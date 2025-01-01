Deborah[Last Lines]Hey Baby, you know it's funny. Even though I heard it so many times in the court case, I still can't get used to the fact that your real name is Miles. It's a cool name though. I can think of a lot of great Miles songs. But we still have to get through all those Baby songs first. I can't wait until the day when it's just us, music and the road. See you later Baby. All my love, Debora.
Doc"One more job" and we're straight. Now I don't think I need to give you the speech about what would happen if you say no, how I could break your legs and kill everyone you love because you already know that, don't you?
BatsDoc didn't tell me shit. Just a educated guess from an uneducated man.
BuddyWell, Bats, I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts on the matter.
BatsTell me if I'm way off, Buddy. You were a stockbroker. Maybe a different wife, maybe kids. You stack your paper, but you say shit like "work hard, play harder." But you play a little too hard. You rack up debt. The type of debt that'd make a white man blush. Maybe you get into a little trouble. Maybe you get your hand caught in the corporate cookie jar. Maybe you leave and run off to the desert. Maybe with your favourite lap dancer in tow. Maybe you disappear into a world consisting of three things: money, sex, drugs, and action.