Kinoafisha Films Martha Martha Movie Quotes

Martha Movie Quotes

Helmut Salomon [after forcing his wife to read an obscure book on dam technology and listen to his favorite music] See, Martha? Those things can be fun.
Kaiser You're husband is a sadist.
Martha Salomon, née Heyer NO! You want to ruin my marriage!
[first lines]
Martha Salomon, née Heyer Yes, father, I'm coming down in a minute. No, father, I'm in the bath now. I'm going later.
Martha Salomon, née Heyer Please, leave this room! Quick, or I'll call the doorman.
Helmut Salomon [to Martha] You're not so pretty. Neither attractive or charming. You're too thin. Skin and bones.
Karlheinz Böhm
Peter Chatel
Margit Carstensen
