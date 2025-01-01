[English subtitled version]

Johannes My sweetheart is the most innocent woman alive, but once, in a dream, I saw her ravished by a juniper tree. Her pale body was stretched out on the juniper, its gnarled branches embracing her. I haven't been able to sleep since.

Baal Have you ever seen her pale body?

Johannes No, she's innocent. Even her knees. There are degrees of innocence, don't you think? Still, when I hold her for a moment at night, she trembles like a leaf. I don't dare. She's only seventeen.

Baal Did she enjoy love in your dream?