Professor Shelly Oberon [Bethany as Prof. Shelly Oberon is about to pee as a male for the first time] So how do we do this?

Moose Finbar Easy. You just - you unzip, take it out, fire away.

Dr. Smolder Bravestone Remember to aim. It's very important.

Professor Shelly Oberon [Gasping] Oh my God, you guys, there's like literally a penis attached to my body right now. Martha, come look at my penis!

Moose Finbar Is this the first that you've seen it?

Professor Shelly Oberon Yes, I didn't wanna look.

Moose Finbar I looked at mine within the first 20 seconds of getting here. I'm happy to report that I was able to bring one thing from the outside world.

Professor Shelly Oberon [Bethany tried to take a peek at Finbar' peeing]

Moose Finbar What? Are you...? What are you doing? Are you looking?

Moose Finbar You don't look over here!

Dr. Smolder Bravestone Yeah, you never look. It's a thing.

Professor Shelly Oberon [Unzipping his pants] Okay, good boy. We're gonna take this nice and slow, and nobody's gonna get hurt. Now what?

Moose Finbar Now blast off!

Dr. Smolder Bravestone And aim, don't forget to aim.

Moose Finbar What is with you and aiming? What happened to you?

Dr. Smolder Bravestone Can we not talk about this in mixed company?

Professor Shelly Oberon [Peeing] Wow, wow, WOW! Oh, this is so much easier!