Bad Boys for Life Movie Quotes

Bad Boys for Life Movie Quotes

[Mike "shortcuts" to the hospital by driving his Porsche across the beach]
Mike Sorry, rich white people!
Marcus [showing his badge] We're not just black, we're cops too! We'll pull ourselves over later!
[the rookie cops start singing 'Bad Boys' in front of Lowrey and Burnett]
Mike Hey, hey hey! Hey! Uh-uh! No! No! Never. Y'all will never do that again.
Marcus Yeah, and you fucking up the lyrics, which take a long time to learn.
Marcus I'mma penetrate this man's soul wit my heart.
Mike What?
Marcus Mike, all our life we've been bad boys. It's time to be good men.
Mike Who in the hell would want to sing that song?
[singing]
Mike "Good men, good men, whatcha gonna do?"
Marcus Well, maybe if you sung it like you mean it, it'd catch on.
Mike I've never trusted anybody but you. I'm asking you, man. Bad Boys, one last time?
Marcus One last time.
Marcus [to Mike] Do you want your legacy to be muscle shirts and body counts?
Mike Hey, nobody touches the shooter. He's mine!
Marcus Uh, yes he is...
[Lowrey gets out of his Porsche 911. Burnett opens the passenger door and accidentally hits a fire hydrant]
Mike Hey!
Marcus [struggling to get out while banging the door on the fire hydrant] Oh, shit! Oh!
Mike Come on, man!
Marcus You can get that buffed out.
Mike No. You can get that buffed out.
Marcus Mike... you fucked a married witch?
Mike All the shit I just said and that was your takeaway?
Captain Howard The horse represents all of our fears and traumas and it's got us running around a hundred miles an hour to the point where we can't even answer a simple question: Where are you going? Where are you going Mike? Mike, you gotta take control of your life. You gotta grab the reins before your horse runs you off a cliff.
Captain Howard Look at all this carnage!
Mike Aw come on Cap, I didn't do all this shit. They did this to each other.
Captain Howard Wait, wait. You didn't shoot anybody?
Mike Well, come on Cap, you know I shot somebody.
Marcus [after putting on his glasses] Shit! This is like HD!
Marcus You're dyeing your goatee, Mike.
Mike What?
Marcus You're dyeing your goatee.
Mike I'm not dyeing my goatee.
Marcus Yeah, that's Midnight Cocoa Bean. I recognise that shit.
Marcus [on a plane, to Mike] She'll make your eyes melt into your stupid ass head. She'll make your dick fall off.
[realises the girl sat next to him is listening]
Marcus I meant penis. You should be minding your own business anyway.
Marcus [finding the weapons stash in the motorcycle sidecar] It's like an angry white man's basement in here!
Marcus [during a heated argument with Mike] How *dare* you... I sat by your bedside, wiped the goddamn drool off your chin, and now *you* disrespect me like that in my own home?
Marcus This is some real telenovela shit.
Mike [to Manny] Did you just get pig fat on my suit?
Mike [during a gunfight] Big man, I'm gonna need you to hurt some people! I'll pay for the therapy!
Dorn I'm gonna need it!
[first lines]
Marcus [speeding through the streets of Miami] MIKE!
Mike Whooo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hooooo!
Marcus What the hell are you doing?
Mike It's called driving, Marcus.
Captain Howard It's a war on the goddamn law!
Mike [Marcus starts to cry while holding his grandchild] Uh uh. Ok, that's that shit.
Marcus No, Mike.
Mike Stop it.
Marcus The baby...
Mike Seriously!
Marcus Look at the baby...
Mike OK, you know what? I'll be outside when you get your shit together.
[leaves]
Marcus [still emotional] Mike, the baby...
Captain Howard [last words] We'll order pizza.
Marcus So, what you gonna do when you see him? You really gonna put your son behind bars?
Mike No. I'm gonna kill him.
Marcus Kill him? You really gonna kill your own son, Mike?
Mike I'm gonna put him in a fucking bag.
Marcus You realize you will go to hell?
Mike I don't believe in hell, Marcus.
Marcus Well, it believes in you. I mean, killing your own son. Brother, that's a darkness that swallows you whole.
Mike Well, maybe I've already been swallowed. I died, remember? I'm ending this shit, man.
Mike [on Armando] He's the right age. He's crazy like me. He's ruthless like me. He's fearless like me. He's the fucked-up me.
Marcus No, Mike. *You* the fucked-up you.
Marcus Hurry! I can feel my ass cooking!
Mike [Repeated line] Marcus you can't see shit
Armando Aretas [in Spanish to his mother] Is he my papa?
Picante Jenkins Hey, a** licker! I'm going to fast food, fist f**k ya!
Manny [handcuffed to his own table] Yo, this ain't no fuckin' cop shit! What happened to reading me my rights? This is not how it's supposed to go! You know, you're supposed to ask me questions, and then I tell you, "go fuck yourself!"
Marcus [after knocking out Isabel] Let that be a lesson to your witch ass.
Marcus [after shooting down Isabel's helicopter] Shit. You got a fucked up family, Mike.
