Thom Yorke There's a line in Karma Police about he buzzes like a fridge. And to me, when you're driving around in America and you have the alternative stations on in the background or in your hotel room or whatever; and it's just like a fridge buzzing. That's all I'm hearing. I'm just hearing buzz. It's really odd. It's kind of funny though really. You just have to laugh.

Interviewer But one song that you had that was obviously really embraced...

Thom Yorke Yeah, that had the fridge buzz in it.

Interviewer ...with the modern rock format, was Creep. I mean you first came in with that.