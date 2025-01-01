Dominique - un ménestrel Men have loved me, as they like to whisper in my ear. I let them. Is it my fault if they wept, gave everything for me, even their lives? The young men were passionate; the old men crawled at my feet.

Gilles - un ménestrel When did I ever cry or throw myself at your feet?

Dominique - un ménestrel [snorts] You're different - greedy, stubborn, proud. You just want to be loved, to take without giving, to keep it all and leave.

Gilles - un ménestrel Like you!