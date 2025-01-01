Menu
#Horror Movie Quotes

#Horror Movie Quotes

Georgie The four winds? That sounds like a fart.
Georgie Okay, now something happy, please.
Ava Oh, yeah. I kissed Christopher.
Sofia Oh, my god.
Ava It was weird. I mean, the kiss was not weird. His tongue in my mouth was.
Sofia I know. The first time is kind of freaky.
Ava Yeah. Didn't know what he was doing.
Sofia He probably didn't either.
Ava I know, right? It felt like he was cleaning my teeth.
Dr. White It's the 7th grade. Now how bad could just being there, learning something and paying attention, be?
Alex Cox I miss dressing up. Old days of all the excitement of getting ready. Just remember girls, getting ready is the best part. It's more fun than any party you're every gonna go to. Enjoy yourselves now while you're young. Doesn't last long.
Dr. White All you care about is yourselves, right? It's - it's easier that way, right?
[screaming into the girl's faces in anger]
Dr. White It's fucking easier that way! Do you give a shit about anybody, do you? Do you care about anyone?
Ava Really, swear she went home.
Dr. White Are you an idiot? She didn't go home. I was just there. What part of that do you not understand?
[grabs Ava by her necklace]
Dr. White You're smiling? Why are you smiling?
Ava I'm not smiling.
Dr. White Why are you smiling?
Ava I'm not...
Dr. White Where is she?
[letting go of Ava]
Dr. White Little bitches are capable of anything. Do you remember what you did to her last time? I should have pressed charges.
Sam We're sorry okay?
Dr. White You know, you should all be institutionalized.
Sam I'll go look for her.
[leaves the house]
Dr. White It's so sick. It's just so sick. You know, really when you think about it, it's pretty sick, isn't it. The only way to get to you guys... The only way to get to your little demented, squirreled up little heads...
[pushing through the girls and walks to kitchen and grabs knife]
Dr. White The only way to scare your selfish, spoiled and corrupt minds is to scare the shit out of you! Little stunted brains.
[the girls scream and Ava runs away]
Dr. White Get back here!
[he looks at the other three girls]
Dr. White Now it's just us, right? Why don't we just talk about things okay? Why don't we just talk about this calmly?
Sofia You put that knife down and leave this instant!
Georgie I'm gonna call the police.
Sofia This is crazy. You can't treat us this way. And if you think my mother isn't going to have my back, you're wrong. You messed her tits up and she's pissed.
Francesca If he's so rich, why does he dress like that? He looks like Hitler.
Alex Cox Hmm. I'm trying to have compassion for you, okay? For your confusion. 'Cause you daughter's missing. You wife is dead. You're taking it out on me. You're a sick, twisted fuck!
Cat I mean, you are a plastic surgeon's wet dream.
Lisa How did you get to be so extraordinary? Aah, oh, yeah! I wanna hear all about...
Harry Cox I can think of better things to do than to talk.
Lisa I'm just excited to get to go away for our dirty weekend.
Harry Cox What's a dirty weekend? What is that, a Brit expression?
Lisa No, Angelica told me about it. It's one of those weekends away. Somewhere you're not supposed to be with someone you're not supposed to be with.
Alex Cox This is bullshit, Harry. It's our anniversary for Christ's sake. Are you with that 20-year-old art advisor? And what's she advising you on, really?
Harry Cox Come on, babe, please.
Alex Cox Look, I may not be perfect... but I'm as perfect as you're gonna get.
Alex Cox Relationship is defined as shared time and space. So now we share no time and no space. Nothing like setting us up to fail Harry.
Georgie No matter what now, I'm always gonna be the fat tranny bitch. I could look as skinny as Sophia's mom. And when anyone looks me up, they're gonna see this picture. No matter what I do, I will always be the fat girl.
Sam My mom too, she keeps trying to help, but all she does is tell me everything I'm doing wrong. All the time. Wrong for who? For her?
Ava At least you see them. My parents don't even know I exist anymore. And they work all the time. I'm always alone.
Sofia I hate being alone.
Ava Whey they are home, they're on their phones. So I don't even know why they bother. They're like... real-life zombies. I hate them.
Cat [before turning the gun on herself] I Just Want It To Be Over
