Kinoafisha Films The Look of Silence The Look of Silence Movie Quotes

Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun Tell me about that madness.
Himself, former leader the village death squad Some killed so many people who have gone mad. A man climbed a palm tree, every morning, to call for prayer. Killed too many people. There is only one way to avoid it. Drink the blood or go crazy. But if you drink blood, you can do anything.
Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun [Testing the eyeglasses] What do you think...
Himself, former leader the village death squad Salty and sweet. The human blood.
Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun Pardon?
Himself, former leader the village death squad Human blood is salty and sweet. I know from experience.
Joshua Oppenheimer What support did you have from the Army?
Amir Hasan - Former Leader of Death Squad They waited at the road with the truck. They didn't come down here. They never came down here. They called this, 'The People's Struggle.' So, they kept their distance. If the Army was seen doing this, the world would be angry. 'The Army is killing Communists!' So, to protect their image they made it look like the people exterminated the Communists. But everybody knows the Army was behind it.
Himself, former commander of a civilian militia I'm not Rambo. I was Secretary General of the Komando Aksi.
Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun Or is it so great a crime that you did not want to admit?
Himself, former commander of a civilian militia No, I do not think that's great.
Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun But a million people died...
Himself, former commander of a civilian militia That's politics. Politics is the process of achieving your ideals.
[laughing]
Himself, former commander of a civilian militia In many ways...
