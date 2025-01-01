Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Truth Truth Movie Quotes

Truth Movie Quotes

Mary Mapes Do you know what it would take to fake these memos?
Dick Hibey Mary...
Mary Mapes No, this is important. It would require the forger to have an in-depth knowledge of the 1971 Air Force manual, including rules and regulations and abbreviations. He would have to know Bush's official record front to back to make sure none of these memos conflicted with it. He would have to know all of the players in the Texas Air National Guard at the time, not just their names, but their attitudes, their opinions including how they related to one another. He would have to know that Colonel Killian kept personal memos like this for himself in the first place. He would have to know how Killian felt at the time particularly about his superiors and then First Lieutenant Bush. He would have to know or learn all of this in order to fool us as you assume he did. Now... Do you really think that a man who takes this kind of time and precision, then goes and types these up on Microsoft Word?
[Small pause]
Mary Mapes Our story was about whether Bush fulfilled his service. Nobody wants to talk about that. They wanna talk about fonts and forgeries and conspiracy theories, because that's what people do these days if they don't like a story. They point and scream. They question your politics, your objectivity, hell, your basic humanity. And they hope to God the truth gets lost in the scrum. And when it is finally over and they have kicked and shouted so loud, we can't even remember what the point was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike Smith Hey, I never got to ask you. Why did you get into journalism?
Dan Rather Curiosity.
Mike Smith That's it?
Dan Rather That's everything. Why did you get into?
Mike Smith You.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Mapes How you're doing, Dan?
Dan Rather I'm stepping down as anchor.
Mary Mapes When?
Dan Rather After inauguration.
Mary Mapes Oh Dan...
Dan Rather You didn't cause this, Mary.
Mary Mapes Well, you're a shitty liar, you know that? Why didn't you ask me? Cos God knows everbody else did when the shit hit the fan. Why didn't you?
Dan Rather Ask you what?
Mary Mapes Why didn't you ask me if the documents were real?
Dan Rather Because I know I didn't need to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Josh Howard And you're the... You're the... plucky, misunderstood hero. It's not that you guys fucked up a story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Rather So political considerations were a major force in the Guard?
Robert Strong [Chuckles] It verged on outright corruption the favors that were done, the power that was traded. From a moral and ethical standpoint, it was unconscionable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Rather New Times Roman
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more