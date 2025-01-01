[Last Lines]

Hey Baby, you know it's funny. Even though I heard it so many times in the court case, I still can't get used to the fact that your real name is Miles. It's a cool name though. I can think of a lot of great Miles songs. But we still have to get through all those Baby songs first. I can't wait until the day when it's just us, music and the road. See you later Baby. All my love, Debora.