Cruz Ramirez [Cruz is watching the news with a trophy while Lightning is completely miffed] So... trophy's kinda nice. Don't you think?

[no response]

Cruz Ramirez I-I mean, I know like, you've got a billion of them, so y-you would know.

[still no response]

Cruz Ramirez I still can't believe I won. Heheh. It's pretty shiny. I have never seen one up close. Looks like they spent a lot of money on it, I-I mean, I think it's real metal...

Lightning McQueen Stop. Just stop! Okay, Cruz? You don't even know. You don't even have one clue!

Cruz Ramirez Hey! I was trying to...

Lightning McQueen Do you know what happens if I lose this race?

[Cruz doesn't answer]

Lightning McQueen Every mile of this trip was to get me faster than Jackson Storm. FASTER!

[Luigi, Guido, and Mack listen on in horror]

Lightning McQueen I start off getting nowhere for a week ON A SIMULATOR! I lose a whole day with you on Fireball Beach. AND THEN, I WASTE TONIGHT IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF MISS FRITTER! I'm stuck in the same speed I was a month ago! I can't get any faster BECAUSE I'M TOO BUSY TAKING CARE OF MY TRAINER!

[Cruz feeling hurt and remains silent]

Lightning McQueen This is my last chance, Cruz. Last! Final! FINITO! If I lose, I never get to do this again. If you were a racer, you'd know what I'm talking about! But you're not! So you DON'T!

[he slams his tire on the wall, causing Cruz's trophy to fall off the shelf and break upon hitting the floor; Cruz is crushed]

Cruz Ramirez [furious] Mack, pull over!

Cruz Ramirez NOW!

[pushes the button]

Mack Ahh - Okay okay! Pulling over! Pulling over!

[Mack pulls over]

Cruz Ramirez [exits Mack] Ask me if I dreamed of being a trainer, Mr. McQueen, go ahead! Ask me if I got up in the dark to run laps before school every day! Ask me if I saved every penny to buy a ticket to the races when they came to town. Ask me if I did that so that I could be a trainer someday, ask me!

Lightning McQueen Did y - ?

Cruz Ramirez No! I've wanted to become a racer forever! Because of you.

[Lightning is shocked and heartbroken]

Cruz Ramirez I used to watch you on TV, flying through the air. You seemed so... fearless. "Dream small, Cruz." That's what my family used to say. "Dream small or not at all." They were just trying to protect me. But, I was the fastest kid in town and I was gonna prove them wrong!

Lightning McQueen What happened?

Cruz Ramirez When I got to my first race, I figured it out.

Cruz Ramirez That I didn't belong. The other racers looked nothing like me. You know, they-they were bigger, and-and stronger, and so... confident. And when they started their engines... that was it. I knew I'd never be a racer. I just left. It was my one shot and I didn't take it.

[Lightning feels bad as Cruz decides to leave]

Cruz Ramirez Yeah, so, uh... I-I'm gonna head back to the training center. I think we both know it's for the best.

[starts to drive away, but turns around again]

Cruz Ramirez But, can I ask you something? What was it like for you, when you showed up to your first race? How did you know you could do it?

Lightning McQueen I don't know, I... I just never thought I couldn't.

Cruz Ramirez I wish I knew what that felt like. Good luck, Mr. McQueen.

[starts driving away]