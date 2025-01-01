Menu
Films
Capture the Flag
Capture the Flag Movie Quotes
Frank Goldwing
[on seeing his grandson and Amy accidentally lock lips]
Just friends... right?
Marty Farr
[as he and his friends are falling]
We're gonna die, and I never kissed a girl! We're gonna die, and I never kissed a girl!
Amy González
Well don't look at me, chicken!
Richard Carson
Nothing's a hitch if it makes you filthy rich!
Marty Farr
[watching the former astronauts walk by]
I thought dinosaurs were extinct.
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
