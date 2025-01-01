Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Shallows
The Shallows Movie Quotes
The Shallows Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Nancy
[shoot's flare gun at shark]
Fuck you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chloe
Are you ready to get wet, Dr. Adams?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy
She's not coming.
Carlos
Who?
Nancy
Uh. My friend, you know. You know, the girl we left back at the hotel? You know, she smelled like Don Julio and bad choices.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy
[to surfer's]
GET OUT OF THE WATER, SHARK!
Surfer #1
Surfer #1, Surfer #2: It's okay, no sharks come here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy
[Sully bites her finger]
That's a terrible way to say thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy
[timing the shark's swimming]
I've got you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carlos
[to Nancy about the island]
It is Paradise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Carlos
[looks at photo]
Is that you on the beach?
Nancy
Oh, no, no, that's my, that's my mom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dad
It's what you love. You help people.
Chloe
Well, not everyone can be helped, Dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Blake Lively
Sedona Legge
Óscar Jaenada
Brett Cullen
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree