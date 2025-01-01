Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Other Side of the Door
The Other Side of the Door Movie Quotes
Lucy
Is Piki in heaven?
Maria
I think so
Lucy
Why isn't Oliver?
Lucy
[stabbing her father having been possessed by her dead brother]
Oh daddy you're making a mess on the floor... mummy will be mad
[last lines]
Maria
Michael
[finds herself outside the cursed temple]
Maria
no... no... Michael... no
[last lines]
Michael
Maria? Honey where are you?
[shown to be on the other side of the cursed door struggling to open it]
Michael
I can't see you
Piki
We Hindi's believe in reincarnation... you brought Oliver back and now that can't happen for him... his soul is going to rot until he goes back to the land of the dead
Piki
[speaking to Maria]
Did you think that you could bring back somebody from the world of the dead and they would be the same? Did you think there would be no consequences?
Maria
[to her husband following a nightmare involving Oliver]
How can you sleep so soundly?
Lucy
Look mummy Oliver came back
Lucy
I think Oliver is hiding
Maria
Who's he hiding from?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sofia Rosinsky
Sarah Wayne Callies
Jeremy Sisto
Suchitra Pillai
