Dr. White All you care about is yourselves, right? It's - it's easier that way, right?

[screaming into the girl's faces in anger]

Dr. White It's fucking easier that way! Do you give a shit about anybody, do you? Do you care about anyone?

Ava Really, swear she went home.

Dr. White Are you an idiot? She didn't go home. I was just there. What part of that do you not understand?

[grabs Ava by her necklace]

Dr. White You're smiling? Why are you smiling?

Ava I'm not smiling.

Dr. White Why are you smiling?

Ava I'm not...

Dr. White Where is she?

[letting go of Ava]

Dr. White Little bitches are capable of anything. Do you remember what you did to her last time? I should have pressed charges.

Sam We're sorry okay?

Dr. White You know, you should all be institutionalized.

Sam I'll go look for her.

[leaves the house]

Dr. White It's so sick. It's just so sick. You know, really when you think about it, it's pretty sick, isn't it. The only way to get to you guys... The only way to get to your little demented, squirreled up little heads...

[pushing through the girls and walks to kitchen and grabs knife]

Dr. White The only way to scare your selfish, spoiled and corrupt minds is to scare the shit out of you! Little stunted brains.

[the girls scream and Ava runs away]

Dr. White Get back here!

[he looks at the other three girls]

Dr. White Now it's just us, right? Why don't we just talk about things okay? Why don't we just talk about this calmly?

Sofia You put that knife down and leave this instant!

Georgie I'm gonna call the police.