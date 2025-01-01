NigelThe goal for you. I'll recite in verse / Return the jewel and lift the curse / If you wish to leave the game / You must save Jumanji and call out its name.
Ruby RoundhouseRuby Roundhouse, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Moose Finbar, Professor Shelly Oberon, Alex: [as Bravestone places the Jaguar's Eye onto the statue] JUMANJI!
Professor Shelly OberonSeriously, I can't even open my mouth around you. You don't even know me, but you, like, decided you hate me.
Ruby RoundhouseLook, I just think you live in, like, the "hot popular girl" bubble, you know, where everybody either treats you like a princess or like an object. Maybe it makes you a little self-absorbed or something?
Professor Shelly OberonThat's fair. But do you think that maybe the reason why you are so judgy is because you are like afraid that people are not gonna like you, so you've decided not to like them first? I'm just saying, you're a babe, go with it.
Moose Finbar[after taking a bite of a cake]Wait, what - what is this?
Moose FinbarWhy am I mad? Are you seriously asking me that? You got me kicked off the team and you got me stuck in whatever this is. And you wonder why we're not friends no more.
Dr. Smolder BravestoneOh, this is why we're not friends anymore? Because you didn't want to get stuck in Jumanji? i don't think so. We're not friends because I'm not cool enough to hang out with you, so you pretend not to even know me anymore. Until you needed me to do your homework because you couldn't do it yourself. No wonder you don't know anything about Westward Expansion.
Moose FinbarOkay, you see that? You know what? I'm not stupid, Spencer! i asked you to do me one simple favour. I said do my homework so I won't get kicked off the team, and you went and messed that up. Now I can't do the one thing i'm good at and it's all your fault. i should kick the shit out of you right now.
Principal Bentley...this is what you should be thinking about: Who you are... in this moment of time... and who you want to be. You get one life. You decide how you're gonna spend it. Fortunately... there is no better place for self-reflection... than detention.
Ruby RoundhouseCould I borrow your jacket? I feel like I'm wearing a bikini.