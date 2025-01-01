Juliette Marne[narrating]So if the reason is good enough, if the reason's love, then maybe it is not so crazy after all.
Hagen KahlGeran, the work you do, the risks you take, entitle to at least half of what we earn together. But the person you are, compared to the person I am compels me to, reject, to refuse what you ask for. It is a question of character, of refinement, of value, of virtue, of which you know nothing. Be comfortable in your place, in life, Geran. It suits you well. But, you never be an equal partner with me, in any sense of the word.
Hagen KahlWell, obviously I've misjudged you, my friend. In my experience, people who are about to die, usually cry, or pray, or beg a little. But laughing a little, well, that is original. You really are quite an exceptional young man, aren't you?
Casey Stein[narrating]Reasons. We all got our reasons to do crazy and reckless things in life. Mostly they don't help you though. Not when you're left to pick up the pieces. But if the reason's love, maybe it's not so crazy, 'cause people believe in love. They know it keeps the world turning. And right now, that's the only thing keeping me alive.
[hanging upside down in flipped car]
Juliette MarneLook, you've got the money. You've got the money. Why are you doing this?
Hagen KahlWhy? Because I chose to, it's all in the game, Miss Marne. Call it the Trinity game. This man said, I am become Death, destroyer of worlds. That simple.
Hagen KahlOur line of work is quite brutal and quite ruthless, isn't it? Yeah. I mean, you and I would've never have set ourselves up to present our resumes, would we? No. We clawed, kicked... and fought our way to the top, didn't we? Welcome to the big, fat, stupid, meaningless world in which we all live, move and have our being, where no one gives a shit anyway, because that's the way it is, bro. Always has been, always will be. World without end. Amen. Hallelujah! Brave new world.