Kinoafisha Films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Movie Quotes

Moose Finbar [riding an elephant] ZOOLOGY, BITCH!
[Professor Oberon gets eaten by a hippo]
Moose Finbar You better go in there and save her!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone I'm not gonna get in there, you get in there!
Moose Finbar I got a backpack on! You don't get in water with a backpack, everybody knows that.
Professor Shelly Oberon Oh my God, this is so cool! Martha, come look at my penis!
Ruby Roundhouse No, thanks!
[Martha has become Ruby Roundhouse and an insect tried to bite her on her exposed stomach]
Ruby Roundhouse Why am I wearing this outfit in a jungle? Tiny, little shorts and a leather halter top. I mean, what is this?
Dr. Smolder Bravestone I can't do this!
Moose Finbar I saw you fix a helicopter in mid-air!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone It's a lot easier to be brave when you've got lives to spare. It's a lot harder when you only have one life.
Moose Finbar We always only have one life, man. That's how it is.
[Bethany has become Shelly Oberon]
Professor Shelly Oberon [sees her reflection] NOO! I'm an over-weight middle-aged man!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Get on my back!
Moose Finbar I would rather die.
[cut to Bravestone carrying Moose on his back]
[Bethany saves Alex, he hugs her]
Moose Finbar Uh... you have a situation.
Professor Shelly Oberon [sees he has an erection] Oh my God! These things are crazy!
Professor Shelly Oberon [bids farewell to his manhood] Later, dude.
Martha [sarcasm] Are you gonna help, or are you too pretty?
Bethany [serious] I'm too pretty.
Moose Finbar [when he sees all his weaknesses] I hate this game.
Professor Shelly Oberon [Bethany as Prof. Shelly Oberon is about to pee as a male for the first time] So how do we do this?
Moose Finbar Easy. You just - you unzip, take it out, fire away.
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Remember to aim. It's very important.
Professor Shelly Oberon [Gasping] Oh my God, you guys, there's like literally a penis attached to my body right now. Martha, come look at my penis!
Ruby Roundhouse No, thanks!
Moose Finbar Is this the first that you've seen it?
Professor Shelly Oberon Yes, I didn't wanna look.
Moose Finbar I looked at mine within the first 20 seconds of getting here. I'm happy to report that I was able to bring one thing from the outside world.
Professor Shelly Oberon [Bethany tried to take a peek at Finbar' peeing]
Moose Finbar What? Are you...? What are you doing? Are you looking?
Professor Shelly Oberon Sorry.
Moose Finbar You don't look over here!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Yeah, you never look. It's a thing.
Professor Shelly Oberon [Unzipping his pants] Okay, good boy. We're gonna take this nice and slow, and nobody's gonna get hurt. Now what?
Moose Finbar Now blast off!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone And aim, don't forget to aim.
Moose Finbar What is with you and aiming? What happened to you?
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Can we not talk about this in mixed company?
Professor Shelly Oberon [Peeing] Wow, wow, WOW! Oh, this is so much easier!
Moose Finbar [Chuckles] It's cool, right?
Professor Shelly Oberon Yeah, because you have, like, a handle. The fact that I'm not Instagramming this right now is insane.
[a troop of motorcycle killers appear]
Dr. Smolder Bravestone This is a video game, which means we have special skills.
[Bravestone runs at super speed]
Moose Finbar Why am I running so slow?
Nigel The goal for you. I'll recite in verse / Return the jewel and lift the curse / If you wish to leave the game / You must save Jumanji and call out its name.
Ruby Roundhouse Ruby Roundhouse, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Moose Finbar, Professor Shelly Oberon, Alex: [as Bravestone places the Jaguar's Eye onto the statue] JUMANJI!
Professor Shelly Oberon Seriously, I can't even open my mouth around you. You don't even know me, but you, like, decided you hate me.
Ruby Roundhouse Look, I just think you live in, like, the "hot popular girl" bubble, you know, where everybody either treats you like a princess or like an object. Maybe it makes you a little self-absorbed or something?
Professor Shelly Oberon That's fair. But do you think that maybe the reason why you are so judgy is because you are like afraid that people are not gonna like you, so you've decided not to like them first? I'm just saying, you're a babe, go with it.
Moose Finbar [after taking a bite of a cake] Wait, what - what is this?
Bread Vendor That's my famous pound cake.
Ruby Roundhouse Cake? Isn't that your weakness?
Moose Finbar Bethany, you said this was bread!
Professor Shelly Oberon I guess it's been so long, I forget how it tastes like...
Moose Finbar How do you forget what...
[looking at Ruby Roundhouse]
Moose Finbar What is happening? Something happens to me?
Ruby Roundhouse No.
Moose Finbar Am I... am I shaking?
Ruby Roundhouse No.
Moose Finbar Am I breaking out?
Ruby Roundhouse No.
Moose Finbar Am I still black?
Ruby Roundhouse Yes.
Moose Finbar Okay. Okay, right? We're fine. Everything is fine. Yeah... no, no, no, it's okay. It probably just meant that I love cake that I couldn't resist it. Hey, it's all good...
[Finbar suddenly explodes in a burst of flame]
Alex [to Bethany] Does "phone" mean something different in the future?
Nigel Dr. Bravestone. Famed archaeologist and international explorer. Known across the seven continents for your courageous exploits.
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Is there a seat belt?
Professor Shelly Oberon [after training Ruby Roundhouse to be alluring] You guys, I think this is gonna work.
Seaplane McDonough I think so too. She's pretty fly and those guys, don't meet alot of new people.
Moose Finbar Fly?
Seaplane McDonough Well not like, Cindy Crawford fly. But for Jumanji, she da bomb.
Professor Shelly Oberon DA BOMB?
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Cindy Crawford?
Moose Finbar That's your go to?
Seaplane McDonough I'm just saying, I'm sure to they'd like to get jiggy with her.
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Alex, what year do you think it is?
Seaplane McDonough What do you mean?
Moose Finbar Oh no.
Seaplane McDonough It's 1996
Dr. Smolder Bravestone You're Alex Vreek, aren't you.
Seaplane McDonough Yeah, that's right.
Moose Finbar Wait a minute, you mean the Freak house?
Seaplane McDonough Wait, what are you... what are you guys talking about? How do you know me?
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Alex, I don't exactly know how to tell you this...
Moose Finbar [interrupts] YOU'VE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 20 YEAR!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone That's probably not how I would have done it.
Seaplane McDonough What? No, you guys are messing with me, right?
Professor Shelly Oberon No we're not, Alex Vreek, everybody in Brantford knows about you. You're the kid that disappeared, 20 years ago.
Seaplane McDonough 20 years?
Moose Finbar 20 years man, I don't even know how to say this but, Ciny Crawford, dude she's like 50 years old.
Dr. Smolder Bravestone But still fly.
Moose Finbar Meh.
Boy at Bazaar What you seek is in the basket / If you're not careful, you'll be in a casket / Trust each other, and never blink / The missing piece is not what you think.
Professor Shelly Oberon I feel like ever since I lost my phone... my other senses have kind of heightened.
Professor Shelly Oberon That was so intense... i like cant even with this place.
Moose Finbar What just happened?
Professor Shelly Oberon I got eaten by a rhino and then fell like a thousand feet from the sky.
[Dr Bravestone retrieves the Jaguar's Eye from a herd of angry rhinos, by sacrificing Moose]
Moose Finbar You do NOT want to know what's under those rhinos! I saw things I can never unsee, things that touched me!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone I want to stay with you, like this.
Ruby Roundhouse Then let's be like this... every day. Just come home.
[Fridge rushes by Martha and nearly knocks her down]
Martha Hey, person walking!
Moose Finbar So sick of this game. Just stay out of my way Spencer!
Dr. Smolder Bravestone What are you mad at me for?
Moose Finbar Why am I mad? Are you seriously asking me that? You got me kicked off the team and you got me stuck in whatever this is. And you wonder why we're not friends no more.
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Oh, this is why we're not friends anymore? Because you didn't want to get stuck in Jumanji? i don't think so. We're not friends because I'm not cool enough to hang out with you, so you pretend not to even know me anymore. Until you needed me to do your homework because you couldn't do it yourself. No wonder you don't know anything about Westward Expansion.
Moose Finbar Okay, you see that? You know what? I'm not stupid, Spencer! i asked you to do me one simple favour. I said do my homework so I won't get kicked off the team, and you went and messed that up. Now I can't do the one thing i'm good at and it's all your fault. i should kick the shit out of you right now.
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Like to see you try.
Ruby Roundhouse [after watching Bravestone was able to display his list of strengths and weaknesses] How'd you do that? That - that list?
Dr. Smolder Bravestone Well, I just - I think I just pressed my... my enormous left pec.
Moose Finbar [Approaching Ruby] It's like the boob area. Let me show you...
[extending his hand to touch Ruby's chest]
Ruby Roundhouse [Slapping away Finbar's hand] Get the hell away from me!
Principal Bentley ...this is what you should be thinking about: Who you are... in this moment of time... and who you want to be. You get one life. You decide how you're gonna spend it. Fortunately... there is no better place for self-reflection... than detention.
Ruby Roundhouse Could I borrow your jacket? I feel like I'm wearing a bikini.
Professor Shelly Oberon I once wore a bikini to school.
[from trailer]
Ruby Roundhouse Guys, how are we gonna get home?
Young Spencer A game for those who seek to find / A way to leave their world behind.
Moose Finbar Get me the hell out of here!
Seaplane McDonough Seaplane McDonough reporting for duty.
Ruby Roundhouse [whispering to herself] You are the badass.
Professor Shelly Oberon ...sometimes... it's easy to get so focused on your own stuff that... you forget other people have problems too.
Moose Finbar Albino rhinos!
Bethany [Having returned from Jumanji] I will never complain about my body ever again. Oh, thank God.
[to her navel]
Bethany Oh, I missed you.
[to Bravestone]
Moose Finbar You pushed me out the helicopter, jackass!
[to Spencer, about Martha]
Bethany Go get that girl, Bravestone.
[as Bethany and Fridge watch Martha and Spencer kiss]
Young Fridge Smoldering.
[to Spencer, Fridge, Bethany, and Martha]
Adult Alex And my daughter's name is Bethany. We named her after the girl who saved my life.
[Bethany smiles]
