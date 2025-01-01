Bridget We thought it would be really fun to get a photo of us backstage among all these glamorous people. I think that's the guy from Bargain Hunt. It'd be great if you could get him in the shot. Quick, quick, quick!

Ed Sheeran [holding their phone to take the photo] So you don't want me in the photo at all?

Miranda Oh, God. You can lose the attitude, babes. Is it really that difficult?

[Taking Bridget by the arm and turning away]

Miranda God. They let any old riff-raff backstage nowadays.