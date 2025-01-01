Menu
LBJ Movie Quotes

Walter Jenkins There's just no power in the vice presidency.
Lyndon B. Johnson Walter, how long you been with me?
Walter Jenkins 21 years.
Lyndon B. Johnson And in 21 years, can you think of a time that I have taken over a new office, and not made it 100 times more powerful than when I got there?
Walter Jenkins No, sir.
Lyndon B. Johnson Power is where power goes.
Lyndon B. Johnson You know, this could be your lucky day. You might be able to vote your conscience on the Farm Bill.
Senator Ralph Yarborough I like to think that is the only way that I ever vote.
Lyndon B. Johnson Spoken like a true one-term senator.
Lyndon B. Johnson [walking right up to his face] We've been talking about this forever, and we never say a damn thing.
Senator Richard Russell Well-a, What? What do you wanna say? That you're gonna turn your back on me? That you don't care about everything I've done for you? That you're willing to betray me?
Lyndon B. Johnson That you're a racist.
John F. Kennedy I'm perfectly fine.
Lyndon B. Johnson Guessing you Kennedys don't do a lot of deer hunting.
John F. Kennedy Well, when Kennedys fire weapons, it's usually at Nazis.
Lyndon B. Johnson Lot of Nazis in Hyannis Port?
Lyndon B. Johnson Well, you know, Carl, there are two kinds of horses: show horses and work horses.
John F. Kennedy Lyndon, you have more experience and more talent, more wisdom. Unfortunately, this is politics, and none of that matters.
Lyndon B. Johnson The better man won.
John F. Kennedy I'm not better. Better-looking, maybe.
Lyndon B. Johnson Yeah, if I had some of those Kennedy genes...
Lyndon B. Johnson This damn civil rights issue is gonna tear the Democrats in two. We got rival camps that are never gonna see eye to eye. But as long as they're sitting at the table, they're gonna need an interpreter. The Kennedys don't speak Southern - the Southerners don't speak Kennedy. I'm the only man who's fluent in both languages.
George Reedy Which side are you on?
Lyndon B. Johnson You're missing the point. As long as neither side declares all-out war, both sides need me. The best thing that can happen for me is this civil rights debate goes on forever. And how do we make that happen, sir?
John Connally [un-caps his pen] Compromise, boys. Endless compromise.
Senator Richard Russell [leaning in] So you're telling me she's your equal?
Lyndon B. Johnson That woman spends more time in this house than anyone except Lady Bird. She is family.
Senator Richard Russell I don't know how I missed the resemblance. Look, what I'm talking about here is freedom. I'm talking about the preservation of a way of life. A way of life that you and I both grew up with. There's nothing wrong with that.
Lyndon B. Johnson Then why are we whispering?
John Connally [about LBJ] He's afraid.
Walter Jenkins Of what?
John Connally Hell, every politician's afraid people won't vote for him.
Lady Bird Johnson He's afraid people won't love him.
Senator Richard Russell Those Harvard boys not gonna tell us how to run the state of Georgia.
Lyndon B. Johnson Of course not. But the Kennedys did get elected by appealing to the colored man. Now, if we play this right, we're gonna have those nigras voting Democrat the next 200 years.
Lyndon B. Johnson I'm sure we can all sit down and come to an agreement that we can all live with.
Senator Richard Russell It seems like every time we do that, I'm the only one giving something up. And I'm about running out of things that I can live without.
Lyndon B. Johnson Dick, you didn't have to give up your billion-dollar airplane, did you? I'm not saying lay down and die, but this train is leaving the station. So you can stand there and watch it roll on by, or you can hop on it with me and try to slow the damn thing down.
Senator Richard Russell Voluntary integration is one thing, but don't you think that I, as an American citizen, shouldn't be forced to eat a hamburger next to someone in a restaurant I don't wanna bump elbows with?
Lyndon B. Johnson Dick, I think it is unconscionable that you, as an American citizen, should ever be forced to eat a hamburger.
Lady Bird Johnson Do you know why I married you? I had other offers, but I chose you. Do you know why?
Lyndon B. Johnson I have no earthly idea.
Lady Bird Johnson Because you asked.
Lyndon B. Johnson You know, about a year ago, my private cook Mrs. Wright, who you know was driving from here down to the ranch in Texas. So I asked her if she would mind bringing my dog, Little Beagle Johnson, with her in order that he could be there when I got home. Mrs. Wright respectfully declined. She said it is hard enough for a black woman driving through the South without having a dog to worry about. Finding a place to eat, to sleep, to use the restroom. The personal cook of the vice president of the United States has to drive through towns without stopping , then squat to pee by the side of the road. Hundred years ago, she would've been a slave. Hundred years from now, hell, she might be... president. But today, we live in a time of too much uncertainty. Where can she eat? Where can she sleep? Can she vote? And if she does, will she be harassed for casting that vote? Can she attend school? If so, which school? Can she travel the cities and towns of this land without fearing for her safety? What rights that belong to the men in this room should not be afforded to her?
Lyndon B. Johnson [to Connally and Jenkins] If either of you get a better job offer, I suggest you take it. My future is behind me.
Malcolm Sir... the American people need to know that President Kennedy has died.
Lyndon B. Johnson On April 14th, 1865, two men attempted to kill Secretary of State William Seward stabbing him in his home. At the same time, another assassin was on his way to take the life of Vice President Andrew Johnson. This was the same night that John Wilkes Booth shot Abraham Lincoln. We don't know the extent of this conspiracy or who's behind it. Malcolm, you're to announce President Kennedy's death, only after the rest of us are safely onboard that plane. Otherwise, you're gonna make these boys' jobs a whole hell of a lot harder.
