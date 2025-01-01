Emperor PalpatineEverything. A new empire. The might of the Final Order will soon be ready. It will be yours if you do as I ask. Kill the girl, end the Jedi and become what your grandfather Vader could not. You will rule all the galaxy as the new emperor. But beware. She is not who you think she is.
C-3POMy programming forbids me from translating it.
Poe DameronSo you're telling us the one time we need you to talk, you can't?
C-3POIrony, sir. I am mechanically incapable of speaking translations from Sith. I believe the rule was passed by the Senate of the Old Republic...
[Opening Title Card]
Opening CrawlThe dead speak! The galaxy has heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat of REVENGE in the sinister voice of the late EMPEROR PALPATINE.
Opening CrawlGENERAL LEIA ORGANA dispatches secret agents to gather intelligence, while REY, the last hope of the Jedi, trains for battle against the diabolical FIRST ORDER.
Opening CrawlMeanwhile, Supreme Leader KYLO REN rages in search of the phantom Emperor, determined to destroy any threat to his power... .
Luke Skywalker[Rey throws away her lightsaber into the flaming wreckage of Kylo's ship, but a hand reaches out and grabs it. It turns out to be Luke Skywalker as a Force Ghost, who steps casually forward]A Jedi's weapon deserves more respect.
Luke SkywalkerBecause she saw your spirit. Your heart. Rey, some things are stronger than blood. Confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi. Your destiny. If you don't face Palpatine, it will mean the end of the Jedi, and the war will be lost.
Luke SkywalkerIt was the last night of her training. Leia told me that she had sensed the death of her son at the end of her Jedi path. She surrendered her saber to me and said that one day, it would be picked up again by someone who would finish her journey. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.
Colonel Aftab AckbarIt cannot be. The Emperor is dead.
BeaumontDark science. Cloning. Secrets only the Sith knew.
Poe DameronHe's been planning his revenge. His followers have been building something for years. The largest fleet the galaxy has ever known. He calls it the Final Order. In 16 hours, attacks on a free worlds begin. The Emperor and his fleet have been hiding in the Unknown Regions. On a world called Exegol.
ReyWhy did the Emperor come for me? Why did he want to kill a child? Tell me.
Kylo RenBecause he saw what you would become. You don't just have power. You have his power. You're his granddaughter. You are a Palpatine. My mother was the daughter of Vader. Your father was the son of the Emperor. What Palpatine doesn't know is we're a dyad in the Force, Rey. Two that are one. We'll kill him together and take the throne. You know what you need to do. You know.
C-3PO[Chewie howls and BB-8 chirps]I wholeheartedly agree.
Emperor PalpatineThe ritual begins! She will strike me down and pledge herself as a Sith! She will draw her weapon... she will come to me... she will take her revenge... and with a stroke of her saber... the Sith are reborn! The Jedi are dead!
ReyLuke searched for it. For a long time. He nearly found it. There are ciphers here I can't read. But he said to get there, you need one of these. A Sith wayfinder. They're compasses that lead the way to Exegol. To stop what we both know is coming... I need to finish what Luke started. Find Exegol. Find the Emperor.
ReyA Sith wayfinder. Luke Skywalker came here to find one.
Lando CalrissianI know. I was with him. Luke and I were tailing an old Jedi hunter.
[tapping his wristband, showing them a holographic profile]
Lando CalrissianOchi of Bestoon. He was carrying a clue that could lead to a wayfinder. We followed his ship halfway across the galaxy here. And when we got to his ship, it was abandoned. No clue, no wayfinder.
ReyI see through the cracks in your mask. You're haunted. You can't stop seeing what you did to your father.
Kylo RenDo you still count the days since your parents left? Such pain in you. Such anger. I don't wanna have to kill you. I'm going to find you and I'm going to turn you to the Dark Side. When I offer you my hand again... you'll take it.
ReyMy parents were strong. They saved me from you.
Emperor PalpatineYour master, Luke Skywalker, was saved by his father. The only family you have here... is me.
[the ceiling opens, and she sees the raging battle in the atmosphere]
Emperor PalpatineThey don't have long. No one is coming to help them. And you are the one who led them here. Strike me down. Take the throne. Reign over the new Empire, and the fleet will be yours. Only you have the power to save them. Refuse, and your new family... dies.
Kylo Ren[sharing a Force vision]Tell me where you are. You don't know the whole story. It was Palpatine who had your parents taken. He was looking for you. But they wouldn't say where you were. So he gave the order.