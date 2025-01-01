Menu
Contracted: Phase II Movie Quotes

Riley [as one of Riley's parolees is clawing at her skin] Ricky! Ricky!
Ricky [Ricky comes in the office to see the parolee clawing at her skin] Aw Hell Naw
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Just be glad you don't have what Samantha had got.
Riley Why, what'd she have?
James Well, you know, they're not really telling me much but my buddy over at the coroner's office said it's some kind of necrotic STD - it's some really gnarly shit.
Riley Shit?
Riley Yeah... well you didn't fuck her did you?
James Neh... What? No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
