Bridget Jones's Baby Movie Quotes

Bridget Jones's Baby Movie Quotes

Mark Well, I can always find time to save the world. And Bridget, you're my world.
Jack We could be so good for each other. 97%.
Bridget On paper. But falling in love doesn't happen on paper. Sometimes you love a person because of all the reasons they're not like you. And sometimes you love a person just because they feel like home.
Bridget [voice over] Can't go back and keep making same mistakes. Must keep moving forward and make new ones.
Bridget What if it's not yours?
Mark Then I'll love him anyway. Just as I love you. Just the way you were, the way you are, the way you always will be.
Mark You can do this. You can. We can do it together. Just think what life's thrown at you already. You've turned disasters into triumphs with your sheer, joyful, indefatigable, infectuous lust for life. You've managed this entire pregnancy almost entirely on your own, despite a lunatic mother, repressed men, and boyfriends who don't deserve you.
Jack Come on, buddy. Why are you so angry?
Mark You know what? I'm really not your buddy. And I don't know about vibes and negative energy or prenatal wind and even less about algorithms. So, I will confess that the laws of attraction are somewhat beyond me. In fact, Bridget defies comprehension generally. But despite, or perhaps, owing to the bewildering litany of catastrophes I've witnessed over the last 40 years, I feel I've come to know Bridget rather well, and I've spent those years caring for her very deeply. And that may defy automated reasoning, but there's nothing I can do about it.
Mark She's gone back to The Hague, where she's now living and I'm not.
Bridget Oh, I'm so sorry, Mark.
Mark Right at this precise moment, I'm not sorry at all.
Mum Did you have a 3 ways?
Bridget What if it's not yours?
Jack What?
Bridget What if the baby turns out to be Mark's?
Jack Well, I mean, it would certainly change things.
Mark I don't suppose you happen to have a cigarette?
Bridget No. Gave up 1,891 days ago.
Mark Not that you're counting.
Bridget Since when did you smoke?
Mark I don't. It's been a tense time. Maybe I'm nervous.
Dr. Rawlings You don't really need them, you know. All they're good for is fitting car seats and blaming things on. They really just get in the way after that. You're absolutely capable of doing this on your own.
Dr. Rawlings It's like the final of the X Factor or something. Dial zero one if you want it to be Mark and zero two if you want it to be Jack!
Bridget Daniel was a man who touched many of us here today, including me.
[murmuring among the crowd]
Bridget Oh, dear. This is when Daniel would say, "Shut up, Jones." And he would be right because all I really need to say is, um, dear Daniel, I will miss you terribly. We all will.
Dad Mum's throwing a Christmas party slash political rally. It's like the G8 summit with Scotch eggs.
Dr. Rawlings I'm not sure how much there is to gain from you two being at the coalface if I'm honest. My ex-husband said it was like watching his favorite pub burn down.
Dr. Rawlings Bridget, how do you want to do this? Epidural?
Jack No, you can do this. A positive mental attitude is stronger than any drug. Just think away the pain.
Bridget Bollocks to that. No, I want everything. Gas, air, injections, morphine.
Jack Bridget, remember your yoga.
Bridget Fuck yoga!
Dr. Rawlings Oh, I couldn't agree with you more. It's supposed to relax one, but I just spend the entire time clenching my sphincter in an effort not to fart.
Bridget We thought it would be really fun to get a photo of us backstage among all these glamorous people. I think that's the guy from Bargain Hunt. It'd be great if you could get him in the shot. Quick, quick, quick!
Ed Sheeran [holding their phone to take the photo] So you don't want me in the photo at all?
Miranda Oh, God. You can lose the attitude, babes. Is it really that difficult?
[Taking Bridget by the arm and turning away]
Miranda God. They let any old riff-raff backstage nowadays.
Bridget I don't know. I thought he was kind of cute. But he looks familiar. I think he works at the Starbucks in Balham!
Bridget I don't know how to, uh, explain. Um... I'm pregnant.
Jack Wow. Okay. That's so much better than you being mentally unbalanced.
Bridget What about the first scan? Would that show when conception took place?
Dr. Rawlings No. Ring this number and fix a date. And do bring along the father if you can work out which one he is.
[either Jack or Mark is the father of Bridget's baby; they both bring Bridget to the maternity hospital when she goes into labour]
Dr. Rawlings Oh, good! I was wondering how many fathers we'd get. Full house! Bingo!
Miranda NGochi!
Dr. Rawlings I do recommend that you have the anmiocentesis because there are always more risks with a geriatric mother.
Bridget Geriatric? That's outrageous.
Dr. Rawlings Indeed.
Bridget Unless you can sign on for your child support and pension at the same time.
Alice [Bridget has secured Jack as guest on the show] I have to say, Bridget. I'm actually excited about this next guest. Relevant, relatable, extremely fuckable. Good work.
Bridget Really sorry, Dad. Not to know about the father.
Dad Don't be daft. I know dozens of people who could have been anybody's.
Bridget So, you're not disappointed? You don't think I belong on Jerry Springer?
Dad Not a bit. I'm thrilled. Actually, I'm not sure if you're mine, or that nice Lieutenant Colonel's who ran the bowls club.
Bridget Hm.
Dad Only joking. You're got my feet. I've always had very dainty feet.
Bridget I would not have let you do that on a second date.
Jack Why not? You let me on the first.
Jack And then I would have bought Swedish furniture for us to make. If we can get through this, we can get through anything.
Jack For better or worse, fate has brought us together.
Mark It wasn't fate, it was condoms.
Jack What do you mean?
Mark Those ridiculous dolphin-friendly things from the bottom of Bridget's bag.
Jack I'm sorry, I have no idea what you're talking about. When Bridget and I got it on, I was... I was not dressed for the occasion.
Jack Are you in love with him?
Bridget I have been. In the past.
Jack And me?
Bridget I could be one day.
[Bridget and Miranda are chatting on studio talkback in between the times when Miranda reads each headline of the news which is punctuated by the "bong" of Big Ben]
Miranda [on talkback] You know what, Bridge? This weekend, you and me need to go out and get stuck into some serious...
[bong]
Miranda [live on air] ... Binge drinking, a serious scourge on society? Is new legislation needed?
Miranda [on talkback] You can always try online dating again. The other night I was on Tinder. Half an hour later I'm having a three-way with...
[bong]
Miranda [live on air] ... Prince Andrew, the Royal Special Representative for Trade and Investment.
Bridget Believe it or not, I was a little like you when I started here. A little chunkier, much less make-up. But I wanted to make my mark, too. But I don't want to be part of your re-branding. I haven't got the right haircut anyway and I don't drink cocktails out of jam jars or post photos of my lunch on Instagram. And I suppose it's become unfashionable to care about wanting to make something worthwhile. But I would rather be old-fashioned and unemployed than part of a show that celebrates the inane. And maybe when my boy is old enough to understand, integrity will be fashionable again.
Dr. Rawlings "Think the pain away." You're pushing and entire human being out of your vagina. I'd like to see them thinking it away.
Bridget His death seems to have hit the Eastern European modeling community particularly hard.
Bridget Nice memorial, as memorials go. Almost makes one look forward to one's own.
Shazzer Oh, God! You didn't use those? The vegan condoms?
Bridget "Biodegradable and dolphin-friendly." If I'm going to be slutty, it's nice to think I'm helping the environment.
Bridget Twice in the space of a week, I turn up at church as rent-a-spinster.
