Marlon Brando, HimselfEverything that you do - make it real as you can. Make it alive. Make it tangible. Find the truth of that moment.
Marlon Brando, HimselfLying for a living. That's what acting is. All I've done is just learned how to be aware of the process.
Marlon Brando, HimselfAnd the reason they don't have light in the theater is because you are there with your fantasy. The person up on the screen is doing all the things that you want to do. They're kissing a woman you want to kiss. Hitting the people you want to hit. Being brave in a way you want to be brave.
Marlon Brando, HimselfThe greatest fear an actor has, is fear. How are you gonna be judged? I don't want to be caught trying. I don't want to be caught being afraid - that my story, my pretending, my lie, is gonna be disbelieved. That's gonna steal your performance away.
Marlon Brando, Himself[Referring to his role in "The Godfather"]We have this antiquated belief in the myths of goodness and evil. I don't believe in either one of those. But, I thought it would be interesting to play a gangster, not from the point of view that he was the bad guy, but if he was very gentle, a hero.
Marlon Brando, HimselfIf you took some kid and you put him up in Tahiti, he's a completely different kid. He wouldn't have this cruel, mean society killing him every day, kiliing the life out of him. All these kids of mine are filled with love from Tahiti.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI had a lot of loneliness. I spent most of my time, up in the library reading the National Geographic Magazine about Tahiti. I was entranced by the expressions on their faces. They had unmanaged faces. No manicured expressions. A kindness. That's where I want to go. That's where I want to be.
Marlon Brando, HimselfWith the wind blowing the light. The shadow of leaves. It is like a wonderful, soft dream. And that soft wind calling. That's a wind that you can trust. You are the memories.
Marlon Brando, HimselfWe develop the technique of acting, very, very early. Even from the time we're a kid, where we're throwing our oatmeal on the floor, just to get attention from our mothers. Acting is survival.
Marlon Brando, HimselfWe'd be able to have money. I never had any money. My father was a traveling salesman. I was making more in six months of work than he made in ten years. He measured everything by money. He couldn't understand how this ne'er-do-well son of his could possibly do that.
Marlon Brando, HimselfThe astounding thing, that most people don't realize, all motion pictures today, all acting today, stems from Stella Adler.
Marlon Brando, HimselfThere are times, I know I did much better acting than in that scene "On The Waterfront." It had nothing to do with me. The audience does the work. They are doing the acting. Everybody feels like they're a failure. Everybody feels they could have been a contender.
Marlon BrandoIf I had a scene to play and I have to be angry, there must be within you - trigger mechanisms that are spring loaded - that are filled with contempt about something. I remember my father hitting my mother, I am fourteen.
Marlon Brando, HimselfDamn, damn, damn, damn. When it's right, it's right! You can feel it in your bones. Then you feel whole. Then you feel good.
Marlon Brando, HimselfMaybe you're desperate for love. Always have been in your life. But, you've been distrustful of people. Is there anything about them that scares us, that's dangerous, that's gonna hurt us? 'Cause a lot of people are frightened to death of love.
Marlon Brando, HimselfNow let your mind drift. Back. Way back in time. To a time when you were very young. When you used to wake up in the morning. Put on your clothes, while everyone was sleeping. Walk down the sidewalk in - Omaha - and sit underneath that big elm tree.
Marlon Brando, HimselfThere's something absurd about it. That people go with hard earned cash into a darkened room, where they sit and they look at a crystaline screen, upon which images move around and speak.
Marlon Brando, HimselfMany times I remember being down in the dumps and then I saw a movie that took me away for a few hours and I was completely restored. And I realized, oddly enough, that actors make a contribution to people's lives. Giving us a gift that you can't buy. Something that they can imbue with power and beauty and magnificence. Something beyond themselves. And we do need that.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI have a great feeling of inadequacy. That I didn't know enough. That I didn't have enough education. That I felt - dumb.
Marlon Brando, HimselfWhen what you are as a child is unwanted. It's unwelcome. And you look for an identity that will be acceptable. Though, I had a wide variety of performances in me.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI'm standing up, not for the black man, I'm standing up for the human race. All men are created equal.
Marlon Brando, HimselfThis is life and death. This is really life. We're talking about human relations. We're talking about human rights, racial issues, and, that's why I care.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI very often am struck with the illusion of success. Sometimes its difficult when you meet people because you see that they've pre-judged you - not to be treated normally. To have people staring at you, like an animal in the zoo or some strange creature from a distant land.
Marlon Brando, HimselfA fella told me that if you come to the theater and you feel 100%, show 80: and you come and you feel 60%, show 40; if you come to the theater and you only feel 40%, its best to turnaround and go home.
Marlon Brando, HimselfAs a kid when I used to sell bottles and cut lawns to get my ten cents to go to the movies and I would escape everything.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI'm looking at this very deep, indescribable night. I think, God, I have no importance. Whatever I do or don't do or what anybody does is no more important than the grains of sand that I'm lying on.
Marlon Brando, Himself"Mutiny on the Bounty" was perhaps my very worst experience in making a motion picture. I never want to do that kind of picture again, as long as I live.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI'm interested in making enough money, so that I can say, "F*ck you to money. That's all."
Marlon Brando, HimselfFrancis Coppola wanted me for the part in "The Godfather." But, the studio was fighting it. It was demeaning to do a, eh, screen test; but, I needed a part at that time. I wasn't sure I could play that part either. I got some cotton and I put some here - a little bit of cotton down there. And, eh, the first thing you know, I'm talkin' like this, like I took a shot in the throat or something. I don't know. I mumbled my way through it.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI used to think I'd never grow up. I thought that life would go on forever. And then I worried somewhat in the middle years, life is going away and I haven't done this, I haven't done that. I've denied that experience. I've denied myself that experience.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI'm going to do as much as I can. I'm going to start right now. To inform white people of what they don't know. The white man can't cool it when he's never dug it. And I'm here to try to dig it.
Marlon Brando, HimselfThrough introspection and the examination of my mind, I feel as though I'm coming closer to the common denominator of what it means to be human.
Marlon Brando, HimselfWhen the camera is close on you, your face becomes the stage. Your face is the proscenium arch of the theater - 30 feet high. And it sees all the little movements of the face and the eye and the mouth. You have the intensity to act
Marlon Brando, HimselfTahitians have the beauty of sleeping children. And when they awaken, they will waken into the nightmare that the white man lives in. The nightmare of the want of things.
Marlon Brando, HimselfActing afforded me the opportunity of - time. I didn't have to do anything more. I only had to do it once a year, for three months at the most. It became just the way of making a living.
Marlon Brando, HimselfYou have to look at the cameraman, the producer lurking in the corner, and say, "I don't give a f*ck about any of you."
Marlon Brando, Himself[Referring to his role in "The Godfather"]Putting on a mask, building a life, little by little I got into this part. And then, suddenly, something gets a hold of you. What is the nature of criminality. Where does it come from?
Marlon Brando, HimselfIt is not hard to do the big things, to scream and yell and get mad and to let somebody have it, right in the mouth. Its much harder, to do nothing. Just to sit there and think - is a lot.
Marlon Brando, HimselfIf they think I'm going to bare my soul in the next movie, they're going to choke on their shrimp salad.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI read the script and it was stupid. It was awful. I told Francis you're making an enormous error. This guy, Kurtz, don't misuse him. I rewrote the entire script and I have it all on tape. I have a tape of everything.
Marlon Brando, HimselfHere's a story note, the guy has to be intelligent. He is without mercy, not because he's a merciless man, simply because that's the logic of it. If you're gonna have a war, you get all in or all out.
Title CardThroughout his lifetime Marlon Brando made hundreds of hours of private audio recordings none of which have been heard by the public until now.
Marlon Brando, HimselfOkay, now, listen, let me tell you something that I did. I've had my head digitized. And they put this laser and they put it around you like this and they digitized my face. And I made a lot of faces and smiled and, and, made a sad face. So they've got it all on digital. And actors are not going to be real. They're going to be inside a computer! You watch. It's gonna happen. So, maybe this is the swan song for all of us.
Marlon Brando, HimselfThere's nothing about me that's like Stanley Kowalski. I hate that guy. I absolutely hate that person and I couldn't identify with it.
Marlon Brando, HimselfJersey Joe Walcott - a terrific fighter. He'd be boxing and he'd follow some punches and boom! He'd have his fist into somebody's face. You'd think it was going to come out of the southwest and, there, it comes out of the northeast. He would never let you know where he was gonna hit you. Never let the audience know how its going to come out. Get them on your time.
Marlon Brando, HimselfYou bring part of yourself to every character. But, some parts are closer to us, than others.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI was very convincing in my pose of indifference. But, I was very sensitive and it hurt a lot.
Marlon Brando, HimselfI was in a quandary, philosophical quandary, because, I thought, if I am not my brother's keeper, who am I? Where does my life end and my sense of responsibility to other lives begin?
Marlon Brando, HimselfHe was in Memphis at the time. He was striking for a small wage increase for garbage collectors. It was one of the best jobs a black man could get. That speech, when he says, "I've been up to the mountain and I've seen the promised land. I don't know if I'm gonna get there with you. But, I'm not afraid tonight." Oh! God, I still remember that! Aw, Jesus, that's terrible. He knew he was gonna be killed.
Marlon Brando, HimselfAnd I felt myself coming apart, splitting in two, and it scared me. And then I said to myself, why are you so frightened? Let the fear take you. And go - with the fear.
Marlon Brando, HimselfLet the tension flow out of you. Let if flow out of your mind. Five. Four. Going down in an airplane. Softly coming in. One. Zero. You hear the Tahitians singing. Far distant laughter. And it's just after the sun has gone down. The star comes. First star of the evening. Peace and love.