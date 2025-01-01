Dan HarmonWe actually use the same logic when we go to see movies as we do walking into a casino. We largely know we're gonna get ripped off, but the chance is worth it. If it were any other industry, we would have long ago shut it down and sued everybody. Because if it was cans of tuna, the equivalent would be like every third can had a human finger in it. Movies are so bad now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan HarmonIt's just such an endlessly entertaining myth, and it has a little bit of modernized ecstatic to it. But it really is just satisfying on a level of Jack and the Beanstalk or Ulysses like fighting a Cyclops or something it's just sort of a bunch of neat shit to happen to a kid.