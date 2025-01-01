Interviewer
I'm sure you've heard in the press of all these celebs and actors that have been coming to your gigs. Does that have any affect on you at all?
Thom Yorke
Well, we're from England and English people are not impressed. There's an automatic assumption that with any degree of success, it automatically brings with it that you've cheated in some way or that you're full of shit or whatever. I mean it is an absolute fascination to us that celebrities in America just live on a higher plank. They are untouchable. It's fucking mad. It's really insane.
Interviewer
So it doesn't impress you that Tom Cruise or whoever might show up to one of your gigs?
Thom Yorke
Well you say hello to him, ya know? And go home and tell your friends, 'Yeah I met Tom Cruise.'
Interviewer
Have you had any conversations with any of these celebs?
Thom Yorke
Yeah, I had a great conversation with Calvin Klein about underwear.
Interviewer
Last night?
Thom Yorke
Maybe.
Interviewer
I understand that he was at the show last night.
Thom Yorke
I didn't talk to him. But you can put that in if you want.