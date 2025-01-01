Gilles - un ménestrel
I believed myself utterly alone, yet since I've found you, I'm even more lost, more alone, more desperate. Anne, to me, you are all the love in the world - and all I can bring you is sorrow and despair.
Anne Hugue - la fille du baron qui se fiance avec Renaud
Gilles, hold me in your arms. Once more, tell me you love me.
Anne, you are so simple, so young, so sweet, and so alive! Protect me. Teach me to live. Before I met you, I only pretended. My heart was like ice.
Gilles, my love, be happy and at peace. My body is close to yours, your heart beats with mine, our bodies, our hearts are one. Nothing can ever separate us.
Anne, I love you. And on one - do you hear? No one can stop me from loving you!