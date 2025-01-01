Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Race
Race Movie Quotes
Race Movie Quotes
Jesse Owens
In those ten second, there's no black or white, only fast or slow.
Larry Snyder
You can run. And boy, can you jump. What I want to know is - can you win?
Jesse Owens
[Jesse has just broken a record while practicing]
Is there a problem?
Larry Snyder
[Staring at stopwatch in disbelief]
No, no problem!
Jesse Owens
Want me to do it again?
Larry Snyder
Sure!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Stephan James
Jason Sudeikis
