Ma He needs to play with something real. I'm worried about him being on the phone.

Nancy He's doing fine.

Ma Well, I don't give him my phone, so I'd appreciate it if you didn't give him yours.

Nancy Okay, I won't.

[pause]

Ma I just want him to connect with something.

Nancy Joy. Joy, he's really doing fine.

Ma I don't know what's wrong with me. I'm supposed to be happy.

Nancy You just need to rest, okay?

Ma No, I don't. I don't need to rest!

Nancy That's... That's what the doctor...

Ma [Interrupts] That is not what the doctor said. You don't know what he said, because it was a confidential conversation, and you don't know what he said!

Nancy All right, all right, all right! You're impossible to talk to right now.

Nancy No. No, you're not sorry!

Ma Yeah, I'm not sorry! You have no idea what's going on in my head.

Nancy Yeah. Well, try me! I have asked you.

Ma And then what? Then, every time you look at me, that's all that you see?

Nancy When I look at you, Joy, I will see my daughter.

Ma You don't need me. You've been doing just fine without me.

Nancy Oh. How can you say that, huh? Do you honestly think that you were the only one whose life was destroyed?

Ma [Interrupts] Actually, that's exactly what I think.

Nancy Yeah? Well how would you feel if somebody took Jack away from you?

Ma Oh, shut up!

Nancy Look at him! You should be thinking about him!