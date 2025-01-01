Menu
Race Movie Quotes

Jesse Owens In those ten second, there's no black or white, only fast or slow.
Larry Snyder You can run. And boy, can you jump. What I want to know is - can you win?
Jesse Owens [Jesse has just broken a record while practicing] Is there a problem?
Larry Snyder [Staring at stopwatch in disbelief] No, no problem!
Jesse Owens Want me to do it again?
Larry Snyder Sure!
