The Mysterious Lady Movie Quotes

Tania Fedorova You are very kind. Could I offer you some coffee - or cognac?
Tania Fedorova Karl, I gave you my love...
Karl von Raden Yes - for a price.
General Boris Alexandroff [Toast to Tania] To your eyes - and your lips...
Title Card Vienna before the war - city of love and laughter - living gayly to the music of the waltz and the opera - !
Tania Fedorova Karl, I admit I planned it all - to make you love me, if necessary -But what I had not planned was that I should - love you. You do believe me - you must!
Karl von Raden Believe - a spy?
Tania Fedorova You are a soldier - you serve your country in one way - I, mine, in another.
Karl von Raden With lies - with your honor...
General Boris Alexandroff Did you think the pupil could match wits with the master?
General Boris Alexandroff I taught you all you know, Tania - but I didn't teach you all I know!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Konrad Neydzhel
Gustav fon Seyffertitts
