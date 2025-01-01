Menu
Kinoafisha Films Baby Driver Baby Driver Movie Quotes

Baby You and I are a team, Doc.
Doc Don't feed me any more lines from Monsters Inc. It pisses me off.
Doc It's one of Samm 's favourite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Griff If you don't see me again, it's because I'm dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats [holding up an Austin Powers mask] What the fuck is this mask?
JD Austin Powers.
Eddie Doc said Michael Myers!
JD This *is* Mike Myers.
Bats It should be the Halloween mask.
JD This is a Halloween mask!
Bats No, the killer dude from "Halloween"!
JD Oh, you mean Jason.
Bats Bats, Eddie: No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats This one, they say that listens to the music all the time?
Griff I mean, is he retarded?
Doc 'Retarded' means slow. Was he slow?
Griff No.
Doc He had an accident when he was a kid. Still has a hum in the drum. Plays music to drown it out. And that's what makes him the best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc [Referring to Baby] That's my baby.
Bats Fuck your baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats He's a looney. Just like his tunes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats The moment you catch feelings is the moment you catch a bullet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baby Your tattoo says 'hat'?
JD Yeah, it used to say 'hate'. But to increase my chances of employment I had the E removed.
Baby How's that working out for you?
JD Who doesn't like hats?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah [Last Lines] Hey Baby, you know it's funny. Even though I heard it so many times in the court case, I still can't get used to the fact that your real name is Miles. It's a cool name though. I can think of a lot of great Miles songs. But we still have to get through all those Baby songs first. I can't wait until the day when it's just us, music and the road. See you later Baby. All my love, Debora.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Bananas
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy Is she a good girl? You love her?
Baby Yes, I do.
Buddy That's too bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats You rob to support a drug habit, I do drugs to support a robbery habit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah Sometimes all I want is to head West on 20 in a car I can't afford, with a plan I don't have, just me, my music, and the road.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah [Baby is sitting at a table in a diner when Debora, a waitress, notices him]
Deborah So are you starting your day or did you just get off?
Baby They call; I go. You know?
[Instantly, Baby's phone buzzes on the table which he catches without looking]
Deborah So what is it you do?
Baby I'm a driver.
Deborah Oh, like a chauffeur? Anyone I'd know?
Baby I hope not.
Deborah What is your name?
Baby Baby.
Deborah Your name's Baby? B-A-B-Y Baby?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy Bats, you are fucking crazy.
Bats When your folks name you Bats, you're gonna end up crazy.
Buddy I don't doubt that you're crazy, but your real name is not Bats.
Bats So says you.
Darling You think my real name's Darling?
Buddy Yeah, or Buddy? No, they're nicknames. Code names. Monikers.
Bats So what's your real name, Darling?
Darling Monica.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah So when was the last time you hit the road just for fun?
Baby Yesterday.
Deborah I'm jealous. Sometimes all I want to do is head west on 20 in a car I can't afford with a plan I don't have - just me, my music, and the road.
Baby I'd like that, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nice Lady Teller That your boy?
Baby Sure. Yeah, he sure is.
Nice Lady Teller How old is he?
Baby Four.
Samm Eight.
Baby They grow up so freakin' fast, don't they?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baby Fuck you, Buddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Armie We've met before, right?
Bats I dunno. You still alive, right?
Armie Uh-huh.
Bats Then I guess we ain't never met.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baby One more job and I'm done.
Doc "One more job" and we're straight. Now I don't think I need to give you the speech about what would happen if you say no, how I could break your legs and kill everyone you love because you already know that, don't you?
Baby Yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy You doubt our credentials?
Bats Wall Street, right?
Buddy Doc tell you that?
Bats Doc didn't tell me shit. Just a educated guess from an uneducated man.
Buddy Well, Bats, I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts on the matter.
Bats Tell me if I'm way off, Buddy. You were a stockbroker. Maybe a different wife, maybe kids. You stack your paper, but you say shit like "work hard, play harder." But you play a little too hard. You rack up debt. The type of debt that'd make a white man blush. Maybe you get into a little trouble. Maybe you get your hand caught in the corporate cookie jar. Maybe you leave and run off to the desert. Maybe with your favourite lap dancer in tow. Maybe you disappear into a world consisting of three things: money, sex, drugs, and action.
[pause]
Bats Oh shit, that's four. Am I close?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats [blowing a place up] Tequila.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Wow. I just drew a whole goddamn map in chalk while we've been standing here squawking. That's pretty fucking impressive, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah B-A-B-Y, Baby?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah I just can't believe your real name is Miles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Retarded means slow. Was he slow?
Griff No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deborah Not a chauffeur. Noted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Griff Got to hand it to you, totem pole, you're either hard as nails or scared as shit. Which one is it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats What you ladies listenin' to?
Baby Baby, Buddy: Queen.
Bats Queen, huh? Streisand, now Queen. The fuck? What y'all gonna do? Y'all gonna belt out show tunes on the way to the job?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats Those pigs are in hog heaven. The only way they can ID us is with a Ouija board or some shit.
Doc Well, your name only takes four letters to spell out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats You're a good driver. You're a bad liar, though. In this business, the moment you catch feelings... is the moment you catch a bullet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy You did good kid. But you took something away from me that I love. You know I gotta do the same.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bats Darling, do I look like I know a fucking thing about Barbra fucking Streisand?
Buddy Hey. Watch your mouth, that's my lady you're talking to.
Darling Yeah. Watch your mouth.
Bats I'll watch what I wanna watch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[hearing Baby's remix tapes for the first time]
Darling This shit is bananas, Doc. B-a-n-a-n-a-s.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Don't trust anyone but each other. And don't ever look back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
