Baal Movie Quotes

Baal Did you see the clouds earlier?
Ekart Yes, they're shameless.
Ekart All that's left once again is the white breast of philosophy.
Baal When you lie sprawled in the grass at night, you feel in your bones that the Earth is round and we're flying.
Baal I can't help it if I'm pickled from your wine.
Baal Must I swallow your twaddle just so I can fill my belly?
Johannes My sweetheart is the most innocent woman alive, but once, in a dream, I saw her ravished by a juniper tree. Her pale body was stretched out on the juniper, its gnarled branches embracing her. I haven't been able to sleep since.
Baal Have you ever seen her pale body?
Johannes No, she's innocent. Even her knees. There are degrees of innocence, don't you think? Still, when I hold her for a moment at night, she trembles like a leaf. I don't dare. She's only seventeen.
Baal Did she enjoy love in your dream?
Johannes Yes.
Baal Love is like biting into an orange so the juice squirts through your teeth. It's like letting your bare arm float in a pond with weeds between your fingers.
Johannes You may touch the hearts of men, but how do you succeed with women?
Baal That can be learned.
Baal Damn but you're soft today, like a plum.
Baal At least drink, if you can't do anything else. Drink!
Baal Orge said to me the dearest place for him on Earth is not the grass by his parents' graves. It's not a confessional box, nor a whore's bed, nor a woman's lap, all soft, white, warm, and fat. Ogre said to me the dearest place on Earth for him was always the latrine. A place where one is content with stars above and dung below. A place of humility where you realize that you're just a man who can't hold on to anything. There you realize what you are indeed.
Baal Loving is better than mere pleasure.
Baal You have too much religion or too much gin in you.
Baal I'm a lover without a beloved.
Sophie I feel so weak.
Baal I know why. It's April. It's getting dark and you smell me. That's how it is with animals.
Baal Gin is my rod and my staff; but now my hands are shaking - as if the bodies were still inside them.
Sophie What do you want with me?
Baal If you have to ask, you can leave.
Sophie I don't know why I'm still here.
Baal I can tell you.
Sophie Should I stay?
Ekart I'd like to hide inside you, because I'm naked.
Baal My heart is pure, and I am small, and now I must amuse you all.
[repeated line]
Baal The sky is black.
Baal The air in here is like milk. The river willows are wet and disheveled from rain. You must have pale thighs.
Baal The rain has stopped. The grass must still be wet. But their leaves around us didn't let the water through. The roots are still dry. Why can't a man sleep with a plant?
Baal You only notice things when they're over.
Ekart I have a kind of sky in my skull, very green and vast. Thoughts drift through like wispy clouds in no particular direction.
Baal I want to live even without skin. I'll withdraw into my toes. I'll swallow death and know nothing.
Baal She's turning into a bitch. She washes her dirty laundry in your tears. Can't you see how she runs naked between us?
Baal I see the world in a mellow light. It's the excrement of the Lord God.
Ekart God who distinguished himself once and for all by joining urethra and sex organ?
Baal It's all so beautiful.
Baal My soul is the moaning of cornfields bending in the wind and the gleam in the eyes of two insects about to devour each other.
