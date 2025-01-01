EkartAll that's left once again is the white breast of philosophy.
[English subtitled version]
BaalWhen you lie sprawled in the grass at night, you feel in your bones that the Earth is round and we're flying.
BaalI can't help it if I'm pickled from your wine.
BaalMust I swallow your twaddle just so I can fill my belly?
JohannesMy sweetheart is the most innocent woman alive, but once, in a dream, I saw her ravished by a juniper tree. Her pale body was stretched out on the juniper, its gnarled branches embracing her. I haven't been able to sleep since.
BaalHave you ever seen her pale body?
JohannesNo, she's innocent. Even her knees. There are degrees of innocence, don't you think? Still, when I hold her for a moment at night, she trembles like a leaf. I don't dare. She's only seventeen.
BaalDid she enjoy love in your dream?
JohannesYes.
BaalLove is like biting into an orange so the juice squirts through your teeth. It's like letting your bare arm float in a pond with weeds between your fingers.
JohannesYou may touch the hearts of men, but how do you succeed with women?
BaalThat can be learned.
BaalDamn but you're soft today, like a plum.
BaalAt least drink, if you can't do anything else. Drink!
BaalOrge said to me the dearest place for him on Earth is not the grass by his parents' graves. It's not a confessional box, nor a whore's bed, nor a woman's lap, all soft, white, warm, and fat. Ogre said to me the dearest place on Earth for him was always the latrine. A place where one is content with stars above and dung below. A place of humility where you realize that you're just a man who can't hold on to anything. There you realize what you are indeed.
BaalLoving is better than mere pleasure.
BaalYou have too much religion or too much gin in you.
BaalI'm a lover without a beloved.
SophieI feel so weak.
BaalI know why. It's April. It's getting dark and you smell me. That's how it is with animals.
BaalGin is my rod and my staff; but now my hands are shaking - as if the bodies were still inside them.
SophieWhat do you want with me?
BaalIf you have to ask, you can leave.
SophieI don't know why I'm still here.
BaalI can tell you.
SophieShould I stay?
EkartI'd like to hide inside you, because I'm naked.
BaalMy heart is pure, and I am small, and now I must amuse you all.
BaalThe sky is black.
BaalThe air in here is like milk. The river willows are wet and disheveled from rain. You must have pale thighs.
BaalThe rain has stopped. The grass must still be wet. But their leaves around us didn't let the water through. The roots are still dry. Why can't a man sleep with a plant?
BaalYou only notice things when they're over.
EkartI have a kind of sky in my skull, very green and vast. Thoughts drift through like wispy clouds in no particular direction.
BaalI want to live even without skin. I'll withdraw into my toes. I'll swallow death and know nothing.
BaalShe's turning into a bitch. She washes her dirty laundry in your tears. Can't you see how she runs naked between us?
BaalI see the world in a mellow light. It's the excrement of the Lord God.
EkartGod who distinguished himself once and for all by joining urethra and sex organ?
BaalIt's all so beautiful.
BaalMy soul is the moaning of cornfields bending in the wind and the gleam in the eyes of two insects about to devour each other.