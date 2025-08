Bambi [Bambi has a dream in which he meets his mother] I miss you so much.

Bambi's Mother Shh. There now. It's going to be all right. You'll see.

Bambi Why'd you have to go?

Bambi's Mother Everything in the forest has its season. Where one thing falls, another grows. Maybe not what was there before, but something new and wonderful all the same.

Bambi But I feel so alone.