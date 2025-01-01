Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Martha
Martha Movie Quotes
Helmut Salomon
[after forcing his wife to read an obscure book on dam technology and listen to his favorite music]
See, Martha? Those things can be fun.
Kaiser
You're husband is a sadist.
Martha Salomon, née Heyer
NO! You want to ruin my marriage!
[first lines]
Martha Salomon, née Heyer
Yes, father, I'm coming down in a minute. No, father, I'm in the bath now. I'm going later.
Martha Salomon, née Heyer
Please, leave this room! Quick, or I'll call the doorman.
Helmut Salomon
[to Martha]
You're not so pretty. Neither attractive or charming. You're too thin. Skin and bones.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Karlheinz Böhm
Peter Chatel
Margit Carstensen
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
