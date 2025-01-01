Menu
Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Quotes

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Quotes

Optimus Prime [Morse code] I'm coming for you, humans...
Bumblebee [Optimus stabs at Bumblebee, barely missing his head] "I-I am Bumblebee, your oldest friend. Optimus. I would lay down my life for you."
[Optimus draws his blade on Cade and Bee]
Optimus Prime Forgive me.
Cade Yeager NOOO!
Sir Edmund Burton It has been said throughout the ages, that there can be no victory, without sacrifice.
Quintessa There is a way to heal your world. My power of creation, the staff, was stolen from me by my twelve Guardian Knights. They betrayed me, and hid it on Earth... gave it to your precious humans. The staff is the only way to bring life back to Cybertron. You are going to find it for me. Do you seek redemption, Prime? Do you?
Optimus Prime My maker, I do.
Optimus Prime [to Vivian] For my world to live, yours must die.
[Cogman plays an organ]
Sir Edmund Burton Stop that!
Cogman I was trying to make the moment more epic.
Vivian Wembley When all seems lost, a few brave souls can save everything we've ever known.
Sir Edmund Burton One hundred billion trillion planets in the cosmos. You want to know, don't you, why they keep coming here?
Megatron We were brothers once!
Optimus Prime Once.
Optimus Prime Knights, Autobots. This cannot and will not be the end. To save earth and her people we are going to steal Quintessa's staff. Only you, Vivian, can take it back. I will lead the way into her chamber. And when the account of the ages is etched into the cosmos, let those who exist long after us know that this was our finest hour!
[blasts into the sky]
Crosshairs Love that guy. Goosebumps every time.
Hound I never got to say hi.
Optimus Prime [attacks Infernocus] You ugly menace!
[slices apart the combiner]
Optimus Prime Did you forget who I am?
[decapitates all the Infernocons]
[Bumblebee is blown apart... he still functions]
Santos What is that?
Cade Yeager That was a mistake.
[Bee puts himself back together]
[last lines]
Optimus Prime At the heart of every legend, there is truth: a few brave souls unite to save the world. We can be heroes in our own lives, every one of us, if we only have the courage to try. Our fates were always intertwined, but now our worlds are joined as one. We need to repair our planets, work together, if we wish to survive. A dangerous secret is buried deep inside the Earth. There is more to this planet than meets the eye. I am Optimus Prime, calling all Autobots: It is time to come home.
Santos Where are the others? Where are you hiding them?
Cade Yeager I don't sell out friends.
Izabella Go to hell!
Megatron This planet IS hell!
Optimus Prime [to Quintessa] Say hello to my friend, Bumblebee!
[Bee appears behind Quintessa and blasts her]
Bumblebee I sting like a bee!
Cade Yeager What are you doing?
Desi Dying!
Cade Yeager It was a bean bag!
Desi A bean bag? I felt it go through me!
Sir Edmund Burton [after Bulldog fires a warning shot at Cade and co] We have guests! What's wrong with you?
Bulldog I got bits falling off!
Bumblebee [Through radio] What the hell?
Sir Edmund Burton I'm awfully sorry about that but, you see, he still thinks it's 1918 or 1915, 'Robot Dementia'. It's not all pretty.
Cade Yeager Are you dragging me into some transformer retirement home?
Cogman Mm-hmm!
Cade Yeager Somebody better start talking or I'm outta here!
Sir Edmund Burton Yes, but you want to know, don't you? why they keep coming here. to earth, right?
[Hot Rod is seen speeding down the lane]
Sir Edmund Burton Ah, I do so love perfect timing!
[Hot Rod transforms and throws out Vivian, she tries to attack him]
Hot Rod Little lady, no!
[Gets hit by the club, the golf head coming off on impact]
Hot Rod Ow!
Cade Yeager So, is this a kidnapping sort of situation or her first Transformer experience?
Sir Edmund Burton Well, it's both really.
Hot Rod She's very difficult!
Izabella I want to stay! And I want to fight them!
Optimus Prime I fight for my own kind! My own planet!
Cade Yeager We can fight together!
[Megatron picks up Squeeks]
Izabella PUT HIM DOWN! You think I'm afraid of you?
[Bee vs Barricade]
Cade Yeager You better got some skills!
[Bee pulls out his cannon, were Cade is seated, and blasts Barricade]
Cade Yeager What the hell? Are you out of your mind?
Megatron [holds Starscream's head] The end is near, my old treacherous friend. What a shame you'll be unable to see it.
Sir Edmund Burton And now two worlds colliding, only one survives.
Sir Edmund Burton It started as a legend, one of the greatest of all... For a thousand years, weve kept it hidden, to protect Earth from what is expected to arrive...
Sir Edmund Burton [to Cade] You want to know, don't you, duuuude? Why they keep coming here?
Cogman Don't kill the messenger. Or the messenger will kill you!
[beats down Crosshairs]
Colonel William Lennox [from trailer] The operation is over!
Cade Yeager But, we are not giving up on Prime, okay?
Hound [sees Infernocus] I don't have enough ammo for that thing!
[Hot Rod tries to reason with a terrified Vivian]
Cade Yeager Is this a kidnapping sort of situation, or is it her first Transformers experience?
Sir Edmund Burton It's both, really.
Desi You hired me from a newspaper ad, you think I come with a superpower?
Vivian Wembley [sarcasm] If my dress bothers you, I can take it off.
Cade Yeager Sure!
[Cogman rushes towards Cade and knocks him out of the chair]
Drift [meditates] No pain. No anger. No hate.
[a Dinobot flies around]
Drift Get away, you wretched creature!
Cade Yeager [to Isabella] You got a family now, they're gonna take care of you.
Crosshairs [to Izzy] Listen up, little miss sunshine - I'm in charge now. Just don't expect any bedtime stories.
Optimus Prime Who dares to challenge me?
Megatron [blinded by Barricade's police lights] Get that out of my face!
Izabella Your daughter, what would you say to her?
Cade Yeager Brush your teeth, work hard, stay away from any boy in a band. Especially a drummer.
Colonel William Lennox What are you looking for, Megatron? What do you want?
Megatron What everyone wants: to go home!
Cade Yeager Prime, stop! You can't do this!
Sir Edmund Burton The imminent destruction of all we know and love, begins now.
Sir Edmund Burton And now the greatest mission of all, to turn the tide of human history...
Hot Rod [to Vivian] Bonjour, cheri!
Cogman I am here, because of that.
[points at Cade's talisman]
Cogman And THAT is here, because of you.
Crosshairs You will never be Optimus Prime.
Bumblebee [through radio] You talk too much.
Merlin All right, I am what they say: I am a liar, a charlatan! I've deceived my whole life! But if I could, for one moment, change this world for the better, I would give up everything! Everything! I'd give up drink, money, wom... drink and money!
Sir Edmund Burton [mortally wounded] I had it, Cogman... I had my moment...
Cogman This is the hardest part of my duty: watching all my charges leave.
Sir Edmund Burton Thank you. Carry on.
Cogman Of all the Earls I have served with, you were the coolest.
Nitro Zeus Thank you! I'm gonna miss you, Tim! Thank you for your hospitality, Brad! I know where you live, Enrique, say hello to your wife for me!
Cogman [driving Sir Edmund] Move bitch, get out of my way!
Daytrader You always resort to violence!
Hound I love violence!
Cogman Want to play rough?
[throws Cade out a window]
Quintessa Your war doomed Cybertron!
Optimus Prime Megatron started the war!
Quintessa You destroyed your world, you fool!
Quintessa Optimus, it is time you knew the truth. The place you call Earth has another name: Unicron.
Optimus Prime Earth... Unicron? Cybertron's ancient enemy?
Quintessa Yes. You are going to kill him. With my staff, we will drain the very life from Unicron. Earth will die. And your world will be reborn... Nemesis Prime.
Optimus Prime [his eyes turn purple] I will fight anyone who stands in my way.
Vivian Wembley [on Hot Rod] Is he French?
Sir Edmund Burton No, he just likes the accent.
Hot Rod Non! No no no, I hate the accent! But I can't get rid of it! I'm stuck with the accent!
Sir Edmund Burton These are troubled times. Without leaders, chaos reigns.
Cade Yeager You push them, then they push back!
Vivian Wembley [stuck inside Hot Rod] I hope I was kidnapped by one of the famous ones!
Megatron Today, we hunt.
Megatron You wretched human!
[blasts Sir Edmond Burton]
Bumblebee [Siri type voice] This is so exciting. Oh no. This isn't my damn voice.
Megatron [to Optimus] Quintessa chose me because she knew I was strong, and you would always be weak!
Berserker I'll suck your brains!
Lawyer Absolutely not!
Colonel William Lennox [to Megatron] Yeah, no! Nope. No. There are limits. Pick again.
Mohawk [after getting his head blasted off by Bumblebee] Aw, that ain't right.
Hound Come get some ya little bitch!
[shoots Megatron]
Cogman [sees Hot Rod's time warp] Einstein would be tickled pink.
Bumblebee [Siri type voice] Daytrader is a punk-ass bitch.
U.K. Prime Minister [on phone] Where is the US president? A fortified bunker. And Putin? Damn it.
Vivian Wembley [to Cade] Okay, you American man, shut it.
Cade Yeager Something's coming... you can't shoot your way out of it.
Cogman [to Cade] You are needed, urgently.
[first lines]
Lancelot Where the hell is your so-called magician, Arthur?
Arthur He'll be here, Lancelot!
Colonel William Lennox [hears Megatron] I've heard that voice in my nightmares...
Bumblebee [Siri type voice] This is such bullshit.
Sir Edmund Burton Miss Viviane Wembly: Master of History, Oxford; Doctor of Philosophy, also Oxford; and Doctor of Letters, Oxford again, I think. Anything else? Anyway, meet Cade.
Cade Yeager ...Yeager. Cade Yeager. I'm an inventor.
Vivian Wembley Only in America is having a higher education considered an insult.
Onslaught You need a bigger door.
Sir Edmund Burton Careful, that's the watch that killed Hitler! Don't screw with it!
Megatron [attacks Optimus] I knew you couldn't do it! Your time is over, Prime. You failed! You turned your back on Cybertron, now you will watch Earth DIE!
[takes the Staff and leaves]
Colonel William Lennox [on Megatron] You know who they always kill first? Lawyers.
Hound [to TRF] Sure you don't wanna shoot? I'm a big ol' target. Wusses.
Izabella I have a name, you know. It's Izabella. Izabella with a Z.
Cade Yeager I don't care if it's a Z, an emoji, or a dollar sign.
Cogman [to Sir Edmund] Of all the Earls I have served with, you are the worst.
Daytrader Is that a talisman of the Knights of Iacon? It can't be real. There are several signs of the apocalypse, and that is one of them.
Lawyer [on Nitro Zeus] But the government requests that he does not leave the county. And we're serious about that.
[repeated line]
Hot Rod Stop the time!
Quintessa I've been waiting for you, Optimus. Come meet your maker.
Cade Yeager [In a submarine, Cogman behind the periscope] Can I get a look?
Cogman No, I'm looking.
Cade Yeager Will you move.
[Shoves Cogman]
Cade Yeager God, get out of the way, man!
[Looking through the periscope]
Cade Yeager Is that water?
Cogman No shit, Sherlock!
Nitro Zeus I kicked more ass in prison!
Sir Edmund Burton [holds up the watch that killed Hitler] When this was unleashed, everybody around it died!
Vivian Wembley Well, only in America is a finer education an insult. And if my dress makes you feel uncomfortable then maybe I could take it off?
Cade Yeager [stuned] Okay.
[the Round Table is held by both human and Cybertronian knights]
Arthur To old brothers, and new brothers!
Sir Edmund Burton [looking into the sky] Oh my God... Cybertron is coming.
Sir Edmund Burton [Sir Edmund breaks into the home of the British Prime Minister and security guards shout at him while he tries to talk to the Prime Minister] Shut up!
[Sercurity guards continue shouting at him]
Sir Edmund Burton SHUT! UP!
Agent Simmons A Mojito has ice, ICE! We're not savages!
Cade Yeager I believed in one of the great ones. Optimus Prime and his crew. I never lost faith. You did. The whole world did. Now you want to fly with me. Well, I appreciate you guys making the trip.
Optimus Prime The Guardian Knights are going to kill me.
