Meadowland Movie Quotes

Meadowland Movie Quotes

Adam I know who you are. You're a teacher, at Essex County, right? I know, I know, cause I've seen you. My son goes to school there. Yeah, not teaching today, huh?
Sarah No.
Adam What is it, recess? My son's name is Adam. He's "special needs." You'd recognize him if you saw him.
Sarah There's a lot of kids.
Adam You know what this song's supposed to be about?
Sarah It's about a fire lake?
Adam Wow, you are a teacher.
Sarah You send your son to a regular school?
Adam Yeah, until they kick him out.
Sarah You don't send him to a special education program, or anything?
Adam No, he's... He's a foster kid, right? And the agency claims they didn't know about his condition. We thought we were getting a...
Sarah ...normal kid?
Adam Yeah right, okay, I'm an asshole, alright? But you know, look, it's a burden.
Sarah They don't let you just dump him?
Adam I'm glad you weren't my teacher.
Sarah You should be.
Adam Look, I mean... He's a sweet kid but if you're looking for Rain Man, or like a math genius, or a classical fucking pianist, you're out of luck.
Sarah I heard that a lot of these kids, though, they're gifted. You just have to recognize what it is.
Adam Oh, he's gifted in starring at the fucking TV all day. So am I. And what's your special talent? What are you good at?
Sarah Well, I'm...
Sarah [Sarah and Joe start to have sex in a hotel room and Sarah rides Joe even harder] Fuck! Fuck me! Harder! Oh yeah! Do that! Do that! Yes!
Sarah [after Joe cums on Sarah's face, she starts to get dress] Is it three o'clock yet?
Adam No.
Sarah I'm supposed to pick up Adam. And I'm giving you a B+.
Adam Well, I'm glad you weren't my teacher.
