Elder Count Osdorff
With a little more love, no one on this earth would ever be lost!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aunt Frieda
This diary will be your companion. It will follow your joys and sorrows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thymian
I would like to see my child... The little Erika Henning...
Mrs. Bolke
Well... she's dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thymian
If I only could change my life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thymian
Listen! We'll organize a raffle and... I'll be the prize.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Count Nicolas Osdorff
As a Count, I can do as I like!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meinert
Huh! What a bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thymian
I'm so sad!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Arnold Korff
Vera Pavlova
Louise Brooks
André Roanne
Fritz Rasp
