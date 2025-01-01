Antonina ZabinskiYou can never tell who your enemies are, or who to trust. Maybe that's why I love animals so much. You look in their eyes, and you know exactly what's in their hearts. They're not like people.
Dr. Janusz KorczakBut what of the children, Dr. Zabinski? My heart is no different than yours, I don't believe. I should not be here. They should not be here. You should not be here.
Jan ZabinskiI was raised with these people. Gentile, Jewish. It didn't matter to my family. It never mattered to me.
Antonina ZabinskiPeople always want to run when they don't know what's coming. It's their first instinct, always to run.