AvaIt was weird. I mean, the kiss was not weird. His tongue in my mouth was.
SofiaI know. The first time is kind of freaky.
AvaYeah. Didn't know what he was doing.
SofiaHe probably didn't either.
AvaI know, right? It felt like he was cleaning my teeth.
Dr. WhiteIt's the 7th grade. Now how bad could just being there, learning something and paying attention, be?
Alex CoxI miss dressing up. Old days of all the excitement of getting ready. Just remember girls, getting ready is the best part. It's more fun than any party you're every gonna go to. Enjoy yourselves now while you're young. Doesn't last long.
Dr. WhiteAll you care about is yourselves, right? It's - it's easier that way, right?
[screaming into the girl's faces in anger]
Dr. WhiteIt's fucking easier that way! Do you give a shit about anybody, do you? Do you care about anyone?
AvaReally, swear she went home.
Dr. WhiteAre you an idiot? She didn't go home. I was just there. What part of that do you not understand?
Dr. WhiteLittle bitches are capable of anything. Do you remember what you did to her last time? I should have pressed charges.
SamWe're sorry okay?
Dr. WhiteYou know, you should all be institutionalized.
SamI'll go look for her.
[leaves the house]
Dr. WhiteIt's so sick. It's just so sick. You know, really when you think about it, it's pretty sick, isn't it. The only way to get to you guys... The only way to get to your little demented, squirreled up little heads...
[pushing through the girls and walks to kitchen and grabs knife]
Dr. WhiteThe only way to scare your selfish, spoiled and corrupt minds is to scare the shit out of you! Little stunted brains.
Alex CoxLook, I may not be perfect... but I'm as perfect as you're gonna get.
Alex CoxRelationship is defined as shared time and space. So now we share no time and no space. Nothing like setting us up to fail Harry.
GeorgieNo matter what now, I'm always gonna be the fat tranny bitch. I could look as skinny as Sophia's mom. And when anyone looks me up, they're gonna see this picture. No matter what I do, I will always be the fat girl.
SamMy mom too, she keeps trying to help, but all she does is tell me everything I'm doing wrong. All the time. Wrong for who? For her?
AvaAt least you see them. My parents don't even know I exist anymore. And they work all the time. I'm always alone.
SofiaI hate being alone.
AvaWhey they are home, they're on their phones. So I don't even know why they bother. They're like... real-life zombies. I hate them.
Cat[before turning the gun on herself]I Just Want It To Be Over