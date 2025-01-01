Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ant-Man and the Wasp Ant-Man and the Wasp Movie Quotes

Ant-Man and the Wasp Movie Quotes

Scott Lang [shrunk down to a child's size; runs into Pym's car after going undercover in a school]
Dr. Hank Pym Hiya, champ, how was school today?
Scott Lang Aw, ha ha ha! Alright, get your jokes out now, can you fix the suit?
Hope van Dyne So cranky.
Dr. Hank Pym You want a juice box and some string cheese?
Scott Lang Do you really have that?
Cassie [to Scott] You can do it. You can do anything. You're the world's greatest grandma.
Scott Lang Hold on, you gave her wings?
Dr. Hank Pym And blasters.
Scott Lang Wings and blasters. So I take it you didn't have that tech available for me.
Dr. Hank Pym No, I did.
Shrunken Car Man [gets his car shrunk] Well, the 60s were fun, but now I'm paying for it!
Dr. Bill Foster I was partners with Hank on a project called Goliath.
Dr. Hank Pym Excuse me? You were my partner?
Dr. Bill Foster The only thing more tiring than going big was putting up with Hank's bullshit.
Scott Lang Right... I don't know. How big did you get?
Dr. Bill Foster My record? 21 feet.
Scott Lang Not bad.
Dr. Bill Foster You?
Scott Lang I don't...
Dr. Bill Foster No, really. I'm curious.
Scott Lang 65 feet. Yeah.
Dr. Bill Foster Whoa! Huge.
Scott Lang 65.
Hope van Dyne If you two are finished comparing sizes... we need to figure a way to track down the lab.
Scott Lang [sees Sonny Burch on a ferry that sails away] How did he even have time to buy a ticket?
[tries to shrink down to his miniature size by pressing a button]
Scott Lang Won't you just, one time, please, work!
[successfully shrinks down to his miniature size]
Scott Lang Yes! Oh, alright, I need help. Yes!
[calls in a flying ant, though it is eaten by a bird]
Scott Lang Oh... sorry.
Scott Lang [calls in another flying ant, but it is again eaten by a bird] Hey! Come on, man! Not cool!
[the same thing happens with multiple other flying ants]
Scott Lang Murderers!
[one flying ant catches him and starts to fly him to the ferry]
Scott Lang Yes! I'm gonna call you ANT-onio Banderas!
[another bird eats ANT-onio]
Scott Lang No, no!
[lunges off the flying ant and starts falling]
Scott Lang ANT-onio!
[last lines]
Scott Lang Hello? Ha-ha, very funny. Hank, quit screwing around. You told me yourself, not screw around.
[cut to Dr. Hank Pym, Hope van Dyne and Janet has all been disintegrated]
Scott Lang Hank? Hope? Janet? Guys... Guys? Be seriously, don't joke around! Bring me up, let's go! GUYS!
Luis Wazzuuuuup?
Luis So anyway, this guy gets out of jail and starts working for Hank. And that's when he met Hope. And Hope's all like, "I want nothing to do with you. Look at my hairdo. I'm all business." And then Scotty's like, "You know what, girl? My heart's all broken, and I'll probably never find love again. But damn, if I want to kiss you!" But then you fast-forward and they're all like into each other, right? And then Scotty's like, "You know what, I can't tell you this, but I'm gonna go trashing the airport with Captain America!" Then she said, "I can't believe you split like that! Smell you later, dummy!" So Scotty goes on house arrest, and he won't admit it, but his heart's all like, "Damn! I thought Hope could've been my new true partner. But I blew it!" But fate brought them back together, and then Hope's heart is all, "I'm worried that I can't trust him. And he's gonna screw up again and ruin everything." And in my heart, it's all like, "That fancy raspberry filling represents the company's rent. And we're days away from going out of business! Oooh!"
Kurt Out of business?
Dave Days away?
Luis Damn truth serum!
Jimmy Woo You got away with it this time, Scott, but I'll be seeing you again.
Scott Lang Where?
Jimmy Woo Huh?
Scott Lang Where will you be seeing me again?
Jimmy Woo Like, in general I'll see, like, the next time you... do something bad I'll be there...
Scott Lang Oh.
Jimmy Woo ...to catch you.
Scott Lang You'll be watching and...
Jimmy Woo Yeah.
Scott Lang I thought you were inviting me somewhere.
Jimmy Woo Why would I do that?
Scott Lang That's what I was wondering. Why would you do that? I...
Jimmy Woo Like a party? Or dinner or something?
Scott Lang I don't know, I thought you were...
Jimmy Woo No, I meant...
Scott Lang ...planning the evening.
Jimmy Woo No, I meant to, like, arrest you.
Scott Lang No, that'd be a little strange.
Jimmy Woo Like, I'll arrest you later again.
Scott Lang Take it easy.
Jimmy Woo Okay.
[turns to leave then turns back to Scott]
Jimmy Woo Did you want to grab dinner or something? Because, I mean -
[Scott shakes his head no]
Jimmy Woo Because I'm free...
Dr. Hank Pym Relax. No one's gonna recognize us.
Scott Lang What, because of hats and sunglasses? It's not a disguise, Hank. We look like ourselves at a baseball game.
Sonny Burch Okay, hold on, hold on. I like a good story as much as the next person, but what in the hell does this have to do with where Scott Lang is?
Luis I'm getting there. I'm getting there.
Dave You put a dime in him, and you gotta let the whole song play out.
Kurt He like human jukebox.
Luis Oh, my abuelita had a jukebox in the restaurant! Yeah, only played Morrissey. And if anybody ever complained, she'd be like "Oh, ¿no te gusta Moz". You know, Chicanos we call him "Moz". "Then, ¡adiós!". What can I say? You know, we relate to this melancholy ballads. You know?
Hope van Dyne Oh, my God. You *didn't* destroy the suit?
Dr. Hank Pym WHAT?
Scott Lang Well, it was your life's work, Hank. I couldn't destroy that. Before I turned myself in, I shrunk it down and mailed it to Luis.
Dr. Hank Pym You sent my suit through the MAIL?
Scott Lang Hey, the postal service is very reliable, you know? They do tracking numbers now. Like UPS.
Scott Lang I had a dream. She was playing hide and seek with a little... girl. Cassie and I do it all the time. It doesn't mean anything.
Hope van Dyne But, was it Cassie in the dream?
Scott Lang No.
Hope van Dyne Where was she hiding?
Scott Lang What?
Hope van Dyne The little girl, where was she hiding. Was it in a wardrobe?.
Scott Lang No, in a tall dresser
Dr. Hank Pym You mean a wardrobe.
Scott Lang Is that what that's called?
Dave You put a dime in him, you got to let the whole song play out.
Dr. Hank Pym Last night we powered up the tunnel for the first time. It overloaded, and it shut down. But for a split second, the doorway to the Quantum Realm was opened.
Scott Lang And?
Hope van Dyne And five minutes later, you called. Talking about Mom.
Dr. Hank Pym We think when you went down there, you may have entangled with her.
Scott Lang Hank, I would never do that. I respect you too much.
Dr. Hank Pym *Quantum* entanglement, Scott.
Sonny Burch I've committed numerous health code violations at my restaurant. Some of them will shock you.
Luis Tell me you got the van washed for tomorrow morning.
Dave Down to the undercarriage, baby.
Luis You sprung for the undercarriage wash?
Dave Well, you said get the works.
Luis That's a scam, Bro. We live in California, not Minnesota!
Sonny Burch He's right. The undercarriage wash. That's for cleaning off road salt. Laid out in all those snow-laden sister states.
Luis Who are you and why do you know so much about car wash protocol?
Luis You know what? You're right. This isn't truth serum. 'Cause I don't feel anything. That was a lie. I did feel something. This is truth serum!
Hope van Dyne What took you so long?
Scott Lang Sorry, I had to come up with a name for my ant. I'm thinking Ulysses S. Gr-Ant.
Scott Lang I do some dumb things, and the people I love the most - they pay the price.
Dr. Hank Pym Are you going to keep staring at each other until they start shooting at us?
Maggie What does the FBI even stand for? Forever Bothering Individuals?
Maggie Cassie, let the man get by.
Cassie But Daddy's super sick!
Jimmy Woo I'll see about that.
Cassie He says he doesn't want anyone else to get sick.
Jimmy Woo Well, I'll take my chances, sweetie.
Cassie He barfed. Like, a lot.
Jimmy Woo Young lady, I'm a federal agent. I've seen worse things than vomit. Like, 'a lot' a lot?
Cassie There! It's the microtreasure!
Scott Lang My trophy?
Cassie It looks like treasure.
Scott Lang Oh, it is to me.
Cassie I wanna take it to show and tell.
Scott Lang Oh, you can't do that. Can't. It never leaves the house. It's too important. This is the best birthday present you ever got me. I'm so touched you think I'm the 'World's Greatest Grandma.'"
Cassie It was the only one they had.
Scott Lang Makes me wanna knit you a sweater.
Cassie Why can't you just leave my daddy alone?
Jimmy Woo Oh, Cassie. This must all seem like a bunch of confusing grown-up stuff to you, huh? Well, think of it this way. Your school has rules, right? Like, you can't draw on the walls. Well your daddy went to Germany and drew on the walls with Captain America. And that was a violation of Article 16, Paragraph Three of the Sokovia Accords. Now, as a part of his joint plea deal with Homeland Security and the German government... he was allowed to return to the U.S. provided he serve two years under house arrest followed by three years of probation. And avoid any unauthorized activities, technology or contact with any former associates who were or currently are in violation of said Accords. Or any related statutes. Ok, sweetie?
Scott Lang Wow, you're really great with kids.
Jimmy Woo Thanks, I'm also a youth pastor.
Dr. Hank Pym Just tell me you weren't lying about the suit you took. Tell me you really destroyed it.
Scott Lang I did. I destroyed it. I swear.
Dr. Hank Pym I can't believe you destroyed my suit! That was my life's work.
Scott Lang Anyone seen a Southern gentleman carrying a building?
Hope van Dyne [hearing Scott describe his dream] What color was it?
Scott Lang Red.
Hope van Dyne Where there horses on it?
Scott Lang Oh, boy.
Hope van Dyne It's where I hid every time that we played.
Scott Lang It doesn't sound like you really got the gist of the game.
Hope van Dyne [hugging Hank] She's alive.
Cassie I had a fun weekend, Daddy.
Scott Lang Me too, peanut. But just wait 'til next weekend. Once I'm out of here, you and I are gonna go paint this town red. We'll have so much ice cream, we'll never stop puking.
Maggie [pantomiming retching, he "throws up" playing cards] You're getting good at that.
Paxton How'd you do that?
Dr. Hank Pym So I'm a terrible partner? Foster, he hasn't had one good idea in his unremarkable career.
Hope van Dyne But his idea about the diffractors could work, right?
Dr. Hank Pym Fine, one decent idea. Except I eliminated the diffractors when I upgraded the suits.
Scott Lang So, if we had an old suit, we might be able to track down the lab?
Dr. Hank Pym Yes, but we don't.
Scott Lang What if we did?
Hope van Dyne What do you mean?
Scott Lang I mean... life's funny.
Hope van Dyne [fights Ghost in her Wasp suit, though Ghost disappears; over the comm] Dad, are you seeing this?
Dr. Hank Pym [watching Hope on the monitor with Scott] Hope, get out of there?
Ava [reappears and flips Wasp onto a table]
Scott Lang I gotta do something!
[goes to leave]
Dr. Hank Pym Wait!
[takes out a miniature Ant-Man suit for Scott]
Dr. Hank Pym He's still a work in progress.
Hope van Dyne [to Scott] Thanks to you, we had to run. We're still running.
Jimmy Woo Not to be a Johnny ask-a-lot, but you haven't had any contact with Hank Pym or Hope van Dyne, have you?
Scott Lang No.
Jimmy Woo You sure? Because it's only a matter of time before we get 'em. It was their tech, so they violated the Accords, too. And associating with them breaks your deal. And, uh, I don't need to remind you that any violation of your agreement means 20 years in prison. Minimum.
Scott Lang I haven't talked to Hank or Hope in forever.
Cassie They hate his guts.
Scott Lang [sarcastic] Thanks, peanut.
Jimmy Woo How'd you do it, Scott?
Scott Lang Do what?
Jimmy Woo The card trick.
Scott Lang Seriously?
Scott Lang Come on, Woo. I've got three days left. Why would I try to escape?
Jimmy Woo Sorry, Scott, but rules are rules. You trip the perimeter alarm, we search the place. Keel to stern, soup to nuts.
Scott Lang [an agent accidentally drops something and it breaks] Thank you. It was an accident. My foot went through the fence.
Cassie Our flying ant crashed.
Scott Lang [seeing Woo's look] Hey, you try and entertain a ten-year-old when you can't leave the house. You know the lengths that I've gone to?
[conjuring a playing card]
Scott Lang Close-up magic.
[conjuring the card from behind Cassie's ear]
Scott Lang I learned that.
Sonny Burch Where... is Scott Lang?
Luis Well, see, that's complicated. 'Cause when I first met Scotty, he was in a bad place. And I'm not talking about cell block D. His wife had just filed for divorce. And I was like, "Damn, homie, she dumped you while you were in lock-up?" And he's like, "Yeah, I know. I thought I was gonna be with her forever, but now, I'm all alone!" And I was like, "Damn, homie, you gotta chin up. 'Cause you'll find a new partner. But you know what? I'm Luis." And he says, "You know what? I'm Scotty. And we're gonna be best friends."
Sonny Burch I'm gonna ask you one more time. Where is Scott Lang?
Luis I've been trying to tell you, he's in a tricky spot, emotionally speaking.
Sonny Burch Emotionally speaking. Well, where is Scott Lang *LITERALLY SPEAKING*!
Luis Oh! The woods.
Ava [phasing in, startling everybody] The woods?
Kurt Baba Yaga!
Maggie [seeing the FBI searching Scott's house] Oh, my god! You people can't just show up here whenever you want and search the place
Paxton Actually, they can.
Maggie You need a warrant.
Paxton Actually, they don't.
Maggie Really? Wow.
Scott Lang Work-in-progress my ass!
Jimmy Woo But, Doctor, campus police says they IDed both Pym and Van Dyne.
Dr. Bill Foster I don't know what to tell you, Agent. I haven't talked to Hank in 30 years. I can assure you I'm the last person he would want to visit.
Agent Stoltz Oh, come on, you expect us, to...
Jimmy Woo Hey, hey. Why is that?
Dr. Bill Foster Simple. We hate each other's guts.
Cassie Don't just stand there! Let's bounce before the po-po come back!
Scott Lang Po-po? How do you even know that?
Cassie Trying to help people isn't dumb.
Scott Lang Well... I screw it up just about every time.
Cassie So maybe you just need someone watching your back. Like a partner.
Scott Lang Well, she's made it clear that's about the last thing she wants.
Cassie Who?
Scott Lang Hope.
[seeing her look]
Scott Lang Wait, who did you think?
Cassie Me.
Scott Lang You?
Cassie Don't laugh. I'd be a great partner.
Scott Lang Aw, peanut. Aw. You would be awesome. And if I let you, I would be a terrible dad.
Luis I mean, we gotta land this bird.
Scott Lang He ain't goin' anywhere. And the expression is "land this fish."
Luis No, it's "land the bird." Just like you land the plane. You gotta land the plane to be in business.
Scott Lang I know it's silly to get hung up on these kinds of things, but I do.
Luis How am I gonna land a fish? It can't walk. And if it swam up on shore, and it battled a hawk, who's gonna win?
Scott Lang You've really turned me around on this thing.
Scott Lang Now, we're sure this is our shrunken building and not someone else's, right?
Cassie [Luis appears] Oh no! The fuzz!
Luis By the way, I love that suit!
Hope van Dyne Thanks, man.
Luis I wish I had a suit. I would even like a suit with like minimal powers, you know? Or maybe, even just a suit. With no powers.
Scott Lang So, uh, how do we find the lab?
Dr. Hank Pym After we lost it the first time... I put on a new tracker... of sorts.
Scott Lang [a swarm of ants in the sky forms a giant directional arrow] That'll work.
Ava Nothing can prepare you for what's coming.
Hope van Dyne So, Cassie... what do you want to be when you grow up?
Cassie I wanna help people. Like my dad.
Hope van Dyne Really?
Cassie I wanted to be his partner. Be he said he wants you.
Hope van Dyne Is that so?
Dr. Hank Pym Janet, how is this possible?
Hope van Dyne It wasn't a message you put in Scott's head. It was an antenna.
Scott Lang Clever girl. I'm so proud of you.
Dr. Hank Pym Honey, tell us where you are. Tell us how to find you.
Scott Lang No, the probability fields are too complex. That's why I needed to talk to you. You have to follow my voice.
Dr. Hank Pym [realizing] Of course!
Hope van Dyne Like tracing a call back to its source.
Hope van Dyne [seeing the Wasp suit materialize] Scott?
Ant-Man What're you two just standing around for? We gotta go find that lab.
Dr. Hank Pym What about me?
[an FBI jacket and cap materializes with a pair of sunglasses]
Dr. Hank Pym Perfect.
Hope van Dyne Scott, what are you doing?
Dr. Hank Pym Scott, get away from that!
Hope van Dyne Scott, you can't...
Scott Lang I'm sorry, I don't know how much time I have. I need to fix the algorithm. Trust me, after thirty years down here... I've thought about it a lot.
Dr. Hank Pym Janet?
Scott Lang [affectionately cupping his face] Hi, honey.
[turning to Hope]
Scott Lang Oh, Jelly Bean.
Hope van Dyne Mom?
Scott Lang It's not the reunion I'd imagined. It's all so rushed. You two have done such great work. You just need a little... nudge.
[the quantum tunnel powers up]
Dr. Hank Pym I'm tracking your signal using subatomic frequencies between .2 and .9.
Scott Lang I'd narrow it to four and six.
Dr. Hank Pym That's too tight. We could miss you.
Scott Lang Look at us squabbling again.
Dr. Hank Pym Fine. All right, between three and seven.
Scott Lang Our first fight in decades, and it's over just like that.
[the system locks on]
Scott Lang Bullseye.
Hope van Dyne Source lock.
Dr. Hank Pym It's you.
Hope van Dyne [laughing in triumph] We got it!
Scott Lang You have to meet me at these exact coordinates. In the wasteland, beyond the quantum void. It's very dangerous, especially on the human mind, so be careful. Time and space work very differently down here. You have two hours. After that, the probability fields will shift, and it'll be another century before they align like this again.
Hope van Dyne We'll find you.
Scott Lang I know you will, Jelly Bean.
[suddenly "waking up"]
Scott Lang Nope. Nothing. I got nothing. No sign of Janet. Perfect.
[looking around]
Scott Lang How did we get up here?
[realizing they're holding hands, he looks suspiciously at Hank]
Dr. Bill Foster Calm down, Hank.
Dr. Hank Pym [strained] So help me God... the pills.
Hope van Dyne It's his heart! He needs his pills. Please, Dr. Foster. They're in the tin. Please. He could die! For Chr... come on!
Scott Lang Help him!
Hope van Dyne Dad, just hang on, all right? Just keep breathing. Stay calm.
Scott Lang Help him, man! Come on!
Hope van Dyne The Altoid tin!
Ava [Foster grabs the tin] Wait!
Scott Lang [as Foster opens it, giant ants spring out; one cuts their restraints] Thanks, guys.
Scott Lang You have to take me home. They could show up any second!
Hope van Dyne Relax. As far as your nanny cops know, you're still at home.
[he sees he's free of his ankle monitor]
Luis [at Scott's house, he startled to see a giant ant on the couch] Whoa! Scotty?
Hope van Dyne He's programmed to replicate your daily routine. Nine hours in bed. Five hours in front of the TV. Two hours in the bathroom, whatever that's about.
Scott Lang That's totally inaccurate. And how do you know about my daily routine? Are you spying on me?
Hope van Dyne We keep tabs on all security threats, all right? And so far, the biggest one we've had is you.
Hope van Dyne We think she might have put some kind of a message in your head. Hopefully, a location. And opening the tunnel triggered it.
Scott Lang Your mom put a message in my head? Come on. That's insane.
Dr. Hank Pym No, Scott. Insane is going to Germany without telling us and fighting the Avengers.
Scott Lang Hey, Hank. It's been a while. Um, I don't even know if this is your number anymore. And I'm... I'm probably the last person you wanna hear from, but... I just had a really weird dream. And I know that doesn't sound like an emergency or anything, but it just felt very real. I was back in the quantum realm, and I think I saw your wife. And then I was your wife. I mean, not, you know, in a weird way or anything. You know, hearing this out loud, I'm thinking, uh, it's not an emergency. I'm sorry to bother you. I'm sorry for a lot of things.
Hope van Dyne What took you so long?
Scott Lang She just wanted to give me a hug, wish me luck.
Hope van Dyne Really?
Scott Lang Yeah.
Luis The undercarriage is filthy!
[first lines]
Dr. Hank Pym I still think about the night your mother and I had to leave you.
Scott Lang I'm sorry, all right? I'm... I didn't think I'd get caught.
Hope van Dyne You didn't think about a lot of things.
Scott Lang How's Hank?
Hope van Dyne We're still running. The house is gone, so is our freedom. How do you think he is?
Scott Lang I'm sorry. I know you're mad.
Hope van Dyne I'm not looking for an apology, Scott. The only reason why we're even talking is because we need what's in your head.
Hope van Dyne What do you want?
Sonny Burch Relationships are built on trust, Hope. And I want our relationship to have a strong foundation.
Hope van Dyne Our relationship?
Sonny Burch My business landscape has been shifting, Hope. Hell, S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra don't even exist anymore, but now, Hank, Pym... Hank Pym is a real opportunity.
Hope van Dyne Do you have a point?
Sonny Burch Oh, you think that I don't know what you've been building with all this? Quantum technology. Now, you can forget nanotech, forget AI, forget cryptocurrency. Quantum energy is the future. It's the next gold rush.
Hope van Dyne Is that so?
Sonny Burch I want in, Hope. So, as a gesture of good will, I have taken the liberty of arranging some buyers for your lab. Starting bid, $1 billion.
Hope van Dyne Thank you, Sonny, really. But my father and I have something slightly more pressing than starting a business. So I'll just take the component as arranged.
Sonny Burch My buyers don't take no for an answer. So we are either in business together, or we aren't in business together.
Hope van Dyne Then I guess we aren't.
Sonny Burch You can go. But I'm afraid your money's gonna have to remain. Let's call it compensation for my injured feelings.
Hope van Dyne Listen, Sonny. This is gonna be so much easier on everybody if you just give me that component.
Sonny Burch Darlin', the only thing you're taking from here is my heart, but it will mend in time.
Hope van Dyne Okay.
Scott Lang [watching the feed] So, now what?
Dr. Hank Pym You'll see.
Sonny Burch You know, I have a... a special friend at the FBI. And I say special because, well, he tells me things that I didn't previously know. For example... your name isn't Susan. It's Hope van Dyne. And your unseen associate, that's your father, Hank Pym.
Scott Lang [watching a surveillance feed] That's not good, Hank.
Dr. Hank Pym No shit.
Dr. Hank Pym Ava, I want to help you.
Dr. Bill Foster She doesn't need your help. I know how to save her.
Dr. Hank Pym Oh, really? How?
Ava Janet.
Dr. Bill Foster For the last thirty years, she's been down there absorbing quantum energy. We can extract that energy. We can use it to repair Ava's molecular structure...
Dr. Hank Pym Extract it?
Dr. Bill Foster Yes.
Dr. Hank Pym Are you insane? That would rip Janet apart.
Dr. Bill Foster You don't know that. I'm gonna fire up your tunnel. When Janet's location pops into Lang's head, he's gonna give it to me, or I'm gonna turn him over to the FBI.
Scott Lang What?
Dr. Bill Foster You are gonna stay here just in case I need your help.
Dr. Hank Pym Like hell I would help you!
Ava You'll do whatever I say.
Dr. Hank Pym You're gonna kill Janet!
Ava I'd be more worried about yourself, Hank.
Sonny Burch [his thugs shoot at the Wasp] Not my turn-of-the-century chandelier! Stop firing! Stop!
Dr. Hank Pym [in FBI custody] All right, what's our plan?
Hope van Dyne [taking a hidden shrinking device out of her boot] To shrink that wall.
Dr. Hank Pym It looks load-bearing. The ceiling could collapse.
Hope van Dyne Then we run like hell.
Dr. Hank Pym Now, I estimate fifteen to twenty agents on the floor.
Hope van Dyne Roughly five times that in the building at large.
Dr. Hank Pym They're all heavily armed.
Hope van Dyne Not great odds.
Dr. Hank Pym You got any better ideas?
Hope van Dyne Nope. And I'm not giving up on mom.
Dr. Hank Pym She'd be so proud of you.
Janet Van Dyne Also, make sure you stay out of the tardigrade fields. They're cute but they'll eat you.
Hope van Dyne [after beating up Burch's thugs] It was a pleasure doing business with you, Sonny.
Sonny Burch Oh, our business isn't finished yet, Hope. I can assure you of that!
[seeing Ghost phase through the wall]
Sonny Burch What in the hell is that?
Hope van Dyne The sooner we get the tunnel working, the sooner we can get this message out of his head.
Dr. Hank Pym Does Burch have it?
Hope van Dyne Yeah. Let's go.
Scott Lang What part? Who's Burch? Wait, what's happening?
Hope van Dyne Really? This guy again?
Ant-Man Who?
Sonny Burch I told you our business wasn't over.
Ava Dr. Foster did his best to keep me safe. But others at S.H.I.E.L.D. saw an opportunity in my affliction. They built me a containment suit, so I could control my phasing. And trained me to be a stealth operative. They weaponized me. I stole for them. Spied for them. I killed for them. And in exchange for my soul... they were going to cure me. They lied.
Dr. Bill Foster When S.H.I.E.L.D. collapsed, I took Ava in. I built the chamber to slow her decay, but her condition was progressive. I didn't know how to cure it.
[a phone begins buzzing and quacking]
Dr. Bill Foster She wanted to kill you, Hank, but I told her no, and that she should watch you instead. And sure enough, she discovered that you were building the tunnel.
[the buzzing and quacking continues]
Dr. Bill Foster Then she told me about Lang. And the message from Janet inside his head...
[the buzzing and quacking continues]
Dr. Bill Foster ...that's when I... Christ's sake!
Scott Lang That's me. I'm sorry. Look, can you tell me who's texting me?
Dr. Bill Foster "Cassie, 911."
Scott Lang That's my daughter. I need to text her back.
Dr. Bill Foster No, that's not happening.
Scott Lang What, it's 911. That means it's an emergency.
Dr. Bill Foster You're not making demands here, Lang. You're not appreciating the gravity of the...
Scott Lang [the phone begins ringing] Okay, look, she's trying to video chat me now. Something might be wrong. Let me talk to her. Please.
Janet Van Dyne Your pain. I can feel it.
Ava It hurts. It always hurts.
Janet Van Dyne I'm sorry. I think I can help you.
[she uses her quantum powers to restore Ava to solid form]
Scott Lang [watching with Hank] Did you know she could do that?
Hope van Dyne What the hell is going on here?
Ava I doubt Hank has ever mentioned my father. Why would he? Elihas Starr. They were colleagues at S.H.I.E.L.D. Quantum research. Until my father dared disagree with the great Hank Pym. You had him fired. Oh, and discredited for good measure. My father tried to continue his research on his own. Desperate to restore his name, so he took risks. Too many. Until something went wrong. He told us to run.
[over flashback sequences]
Hope van Dyne I could tell he was scared. I didn't want him to be alone.
[Elihas' tunnel fails, and the building explodes]
Ava When I woke up, my parents were dead. I wasn't so lucky. They call it molecular disequilibrium. A rather dull name, I think. Doesn't quite do justice to what it means. Every cell in my body is torn apart and stitched back together. Over and over. Every day.
Luis Whassup? You don't remember, uh that beloved commercial? Whassup?
Dr. Bill Foster It's incredible. Your link to Janet. It's Quantum entanglement, between the quantum states composed of her molecules and your brains.
Scott Lang Yeah. That's what I was thinking. Do you guys just put the word 'quantum' in front of everything?
Luis Wow, Dr. Pym. Like, who would've thought that, once again, in your hour of need, that you would turn to us? You know?
Dr. Hank Pym Not me.
Ant-Man Hope, what are you doing? You're heading away from the rendezvous point.
Hope van Dyne Don't worry. I'm taking these guys on the scenic route.
Ant-Man [seeing they're headed towards Lombard Street] Wait, what're you... oh!
Ava Leave me here.
Dr. Bill Foster We can make it.
Ava You said it yourself. I've hurt people. But you haven't. Go. Please!
Dr. Bill Foster We can make it, Ava.
Ava Bill...
Dr. Bill Foster I'm not leaving you.
Agent Burleigh Agent Woo will see you in an hour.
Dr. Hank Pym An hour? We don't have an hour.
Agent Burleigh Oh, you got somewhere else to be?
Dr. Hank Pym [as Burleigh leaves, Hope spits out a concealed hairpin] Oh, now, that's my girl.
Hope van Dyne No more last minute business trips, okay?
Scott Lang Now, if you just excuse me, I'm in the middle of trying to steal something with my daughter.
Luis Oh, you got Pezed!
Scott Lang You know, my Pap-pap always said if you wanna do something right, you make a list. So, we should do that. One, we have to break into that lab. Two, we have to kick out Foster and Ghost. Three, we have to fight Ghost. That seems like it should be part of 2. 2-A. Right? Let's call it 2-A. Fight Ghost, 2-A. Oh! Also, we have to make sure that the lab is fully grown for you to come back. Otherwise we're screwed...
Dr. Hank Pym I'm so sorry it took so long.
Janet Van Dyne No. No. You're here now. Let's go home.
Scott Lang So, this is it.
Hope van Dyne Yeah. You'd think with all this time to prepare, I'd be more ready.
Scott Lang Oh, going subatomic isn't something you can prepare for. It kind of... melts your mind.
Hope van Dyne I mean seeing my mom again.
Scott Lang Oh.
Hope van Dyne What if she's a completely different person?
Scott Lang Yeah, like, uh, George Washington.
Hope van Dyne I'm serious, Scott.
Scott Lang Or George Jefferson.
Hope van Dyne What if she's forgotten about me?
Scott Lang When I was in prison... the only thing that got me through was Cassie. I could have been locked up for a hundred years, I never would have forgotten her. I know your mom is counting the minutes until she can see you again.
Janet Van Dyne Scott
Scott Lang Ms. Van Dyne. It's nice to... well, I guess we've already met.
Janet Van Dyne Yeah. I guess we have.
Hope van Dyne Don't ever touch him again.
Ava Now, now, Hope, I think I'm being rather gentle with your father, all things considered
Dr. Hank Pym What the hell are you talking about?
Dr. Bill Foster [entering] Another casualty of Hank Pym's ego.
Dr. Hank Pym Bill. What have you done?
Ava It's what you've done, Dr. Pym.
Scott Lang You're with her? Oh, man. I thought you were cool.
Sonny Burch Susan! Welcome to Oui.
Hope van Dyne Sonny.
Sonny Burch Oui is French for "yes." As in "yes" to farm-to-table, "yes" to locally sourced, and "yes" to planet before profit.
Hope van Dyne Well, let's hope it also means "yes" to "Do you have the component I ordered?".
Sonny Burch [laughing] You know, I have always loved your sense of humor, Susan. Have a seat.
Hope van Dyne No, I'm good. Thank you.
Dr. Hank Pym [mid-credits scene] I used to be a respected scientist. I had my names on the sides of buildings. Now, I got this.
Janet Van Dyne Well, you wanted a smaller quantum tunnel. This is... smaller.
Scott Lang [accidentally honks the truck horn] Oh. Sorry. My bad.
Janet Van Dyne Ah, I think it has flair.
Scott Lang All right. Control's online.
Hope Van Dyne The collection unit activates when you decouple it. It should automatically start absorbing quantum healing particles.
Janet Van Dyne Also, make sure you stay out of the tardigrade fields. They're cute, but they'll eat you. And don't get sucked into a time vortex. We won't be able to save you.
Hope Van Dyne Okay. Going subatomic in five, four, three, two, one.
[Scott is sucked into the quantum realm tunnel]
Dr. Hank Pym All right, Scott, this is a mic check.
[brief silence]
Scott Lang Mic check, one, two. One, two. How's everybody doing tonight in the quantum realm?
Dr. Hank Pym Scott, we read you.
Scott Lang I just wanna make sure.
[opens the collection unit, which automatically absorbs healing particles]
Scott Lang Okay. Healing particles secured for our new Ghost friend.
Janet Van Dyne Great. Preparing for re-entry in five, four, three...
[radio static]
Scott Lang Hello? Ha, ha. Very funny. Hank, quit screwing around. You told me yourself not to screw around.
[the roof where they are stationed reveals that Hank, Hope, and Janet have turned to dust]
Scott Lang Hank? Hope? Janet? Guys. Guys. Okay, seriously, don't joke around. Bring me up! Let's go! GUYS!
Luis Oh, you know what? I heard stories, like what happened to you. Like this crazy, creepy cat who like, walks through walls and stuff. Like a... Like a Ghost!
Kurt Like Baba Yaga. Baba Yaga. The witch. They tell stories to children to frighten them. You know Baba Yaga?
Ava This is the way!
Dr. Hank Pym These are my ants, and ants don't give up.
Scott Lang My life doesn't make sense.
Scott Lang Why are you wearing that?
Probability Clone Because I work at Baskin-Robbins, these are normal clothes. Why are you wearing that?
Voice in Crowd Do you have ice-cream?
