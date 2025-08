Chicory [getting ready to sleep] Can you read a book in the bath?

Sheriff Franklin Hunt I don't understand what you're askin'.

Chicory What I'm asking is, can you sit in a bathtub full of hot water and read a book?

Sheriff Franklin Hunt I've never tried.

Chicory Well, I hear about people doing it all the time, but every time I try, I ruin the book. I splash water on it or I get it wet turning the pages. I've even dropped some in.

Sheriff Franklin Hunt Why are you so determined to read literature while takin' a bath?

Chicory Well, it's just... It's just nothing feels better than sitting in that tub, but it just gets so dull looking at your toes all the time.

Sheriff Franklin Hunt Why don't you get a music stand? Like the kind an orchestra fellow uses or the choirmaster?

Chicory Now that's an idea.

Sheriff Franklin Hunt You put your book on that. Right next to the tub. Keep a towel near, so you can... You can dry your fingers, you know, before you turn the pages.