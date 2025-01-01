Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Bigger Splash A Bigger Splash Movie Quotes

A Bigger Splash Movie Quotes

Paul De Smedt You're obscene.
Harry Hawkes We're all obscene. Everyone's obscene. That's the whole fucking point. We see it and we love each other anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes Honesty is the greatest fidelity.
Paul De Smedt Yeah, well, the world is not ready for your honesty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul De Smedt Harry, come on, that's a grave.
Harry Hawkes Yeah, well, Europe is a grave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes [on Marianne] She's the woman of the century. And I'm talking about her soul now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mireille To be a genius is to be unruled. To be unruled is to be alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes Did you fuck my daughter or not? Did you fuck her or not?
Paul De Smedt Did you fuck Marianne?
Harry Hawkes It's not the same.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Lane Let's not get confused.
Harry Hawkes [shouts in front of everyone] I'm not fucking my daughter!
Marianne Lane Oh so fucking predictable! Big enough audience!
Harry Hawkes Are you kidding? We just made their vacation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes I think the women should change things now. We've had our chance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes I acknowledge and I deal with the shit that goes on in my head. Coming from Paul, it's OK, he's outrageous. Paul is Paul but coming from you? I mean what is the impulse, here? To humiliate me? What is it, really?
Marianne Lane Harry! This is not about us!
Harry Hawkes Isn't it? We've been testing each other ever since I got off the plane. Well, I've never stopped. I mean, come on! It's me, stop lying to yourself.
Marianne Lane Listen: I am not going to leave Paul for you!
Harry Hawkes What, you thought I was here for the capers?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marianne Lane You like watching people having a hard time, is that it? Is that the kind of woman you want to be?
Penelope Lannier I would just rather be left alone. It's different.
Marianne Lane No, that's not different! I wasn't your enemy. None of us were.
Penelope Lannier Don't let it upset you, OK?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes [to Paul] We were friends. Better than brothers. Better than all those shits in the lofts talking about who the fuck cares what. And now... now you just tolerate me. Do you know how offensive that is to me? Think what you want, judge the hell out of me, but don't fucking tolerate me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Marianne Lane He's a fan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Penelope Lannier You were with Harry for what, six years? And you've been with Paul for how long?
Marianne Lane Gesturing 6 years
Penelope Lannier Cool. I heard that there used to be six songs on either side of a record album. You'd hear six and then you'd have to flip the thing over to hear more.
Marianne Lane [struggling to speak] Have I done...? Have I done something to upset you?
Penelope Lannier You know what? I bet they put one really good song on each side, so you just keep flipping it over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes He put a bell on your neck.
Marianne Lane I'm glad he did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Hawkes Why are you resisting me?
Marianne Lane It's done. Don't let it upset you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
