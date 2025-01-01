Menu
Meadowland
Meadowland Movie Quotes
Adam
I know who you are. You're a teacher, at Essex County, right? I know, I know, cause I've seen you. My son goes to school there. Yeah, not teaching today, huh?
Sarah
No.
Adam
What is it, recess? My son's name is Adam. He's "special needs." You'd recognize him if you saw him.
Sarah
There's a lot of kids.
Adam
You know what this song's supposed to be about?
Sarah
It's about a fire lake?
Adam
Wow, you are a teacher.
Sarah
You send your son to a regular school?
Adam
Yeah, until they kick him out.
Sarah
You don't send him to a special education program, or anything?
Adam
No, he's... He's a foster kid, right? And the agency claims they didn't know about his condition. We thought we were getting a...
Sarah
...normal kid?
Adam
Yeah right, okay, I'm an asshole, alright? But you know, look, it's a burden.
Sarah
They don't let you just dump him?
Adam
I'm glad you weren't my teacher.
Sarah
You should be.
Adam
Look, I mean... He's a sweet kid but if you're looking for Rain Man, or like a math genius, or a classical fucking pianist, you're out of luck.
Sarah
I heard that a lot of these kids, though, they're gifted. You just have to recognize what it is.
Adam
Oh, he's gifted in starring at the fucking TV all day. So am I. And what's your special talent? What are you good at?
Sarah
Well, I'm...
Sarah
[Sarah and Joe start to have sex in a hotel room and Sarah rides Joe even harder]
Fuck! Fuck me! Harder! Oh yeah! Do that! Do that! Yes!
Sarah
[after Joe cums on Sarah's face, she starts to get dress]
Is it three o'clock yet?
Adam
No.
Sarah
I'm supposed to pick up Adam. And I'm giving you a B+.
Adam
Well, I'm glad you weren't my teacher.
