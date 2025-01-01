Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Cartel Land Cartel Land Movie Quotes

Cartel Land Movie Quotes

José Manuel 'El Doctor' Mireles Get everything you can out of him, and then put him in the ground.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Timothy Foley So, the cycles can change. It just takes somebody to change them. But we're stuck in a cycle where nobody wants to change. They're spouting they're changing but they're not doing anything.They're doing the same thing but just with a different look.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Timothy Foley Anybody touches me, drop 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Papa Smurf heckler If we don't believe in the institutions of the state, we are finished as citizens!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unidentified drug cook We, as the cooks, we gotta lay low, now that we are part of the government. Us selling drugs or cooking drugs, it just doesn't look right. But it will always happen. You can't stop the cartel, no matter what you do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
José Manuel 'El Doctor' Mireles They took off the shirt of the Autodefensas only to put on the shirt of the government. But they continue to be a mafia, they continue to be criminals.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Timothy Foley I believe what I am doing is good. And I believe what I'm standing up against is evil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
José Manuel 'El Doctor' Mireles Look, we can escape the Templars. But you cannot escape the government.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
José Manuel 'El Doctor' Mireles Once we decided to act, the government organized to disarm us. But they have never announced that they are going to disarm the Templars. That's why we have to say together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more