Films
The Mysterious Lady
The Mysterious Lady Movie Quotes
The Mysterious Lady Movie Quotes
Tania Fedorova
You are very kind. Could I offer you some coffee - or cognac?
Tania Fedorova
Karl, I gave you my love...
Karl von Raden
Yes - for a price.
General Boris Alexandroff
[Toast to Tania]
To your eyes - and your lips...
Title Card
Vienna before the war - city of love and laughter - living gayly to the music of the waltz and the opera - !
Tania Fedorova
Karl, I admit I planned it all - to make you love me, if necessary -But what I had not planned was that I should - love you. You do believe me - you must!
Karl von Raden
Believe - a spy?
Tania Fedorova
You are a soldier - you serve your country in one way - I, mine, in another.
Karl von Raden
With lies - with your honor...
General Boris Alexandroff
Did you think the pupil could match wits with the master?
General Boris Alexandroff
I taught you all you know, Tania - but I didn't teach you all I know!
