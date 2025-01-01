Michael Curry You often hear, especially successful entrepreneurs or CEOs, say "We sacrificed so much to get to this point." And if you're not them, or if you've never seen it done, you tend to believe that they're talking about, "Oh, we worked long nights," or, "We didn't see our families" or "It was really hard." When you hear someone say that after you've been through a successful startup, and you start to realize that those aren't the sacrifices they're talking about. They're talking about having sacrificed who they are. They're talking about having to have made compromises with their most deep-seated beliefs. About having to cross lines that they promised themselves they would never have to cross.