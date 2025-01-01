José Manuel 'El Doctor' MirelesGet everything you can out of him, and then put him in the ground.
Timothy FoleySo, the cycles can change. It just takes somebody to change them. But we're stuck in a cycle where nobody wants to change. They're spouting they're changing but they're not doing anything.They're doing the same thing but just with a different look.
Timothy FoleyAnybody touches me, drop 'em.
Papa Smurf hecklerIf we don't believe in the institutions of the state, we are finished as citizens!
Unidentified drug cookWe, as the cooks, we gotta lay low, now that we are part of the government. Us selling drugs or cooking drugs, it just doesn't look right. But it will always happen. You can't stop the cartel, no matter what you do.
José Manuel 'El Doctor' MirelesThey took off the shirt of the Autodefensas only to put on the shirt of the government. But they continue to be a mafia, they continue to be criminals.
Timothy FoleyI believe what I am doing is good. And I believe what I'm standing up against is evil.
José Manuel 'El Doctor' MirelesLook, we can escape the Templars. But you cannot escape the government.
José Manuel 'El Doctor' MirelesOnce we decided to act, the government organized to disarm us. But they have never announced that they are going to disarm the Templars. That's why we have to say together.