Geoff Mercer What? You really believe you haven't been enough for me?
Kate Mercer No. I think I was enough for you, I'm just not sure you do.
Geoff Mercer Oh Kate - that's terrible!
Kate Mercer You used to love your birdwatching.
Geoff Mercer I did, yes.
Kate Mercer It's funny how you forget the things in life that make you happy.
Kate Mercer Would you have married her?
Geoff Mercer Lena, this is wonderful. Thank you.
Lena Not bad for an old fascist, huh?
