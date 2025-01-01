Sir Edmund Burton [after Bulldog fires a warning shot at Cade and co] We have guests! What's wrong with you?

Bulldog I got bits falling off!

Bumblebee [Through radio] What the hell?

Sir Edmund Burton I'm awfully sorry about that but, you see, he still thinks it's 1918 or 1915, 'Robot Dementia'. It's not all pretty.

Cade Yeager Are you dragging me into some transformer retirement home?

Cade Yeager Somebody better start talking or I'm outta here!

Sir Edmund Burton Yes, but you want to know, don't you? why they keep coming here. to earth, right?

[Hot Rod is seen speeding down the lane]

Sir Edmund Burton Ah, I do so love perfect timing!

[Hot Rod transforms and throws out Vivian, she tries to attack him]

Hot Rod Little lady, no!

[Gets hit by the club, the golf head coming off on impact]

Cade Yeager So, is this a kidnapping sort of situation or her first Transformer experience?

Sir Edmund Burton Well, it's both really.