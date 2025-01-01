Harry HawkesI think the women should change things now. We've had our chance.
Harry HawkesI acknowledge and I deal with the shit that goes on in my head. Coming from Paul, it's OK, he's outrageous. Paul is Paul but coming from you? I mean what is the impulse, here? To humiliate me? What is it, really?
Harry Hawkes[to Paul]We were friends. Better than brothers. Better than all those shits in the lofts talking about who the fuck cares what. And now... now you just tolerate me. Do you know how offensive that is to me? Think what you want, judge the hell out of me, but don't fucking tolerate me!