Scott Lang [sees Sonny Burch on a ferry that sails away] How did he even have time to buy a ticket?

[tries to shrink down to his miniature size by pressing a button]

Scott Lang Won't you just, one time, please, work!

[successfully shrinks down to his miniature size]

Scott Lang Yes! Oh, alright, I need help. Yes!

[calls in a flying ant, though it is eaten by a bird]

Scott Lang [calls in another flying ant, but it is again eaten by a bird] Hey! Come on, man! Not cool!

[the same thing happens with multiple other flying ants]

[one flying ant catches him and starts to fly him to the ferry]

Scott Lang Yes! I'm gonna call you ANT-onio Banderas!

[another bird eats ANT-onio]