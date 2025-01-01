MikeAll the shit I just said and that was your takeaway?
Captain HowardThe horse represents all of our fears and traumas and it's got us running around a hundred miles an hour to the point where we can't even answer a simple question: Where are you going? Where are you going Mike? Mike, you gotta take control of your life. You gotta grab the reins before your horse runs you off a cliff.
Picante JenkinsHey, a** licker! I'm going to fast food, fist f**k ya!
Manny[handcuffed to his own table]Yo, this ain't no fuckin' cop shit! What happened to reading me my rights? This is not how it's supposed to go! You know, you're supposed to ask me questions, and then I tell you, "go fuck yourself!"
Marcus[after knocking out Isabel]Let that be a lesson to your witch ass.
Marcus[after shooting down Isabel's helicopter]Shit. You got a fucked up family, Mike.