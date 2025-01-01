Sir Edmund BurtonIt has been said throughout the ages, that there can be no victory, without sacrifice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
QuintessaThere is a way to heal your world. My power of creation, the staff, was stolen from me by my twelve Guardian Knights. They betrayed me, and hid it on Earth... gave it to your precious humans. The staff is the only way to bring life back to Cybertron. You are going to find it for me. Do you seek redemption, Prime? Do you?
Optimus PrimeKnights, Autobots. This cannot and will not be the end. To save earth and her people we are going to steal Quintessa's staff. Only you, Vivian, can take it back. I will lead the way into her chamber. And when the account of the ages is etched into the cosmos, let those who exist long after us know that this was our finest hour!
Optimus PrimeAt the heart of every legend, there is truth: a few brave souls unite to save the world. We can be heroes in our own lives, every one of us, if we only have the courage to try. Our fates were always intertwined, but now our worlds are joined as one. We need to repair our planets, work together, if we wish to survive. A dangerous secret is buried deep inside the Earth. There is more to this planet than meets the eye. I am Optimus Prime, calling all Autobots: It is time to come home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SantosWhere are the others? Where are you hiding them?
MerlinAll right, I am what they say: I am a liar, a charlatan! I've deceived my whole life! But if I could, for one moment, change this world for the better, I would give up everything! Everything! I'd give up drink, money, wom... drink and money!