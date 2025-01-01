BridgetOn paper. But falling in love doesn't happen on paper. Sometimes you love a person because of all the reasons they're not like you. And sometimes you love a person just because they feel like home.
Bridget[voice over]Can't go back and keep making same mistakes. Must keep moving forward and make new ones.
MarkThen I'll love him anyway. Just as I love you. Just the way you were, the way you are, the way you always will be.
MarkYou can do this. You can. We can do it together. Just think what life's thrown at you already. You've turned disasters into triumphs with your sheer, joyful, indefatigable, infectuous lust for life. You've managed this entire pregnancy almost entirely on your own, despite a lunatic mother, repressed men, and boyfriends who don't deserve you.
MarkYou know what? I'm really not your buddy. And I don't know about vibes and negative energy or prenatal wind and even less about algorithms. So, I will confess that the laws of attraction are somewhat beyond me. In fact, Bridget defies comprehension generally. But despite, or perhaps, owing to the bewildering litany of catastrophes I've witnessed over the last 40 years, I feel I've come to know Bridget rather well, and I've spent those years caring for her very deeply. And that may defy automated reasoning, but there's nothing I can do about it.
MarkShe's gone back to The Hague, where she's now living and I'm not.
MarkI don't. It's been a tense time. Maybe I'm nervous.
Dr. RawlingsYou don't really need them, you know. All they're good for is fitting car seats and blaming things on. They really just get in the way after that. You're absolutely capable of doing this on your own.
Dr. RawlingsIt's like the final of the X Factor or something. Dial zero one if you want it to be Mark and zero two if you want it to be Jack!
BridgetDaniel was a man who touched many of us here today, including me.
[murmuring among the crowd]
BridgetOh, dear. This is when Daniel would say, "Shut up, Jones." And he would be right because all I really need to say is, um, dear Daniel, I will miss you terribly. We all will.
DadMum's throwing a Christmas party slash political rally. It's like the G8 summit with Scotch eggs.
Dr. RawlingsI'm not sure how much there is to gain from you two being at the coalface if I'm honest. My ex-husband said it was like watching his favorite pub burn down.
Dr. RawlingsOh, I couldn't agree with you more. It's supposed to relax one, but I just spend the entire time clenching my sphincter in an effort not to fart.
BridgetWe thought it would be really fun to get a photo of us backstage among all these glamorous people. I think that's the guy from Bargain Hunt. It'd be great if you could get him in the shot. Quick, quick, quick!
Ed Sheeran[holding their phone to take the photo]So you don't want me in the photo at all?
MirandaOh, God. You can lose the attitude, babes. Is it really that difficult?
[Taking Bridget by the arm and turning away]
MirandaGod. They let any old riff-raff backstage nowadays.
BridgetI don't know. I thought he was kind of cute. But he looks familiar. I think he works at the Starbucks in Balham!
BridgetI don't know how to, uh, explain. Um... I'm pregnant.
JackWow. Okay. That's so much better than you being mentally unbalanced.
BridgetWhat about the first scan? Would that show when conception took place?
Dr. RawlingsNo. Ring this number and fix a date. And do bring along the father if you can work out which one he is.
[either Jack or Mark is the father of Bridget's baby; they both bring Bridget to the maternity hospital when she goes into labour]
Dr. RawlingsOh, good! I was wondering how many fathers we'd get. Full house! Bingo!
MirandaNGochi!
Dr. RawlingsI do recommend that you have the anmiocentesis because there are always more risks with a geriatric mother.
[Bridget and Miranda are chatting on studio talkback in between the times when Miranda reads each headline of the news which is punctuated by the "bong" of Big Ben]
Miranda[on talkback]You know what, Bridge? This weekend, you and me need to go out and get stuck into some serious...
[bong]
Miranda[live on air]... Binge drinking, a serious scourge on society? Is new legislation needed?
Miranda[on talkback]You can always try online dating again. The other night I was on Tinder. Half an hour later I'm having a three-way with...
[bong]
Miranda[live on air]... Prince Andrew, the Royal Special Representative for Trade and Investment.
BridgetBelieve it or not, I was a little like you when I started here. A little chunkier, much less make-up. But I wanted to make my mark, too. But I don't want to be part of your re-branding. I haven't got the right haircut anyway and I don't drink cocktails out of jam jars or post photos of my lunch on Instagram. And I suppose it's become unfashionable to care about wanting to make something worthwhile. But I would rather be old-fashioned and unemployed than part of a show that celebrates the inane. And maybe when my boy is old enough to understand, integrity will be fashionable again.
Dr. Rawlings"Think the pain away." You're pushing and entire human being out of your vagina. I'd like to see them thinking it away.
BridgetHis death seems to have hit the Eastern European modeling community particularly hard.
BridgetNice memorial, as memorials go. Almost makes one look forward to one's own.
ShazzerOh, God! You didn't use those? The vegan condoms?
Bridget"Biodegradable and dolphin-friendly." If I'm going to be slutty, it's nice to think I'm helping the environment.
BridgetTwice in the space of a week, I turn up at church as rent-a-spinster.