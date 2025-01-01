Lyndon B. JohnsonThis damn civil rights issue is gonna tear the Democrats in two. We got rival camps that are never gonna see eye to eye. But as long as they're sitting at the table, they're gonna need an interpreter. The Kennedys don't speak Southern - the Southerners don't speak Kennedy. I'm the only man who's fluent in both languages.
George ReedyWhich side are you on?
Lyndon B. JohnsonYou're missing the point. As long as neither side declares all-out war, both sides need me. The best thing that can happen for me is this civil rights debate goes on forever. And how do we make that happen, sir?
John Connally[un-caps his pen]Compromise, boys. Endless compromise.
Lyndon B. JohnsonThat woman spends more time in this house than anyone except Lady Bird. She is family.
Senator Richard RussellI don't know how I missed the resemblance. Look, what I'm talking about here is freedom. I'm talking about the preservation of a way of life. A way of life that you and I both grew up with. There's nothing wrong with that.
Lyndon B. JohnsonOf course not. But the Kennedys did get elected by appealing to the colored man. Now, if we play this right, we're gonna have those nigras voting Democrat the next 200 years.
Lyndon B. JohnsonI'm sure we can all sit down and come to an agreement that we can all live with.
Senator Richard RussellIt seems like every time we do that, I'm the only one giving something up. And I'm about running out of things that I can live without.
Lyndon B. JohnsonDick, you didn't have to give up your billion-dollar airplane, did you? I'm not saying lay down and die, but this train is leaving the station. So you can stand there and watch it roll on by, or you can hop on it with me and try to slow the damn thing down.
Senator Richard RussellVoluntary integration is one thing, but don't you think that I, as an American citizen, shouldn't be forced to eat a hamburger next to someone in a restaurant I don't wanna bump elbows with?
Lyndon B. JohnsonDick, I think it is unconscionable that you, as an American citizen, should ever be forced to eat a hamburger.
Lady Bird JohnsonDo you know why I married you? I had other offers, but I chose you. Do you know why?
Lyndon B. JohnsonYou know, about a year ago, my private cook Mrs. Wright, who you know was driving from here down to the ranch in Texas. So I asked her if she would mind bringing my dog, Little Beagle Johnson, with her in order that he could be there when I got home. Mrs. Wright respectfully declined. She said it is hard enough for a black woman driving through the South without having a dog to worry about. Finding a place to eat, to sleep, to use the restroom. The personal cook of the vice president of the United States has to drive through towns without stopping , then squat to pee by the side of the road. Hundred years ago, she would've been a slave. Hundred years from now, hell, she might be... president. But today, we live in a time of too much uncertainty. Where can she eat? Where can she sleep? Can she vote? And if she does, will she be harassed for casting that vote? Can she attend school? If so, which school? Can she travel the cities and towns of this land without fearing for her safety? What rights that belong to the men in this room should not be afforded to her?
Lyndon B. Johnson[to Connally and Jenkins]If either of you get a better job offer, I suggest you take it. My future is behind me.
MalcolmSir... the American people need to know that President Kennedy has died.
Lyndon B. JohnsonOn April 14th, 1865, two men attempted to kill Secretary of State William Seward stabbing him in his home. At the same time, another assassin was on his way to take the life of Vice President Andrew Johnson. This was the same night that John Wilkes Booth shot Abraham Lincoln. We don't know the extent of this conspiracy or who's behind it. Malcolm, you're to announce President Kennedy's death, only after the rest of us are safely onboard that plane. Otherwise, you're gonna make these boys' jobs a whole hell of a lot harder.