Kinoafisha Films Cars 3 Cars 3 Movie Quotes

Cars 3 Movie Quotes

Sally Carrera Don't fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance, you have the chance!
Lightning McQueen The racing is the reward, not the stuff!
[from trailer]
Lightning McQueen [turns off his TV where it talks about his crash] I decide when I'm done.
Luigi [Cruz and McQueen are about to have a race] On your mark, get set, and go!
Cruz Ramirez [spins out of control; McQueen stops] Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa!
[sinks into the sand]
Cruz Ramirez The beach ate me.
[from trailer]
Smokey Yunick You'll never be the racer you once were. You can't turn back the clock, kid. But you can wind it up again.
Smokey Yunick [to McQueen] Hud saw something in you that you don't even see in yourself.
Cruz Ramirez [Cruz is watching the news with a trophy while Lightning is completely miffed] So... trophy's kinda nice. Don't you think?
[no response]
Cruz Ramirez I-I mean, I know like, you've got a billion of them, so y-you would know.
[still no response]
Cruz Ramirez I still can't believe I won. Heheh. It's pretty shiny. I have never seen one up close. Looks like they spent a lot of money on it, I-I mean, I think it's real metal...
Lightning McQueen Stop. Just stop! Okay, Cruz? You don't even know. You don't even have one clue!
Cruz Ramirez Hey! I was trying to...
Lightning McQueen Do you know what happens if I lose this race?
[Cruz doesn't answer]
Lightning McQueen Every mile of this trip was to get me faster than Jackson Storm. FASTER!
[Luigi, Guido, and Mack listen on in horror]
Lightning McQueen I start off getting nowhere for a week ON A SIMULATOR! I lose a whole day with you on Fireball Beach. AND THEN, I WASTE TONIGHT IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF MISS FRITTER! I'm stuck in the same speed I was a month ago! I can't get any faster BECAUSE I'M TOO BUSY TAKING CARE OF MY TRAINER!
[Cruz feeling hurt and remains silent]
Lightning McQueen This is my last chance, Cruz. Last! Final! FINITO! If I lose, I never get to do this again. If you were a racer, you'd know what I'm talking about! But you're not! So you DON'T!
[he slams his tire on the wall, causing Cruz's trophy to fall off the shelf and break upon hitting the floor; Cruz is crushed]
Cruz Ramirez [furious] Mack, pull over!
Mack Wha? Now?
Cruz Ramirez NOW!
[pushes the button]
Mack Ahh - Okay okay! Pulling over! Pulling over!
[Mack pulls over]
Cruz Ramirez [exits Mack] Ask me if I dreamed of being a trainer, Mr. McQueen, go ahead! Ask me if I got up in the dark to run laps before school every day! Ask me if I saved every penny to buy a ticket to the races when they came to town. Ask me if I did that so that I could be a trainer someday, ask me!
Lightning McQueen Did y - ?
Cruz Ramirez No! I've wanted to become a racer forever! Because of you.
[Lightning is shocked and heartbroken]
Cruz Ramirez I used to watch you on TV, flying through the air. You seemed so... fearless. "Dream small, Cruz." That's what my family used to say. "Dream small or not at all." They were just trying to protect me. But, I was the fastest kid in town and I was gonna prove them wrong!
Lightning McQueen What happened?
Cruz Ramirez When I got to my first race, I figured it out.
Lightning McQueen What?
Cruz Ramirez That I didn't belong. The other racers looked nothing like me. You know, they-they were bigger, and-and stronger, and so... confident. And when they started their engines... that was it. I knew I'd never be a racer. I just left. It was my one shot and I didn't take it.
[Lightning feels bad as Cruz decides to leave]
Cruz Ramirez Yeah, so, uh... I-I'm gonna head back to the training center. I think we both know it's for the best.
[starts to drive away, but turns around again]
Cruz Ramirez But, can I ask you something? What was it like for you, when you showed up to your first race? How did you know you could do it?
Lightning McQueen I don't know, I... I just never thought I couldn't.
Cruz Ramirez I wish I knew what that felt like. Good luck, Mr. McQueen.
[starts driving away]
Lightning McQueen Cruz... Cruz, wait...!
[Cruz ignores him and he sighs]
[from trailer]
Smokey Yunick You will never be the racer you once were... Accept it.
Cruz Ramirez It's all about motivation, Mr. McQueen. You can use anything negative as fuel to push through to the positive!
Lightning McQueen I've been pretty positive ever since I was a rookie.
Cruz Ramirez I am so excited that I get to train you. I grew up watching you on TV!
Lightning McQueen Huh, is that right?
Cruz Ramirez These young guys are great and all, but I like a challenge.
Lightning McQueen Haha.
[half-mutters]
Lightning McQueen Not that much older...
Cruz Ramirez In fact, I call you... my "Senior Project".
[from trailer]
Lightning McQueen I'm coming for you, Storm.
Mater [to Lightning McQueen on a computer] You know what I'd do?
Lightning McQueen What?
Mater ...I don't know. I got nothin'.
Lightning McQueen [about Doc] I would give anything to talk to him right now.
Jackson Storm You have no idea what a pleasure it is for me to finally beat you.
Lightning McQueen Thanks... Wait, did you say meet or beet?
Jackson Storm I think you heard me.
Lightning McQueen Uh... what?
[as Jackson Storm is in the lead, McQueen is fading behind]
Lightning McQueen No. No, no, no. No!... NO!
Sally Carrera [to McQueen] Don't fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance; you have the chance!
Darrell Cartrip [Jackson Storm overtakes Lightning and he starts to fade behind] Unbelievable! McQueen is fading! McQueen is fading! Fading fast!
Sterling [to Lightning McQueen] Movie deals, infomercial, product endorsements. You think you're famous now?
[laughs]
Sterling You'll be rich beyond belief.
Lightning McQueen Mr. Sterling, what is this about?
Sterling Your legacy. Every time you lose... you damage yourself. I'm sorry. Your racing days are coming to an end.
Lightning McQueen [to Cruz after practicing racing a lap] Hey, what was my speed?
Cruz Ramirez I don't know. I can only track you on the treadmill.
Lightning McQueen No treadmills!
Cruz Ramirez Oh, what about Hamilton?
Hamilton [beeps to life] Hamilton here.
Lightning McQueen Who's Hamilton?
Cruz Ramirez My electronic personal assistant. You know, like on your phone. You have a phone, don't you?
Lightning McQueen ...Race cars don't have phones, Cruz.
Cruz Ramirez Good evening, Storm...!
Jackson Storm [confused] How did you?
Cruz Ramirez Just back here drafting on your butt, nothing to be concerned about.
Sally Carrera How you feeling?
Lightning McQueen I can't go out on the track and do the same old thing; it won't work!
Natalie Certain Storm's chances of winning are 95.2%.
Jackson Storm Enjoy your retirement.
[Sterling is not amused as McQueen keeps stumbling, while being on the racing simulator]
Cruz Ramirez Mr. McQueen? Come down from there, and we'll work you up to this!
Lightning McQueen I AM FINE, CRUZ! I CAN DO IT! OKAY?
[He suddenly loses control as he is now goes off the track as the screen reads "ERROR mph"]
Lightning McQueen WHOA, WHOA, WHOA, WHOA, AAHH!
Simulator You have jumped a barrier.
Lightning McQueen SORRY!
Simulator You have maimed two vehicles. You have destroyed a drinking fountain.
Lightning McQueen [he screams as he goes into the sky with the Lightyear Blimp on the screen and then flings back down to the ground] AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH! AH! AHH! OW!
[Sterling looks not happy as he drives away; fire appears on the screen and McQueen is now going the wrong way passing by next gen racers]
Simulator You have disabled an ambulance. You are on fire. Danger. Danger. You are going the wrong way.
Lightning McQueen [even more panicking] TURN IT OFF, TURN IT OFF! GET THESE THINGS OFF OF ME!
[he uses his back wheels, which it makes the locks disconnect]
Lightning McQueen NOOOO!
[he launches off the platform he's on, and crashes right into the screen]
Simulator [repeatedly] You have crashed. You have crashed.
Cruz Ramirez [drives up to see if McQueen is alright as he is seen through the screen] Are you all right?
Simulator You have crashed.
Lightning McQueen I've crashed...
[the whole power suddenly goes including the whole racing center]
Miss Fritter I'm about to commit a movin' violation!
Lightning McQueen [looking at Jackson Storm on the screen] Hey, Bobby... who is that?
Bobby Swift That's, uh... Jackson Storm.
Cal Weathers Yeah, he's one of the rookies.
Mater [to Sterling] You are not a nice guy! But you sure do make a quality mud flap at a reasonable price.
Sterling [with Luigi, Guido, and McQueen; yelling to Cruz] Hey, Cruz!
Cruz Ramirez Oh, hey, Mr. Sterling!
Sterling I'd like to introduce you to Lightning McQueen.
Lightning McQueen [to Cruz] I hear you're the maestro.
Cruz Ramirez [ignoring Lightning] Mr. Sterling, did you say Lightning McQueen was here? Because I don't see him *anywhere*.
Luigi Uh, but he is right here.
[gestures to McQueen]
Luigi Do you not see him?
Cruz Ramirez Nope, still don't see him.
Luigi But he is right in front of you! IT IS LIGHTNING MCQUEEN!
Lightning McQueen [sees Cruz hiding behind a stack full of wheels] Cruz!
Lightning McQueen This is my last chance, Cruz. Last! If I lose, I never get to do this again!
[from trailer]
Cruz Ramirez You'll need my help, Mr. McQueen.
Smokey Yunick You'll never be as fast as Storm, but you can be smarter than him.
Doc Hudson Get ready for what's comin'. More speed, more horsepower. More of everything.
Lightning McQueen I decide when I'm done.
Lightning McQueen [drives up to Storm] Hey, Jackson Storm, right? Great race today.
Jackson Storm Wow, thank you, Mr. McQueen.
Maddy McGear LIGHTNING! LIGHTNING MCQUEEN!
Cruz Ramirez [to McQueen] I am so excited to train you. I like a challenge.
[McQueen chuckles]
Cruz Ramirez I call you, my senior project.
TV Broadcaster [to the TV] We can only hope that this race today wasn't his last.
Lightning McQueen I decide when I'm done.
Miss Fritter [to McQueen and Cruz] Boo!
[laughs]
Miss Fritter [to her other fellows] Looky here, boys! We got us a couple of rookies.
[to McQueen]
Miss Fritter I'm gonna call you "Muddy Bridges".
[to Cruz]
Miss Fritter And you, "Lemonade".
Arvy Hey, neither one of 'em has a single dent!
Miss Fritter Oh, I'm gonna fix that!
Reporter Hey, Storm, can we get some pictures?
Jackson Storm Yeah yeah, come on, let's get a picture. You know what, you get a ton of pictures.
[talking about McQueen, who is right next to him]
Jackson Storm Because champ here has been a role model of mine for years now. And I mean, a *LOT*...
[prods McQueen hard]
Jackson Storm ...of years, right?
[makes his way to his trailer]
Jackson Storm I love this guy!
Fillmore The futile to resist change, man.
Smokey Yunick Go make Hud proud.
Lightning McQueen You got it!
Cruz Ramirez [to Hamilton] Hamilton, track Mr. McQueen's speed and report it.
Hamilton Tracking...
Cruz Ramirez [to McQueen] I'll stay as close as I can. Your suit will transmit your speeds to Hamilton.
Lightning McQueen Fine, whatever. Let's do this.
Daniel Swervez [to McQueen] Name's Danny, bro.
Smokey Yunick [to McQueen] You'll never be the racer you once were. You can't turn back the clock, kid. But you can wind it up again.
Mater Go McQueen!
Reporter #1 [to McQueen] How you feeling?
Reporter #2 [to McQueen] Have you seen the latest record Storm's been set?
Reporter #3 [to McQueen] Have you given any thought to retiring?
Reporter #4 [to McQueen] McQueen, over here!
Natalie Certain Racing data: tire pressure, downforce, weight distribution, aerodynamics. The racing world is changing.
Lizzie Go kick those rookies in the trunk!
Jackson Storm [to McQueen while racing] Don't you worry, pal. You had a good run.
[zooms past McQueen]
Ramone [about to take Lightning to his House of Body Art to get ready for his trip to the Rust-Eze Racing Center] Hey, McQueen, you can't race in primer, man. Come on! Let's go!
Jackson Storm [after his first meeting with McQueen] I think I touched a nerve.
Sterling [to Lightning McQueen] You are about to become the biggest brand in racing.
Ramone [after giving Lightning a new paint job] It's like the Sistine Chapel on wheels.
Lightning McQueen [starts riving his engine in front of a mirror] I'm coming for you, Storm.
[post-credits scene]
Mater [singing] My cup holder's happy, my tank is full. My engine's running like a Brahma bull. My bumpers are polished and talk about luck. I just got a date with an ice cream truck.
[Mater laughs as his smartphone rings]
Mater Huh? Ahh!
[Mater knocks over a pile of tires]
Mater Shoot. Hey, McQueen, you still there? McQueen? Ugh. Technology!
[first lines]
[the screen shows a dark background as Lightning McQueen exhales deeply]
Lightning McQueen Okay, here we go. Focus. Speed. I am speed.
[the screen then shows some race cars whizzing past on a racetrack, then goes back to dark again]
Lightning McQueen One winner, 42 losers. I eat losers for breakfast.
[the screen then shows some race cars whizzing past on a racetrack again, then goes back to dark again]
Lightning McQueen Did I used to say that?
Mater Yes, sir, you did.
[Lightning McQueen gasps and wakes up to see Mater in Mack's trailer with him]
Mater You used to say that all the time.
Lightning McQueen Mater, what are you doing in here?
Mater Well, I didn't want you to be lonely.
Lightning McQueen [stutters] Thank you. But I'm kind of preparing for a race. I need a little quiet.
Mater Oh, right. You got it, buddy.
[the back door of Mack's trailer opens up, Mater backs out, and the back door closes]
Mater Hey, everybody, listen up. My best friend, Lightning McQueen, needs quiet.
[shouts]
Mater Perfect quiet!
[Mater honks his horn, Lightning McQueen chuckles]
Cruz Ramirez I used to watch you TV, flying through the air. You seemed so fearless. I wish I knew what that felt like.
Lightning McQueen I'm coming for you, Storm.
Natalie Certain [on TV] The racing world is changing.
Darrell Cartrip Unbelievable!
Sally Carrera I miss you Lightning, we all do.
Lightning McQueen [sighs] Try something now, huh?
Bob Cutlass Amazing!
Bob Cutlass Lucky number seven!
Smokey Yunick Alright, turn up the heat!
[last lines]
Lightning McQueen So, you ready to start training?
Cruz Ramirez I don't know. You ready to lose again?
Lightning McQueen Oh! Hope you got your fluffy cloud.
Cruz Ramirez I hope you got your drip pan!
Lightning McQueen Got my drip pan, and I've... taken' my nap?
Cruz Ramirez Bring it on, old man!
Lightning McQueen Luigi?
Luigi Go!
Lightning McQueen Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez: Wahoo!
[They race around Willy's Butte]
Smokey Yunick This is where we cut our racing teeth.
Lightning McQueen In the woods?
River Scott Let's just say the "moon" was always "shining" on us.
Lightning McQueen Huh?
Louise Nash If the "moon" didn't "shine", we didn't have to... oh never mind!
Junior Moon We ran moonshine, dummy!
Lightning McQueen Oh!
Smokey Yunick By the way, no lights... instinct only!
Lightning McQueen Well, life's a beach, and then you drive.
Natalie Certain [about Storm] 1.2% higher top speed!
Bob Cutlass [talking about Storm] Win number 3 for the rookie sensation!
Natalie Certain Storm's in a class of his own. And a big reason for that: training on the newest cutting edge simulators. These machines create a virtual racing experience so real racers never even have to go outside.
Bob Cutlass Storm's ability to hold that line is like nothing we've ever seen.
Darrell Cartrip Four in a row? Are you kidding me?
Natalie Certain Jackson Storm set a new record today when he pulled off the fasted lap ever recorded.
Doc Hudson Ha. That ain't racing. That wasn't even a Sunday drive. That was one lap, racing is 500 of those. Everybody fighting to move up, lap after lap, inside outside, inches apart, never touching. Now that's racing!
Lightning McQueen Well, I can't argue with THE Doc Hudson.
Doc Hudson How true. How true!
Doc Hudson You give it too much throttle, you're in the tulips!
[Repeated line]
Guido Paparazzi.
