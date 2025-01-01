LuisSo anyway, this guy gets out of jail and starts working for Hank. And that's when he met Hope. And Hope's all like, "I want nothing to do with you. Look at my hairdo. I'm all business." And then Scotty's like, "You know what, girl? My heart's all broken, and I'll probably never find love again. But damn, if I want to kiss you!" But then you fast-forward and they're all like into each other, right? And then Scotty's like, "You know what, I can't tell you this, but I'm gonna go trashing the airport with Captain America!" Then she said, "I can't believe you split like that! Smell you later, dummy!" So Scotty goes on house arrest, and he won't admit it, but his heart's all like, "Damn! I thought Hope could've been my new true partner. But I blew it!" But fate brought them back together, and then Hope's heart is all, "I'm worried that I can't trust him. And he's gonna screw up again and ruin everything." And in my heart, it's all like, "That fancy raspberry filling represents the company's rent. And we're days away from going out of business! Oooh!"
LuisOh, my abuelita had a jukebox in the restaurant! Yeah, only played Morrissey. And if anybody ever complained, she'd be like "Oh, ¿no te gusta Moz". You know, Chicanos we call him "Moz". "Then, ¡adiós!". What can I say? You know, we relate to this melancholy ballads. You know?
Jimmy WooOh, Cassie. This must all seem like a bunch of confusing grown-up stuff to you, huh? Well, think of it this way. Your school has rules, right? Like, you can't draw on the walls. Well your daddy went to Germany and drew on the walls with Captain America. And that was a violation of Article 16, Paragraph Three of the Sokovia Accords. Now, as a part of his joint plea deal with Homeland Security and the German government... he was allowed to return to the U.S. provided he serve two years under house arrest followed by three years of probation. And avoid any unauthorized activities, technology or contact with any former associates who were or currently are in violation of said Accords. Or any related statutes. Ok, sweetie?
Jimmy WooYou sure? Because it's only a matter of time before we get 'em. It was their tech, so they violated the Accords, too. And associating with them breaks your deal. And, uh, I don't need to remind you that any violation of your agreement means 20 years in prison. Minimum.
Scott LangI haven't talked to Hank or Hope in forever.
LuisWell, see, that's complicated. 'Cause when I first met Scotty, he was in a bad place. And I'm not talking about cell block D. His wife had just filed for divorce. And I was like, "Damn, homie, she dumped you while you were in lock-up?" And he's like, "Yeah, I know. I thought I was gonna be with her forever, but now, I'm all alone!" And I was like, "Damn, homie, you gotta chin up. 'Cause you'll find a new partner. But you know what? I'm Luis." And he says, "You know what? I'm Scotty. And we're gonna be best friends."
Sonny BurchI'm gonna ask you one more time. Where is Scott Lang?
LuisI've been trying to tell you, he's in a tricky spot, emotionally speaking.
Sonny BurchEmotionally speaking. Well, where is Scott Lang *LITERALLY SPEAKING*!
Scott LangYou have to meet me at these exact coordinates. In the wasteland, beyond the quantum void. It's very dangerous, especially on the human mind, so be careful. Time and space work very differently down here. You have two hours. After that, the probability fields will shift, and it'll be another century before they align like this again.
Scott Lang[as Foster opens it, giant ants spring out; one cuts their restraints]Thanks, guys.
Scott LangYou have to take me home. They could show up any second!
Hope van DyneRelax. As far as your nanny cops know, you're still at home.
[he sees he's free of his ankle monitor]
Luis[at Scott's house, he startled to see a giant ant on the couch]Whoa! Scotty?
Hope van DyneHe's programmed to replicate your daily routine. Nine hours in bed. Five hours in front of the TV. Two hours in the bathroom, whatever that's about.
Scott LangThat's totally inaccurate. And how do you know about my daily routine? Are you spying on me?
Hope van DyneWe keep tabs on all security threats, all right? And so far, the biggest one we've had is you.
Hope van DyneWe think she might have put some kind of a message in your head. Hopefully, a location. And opening the tunnel triggered it.
Scott LangYour mom put a message in my head? Come on. That's insane.
Dr. Hank PymNo, Scott. Insane is going to Germany without telling us and fighting the Avengers.
Scott LangHey, Hank. It's been a while. Um, I don't even know if this is your number anymore. And I'm... I'm probably the last person you wanna hear from, but... I just had a really weird dream. And I know that doesn't sound like an emergency or anything, but it just felt very real. I was back in the quantum realm, and I think I saw your wife. And then I was your wife. I mean, not, you know, in a weird way or anything. You know, hearing this out loud, I'm thinking, uh, it's not an emergency. I'm sorry to bother you. I'm sorry for a lot of things.
Sonny BurchOh, you think that I don't know what you've been building with all this? Quantum technology. Now, you can forget nanotech, forget AI, forget cryptocurrency. Quantum energy is the future. It's the next gold rush.
Sonny BurchYou know, I have a... a special friend at the FBI. And I say special because, well, he tells me things that I didn't previously know. For example... your name isn't Susan. It's Hope van Dyne. And your unseen associate, that's your father, Hank Pym.
Scott Lang[watching a surveillance feed]That's not good, Hank.
AvaDr. Foster did his best to keep me safe. But others at S.H.I.E.L.D. saw an opportunity in my affliction. They built me a containment suit, so I could control my phasing. And trained me to be a stealth operative. They weaponized me. I stole for them. Spied for them. I killed for them. And in exchange for my soul... they were going to cure me. They lied.
Dr. Bill FosterWhen S.H.I.E.L.D. collapsed, I took Ava in. I built the chamber to slow her decay, but her condition was progressive. I didn't know how to cure it.
[a phone begins buzzing and quacking]
Dr. Bill FosterShe wanted to kill you, Hank, but I told her no, and that she should watch you instead. And sure enough, she discovered that you were building the tunnel.
[the buzzing and quacking continues]
Dr. Bill FosterThen she told me about Lang. And the message from Janet inside his head...
AvaI doubt Hank has ever mentioned my father. Why would he? Elihas Starr. They were colleagues at S.H.I.E.L.D. Quantum research. Until my father dared disagree with the great Hank Pym. You had him fired. Oh, and discredited for good measure. My father tried to continue his research on his own. Desperate to restore his name, so he took risks. Too many. Until something went wrong. He told us to run.
[over flashback sequences]
Hope van DyneI could tell he was scared. I didn't want him to be alone.
[Elihas' tunnel fails, and the building explodes]
AvaWhen I woke up, my parents were dead. I wasn't so lucky. They call it molecular disequilibrium. A rather dull name, I think. Doesn't quite do justice to what it means. Every cell in my body is torn apart and stitched back together. Over and over. Every day.
LuisWhassup? You don't remember, uh that beloved commercial? Whassup?
Dr. Bill FosterIt's incredible. Your link to Janet. It's Quantum entanglement, between the quantum states composed of her molecules and your brains.
Scott LangYeah. That's what I was thinking. Do you guys just put the word 'quantum' in front of everything?
LuisWow, Dr. Pym. Like, who would've thought that, once again, in your hour of need, that you would turn to us? You know?
Scott LangYou know, my Pap-pap always said if you wanna do something right, you make a list. So, we should do that. One, we have to break into that lab. Two, we have to kick out Foster and Ghost. Three, we have to fight Ghost. That seems like it should be part of 2. 2-A. Right? Let's call it 2-A. Fight Ghost, 2-A. Oh! Also, we have to make sure that the lab is fully grown for you to come back. Otherwise we're screwed...
Scott LangWhen I was in prison... the only thing that got me through was Cassie. I could have been locked up for a hundred years, I never would have forgotten her. I know your mom is counting the minutes until she can see you again.