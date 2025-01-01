Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Quotes

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Quotes

Obi Wan Kenobi These are you final steps, Rey. Rise and take them.
Anakin Skywalker Rey.
Ahsoka Tano Rey.
Kanan Jarrus Rey.
Anakin Skywalker Bring back the balance, Rey, as I did.
Luminara Unduli In the night, find the light, Rey.
Mace Windu You're not alone, Rey.
Yoda Alone, never have you been.
Qui-Gon Jinn Every Jedi who ever lived, lives in you.
Anakin Skywalker The force surrounds you, Rey.
Aayla Secura Let it guide you.
Ahsoka Tano As it guided us.
Mace Windu Feel the force feeling through you, Rey.
Anakin Skywalker Let it lift you.
Adi Gallia Rise, Rey.
Qui-Gon Jinn We stand behind you, Rey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker We've passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker No one's ever really gone.
[Palpatine cackles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey People keep telling me they know me. No one does.
Kylo Ren But I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Tatooine Elder There's been no one for so long. Who are you?
Rey I'm Rey.
Tatooine Elder Rey who?
Rey [sees the force ghosts of Luke Skywalker and Leia, and she turns her back to her] Rey Skywalker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron What are you doing there, 3PO?
C-3PO Taking one last look, sir. At my friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine You are nothing! A scavenger girl is no match for the power in me! I am *all* the Sith!
Rey And I... am all the Jedi.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren I know what I have to do, but I don't know if I have the strength to do it.
Han Solo You do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snap Wexley We're getting reports of a raid at the Festival of Ancestors.
Leia Organa This mission is everything. We cannot fail. Any word from Rey?
Snap Wexley Falcon's not responding.
Rose Tico Do you have to say it like that?
Snap Wexley Like what?
Leia Organa Do me a personal favor? Be optimistic.
Snap Wexley Yes, ma'am. Uh, this is... This is terrific. You're not gonna believe how well this is gonna turn out. It's gonna be great.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Emperor Palpatine At last. Snoke trained you well.
Kylo Ren I killed Snoke. I'll kill you.
Emperor Palpatine My boy, I made Snoke. I have been every voice...
Snoke ..you have ever heard..
Darth Vader ...inside your head.
Emperor Palpatine The First Order was just the beginning. I will give you so much more.
Kylo Ren You'll die first.
Emperor Palpatine I've died before. The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be... unnatural.
Kylo Ren What could you give me?
Emperor Palpatine Everything. A new empire. The might of the Final Order will soon be ready. It will be yours if you do as I ask. Kill the girl, end the Jedi and become what your grandfather Vader could not. You will rule all the galaxy as the new emperor. But beware. She is not who you think she is.
Kylo Ren Who is she?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron There's writing on it.
C-3PO Perhaps I can translate. Oh! The location of the wayfinder has been inscribed upon this dagger. It's the clue that Master Luke was looking for.
Poe Dameron And?
Rey Where's the wayfinder?
C-3PO I am afraid I cannot tell you.
Poe Dameron 20.3 fazillion languages and you can't read that?
C-3PO Oh, I have read it, sir. I know exactly where the wayfinder is. Unfortunately, it is written in the runic language of the Sith.
Rey So what?
C-3PO My programming forbids me from translating it.
Poe Dameron So you're telling us the one time we need you to talk, you can't?
C-3PO Irony, sir. I am mechanically incapable of speaking translations from Sith. I believe the rule was passed by the Senate of the Old Republic...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Opening Title Card]
Opening Crawl The dead speak! The galaxy has heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat of REVENGE in the sinister voice of the late EMPEROR PALPATINE.
Opening Crawl GENERAL LEIA ORGANA dispatches secret agents to gather intelligence, while REY, the last hope of the Jedi, trains for battle against the diabolical FIRST ORDER.
Opening Crawl Meanwhile, Supreme Leader KYLO REN rages in search of the phantom Emperor, determined to destroy any threat to his power... .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker [Rey throws away her lightsaber into the flaming wreckage of Kylo's ship, but a hand reaches out and grabs it. It turns out to be Luke Skywalker as a Force Ghost, who steps casually forward] A Jedi's weapon deserves more respect.
Rey [surprised] Master Skywalker!
Luke Skywalker What are you doing?
Rey I saw myself on the dark throne. I won't let it happen. I'm never leaving this place. I'm doing what you did.
Luke Skywalker I was wrong. It was fear that kept me here. What are you most afraid of?
Rey [after a long pause] Myself.
Luke Skywalker Because, you're a Palpatine? Leia knew it, too.
Rey She didn't tell me.
[Luke Skywalker sits beside Rey]
Rey She still trained me.
Luke Skywalker Because she saw your spirit. Your heart. Rey, some things are stronger than blood. Confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi. Your destiny. If you don't face Palpatine, it will mean the end of the Jedi, and the war will be lost.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[being chased by two Jet Troopers]
C-3PO Oh! They fly now!
Finn They fly now?
Poe Dameron They fly now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker The force will be with you.
Leia Organa Always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux I'm the spy.
Poe Dameron What?
Finn You?
General Hux We don't have much time.
Poe Dameron I knew it!
Finn No, you did not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Your journey nears its end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lando Calrissian I have a bad feeling about this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Han Solo Hey, kid.
[Kylo turns to see a vision of Han Solo standing behind him]
Han Solo I missed you, son.
Kylo Ren Your son is dead.
Han Solo No... Kylo Ren is dead. My son is alive.
Kylo Ren [in disbelief] You're just a memory.
Han Solo Your memory. Come home.
Kylo Ren It's too late. She's gone.
Han Solo Your mother's gone. But what she stood for, what she fought for... that's not gone.
[pause]
Han Solo Ben...
Kylo Ren I know what I have to do, but I don't know if I have the strength to do it.
Han Solo [touches Kylo's cheek] You do.
[Kylo looks down at his lightsaber, then back at Han]
Kylo Ren Dad...
Han Solo [smiles] I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO In the event I don't make it back, I want you to know you've been a real friend, R2. My best one, in fact.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi. Your destiny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Obi Wan Kenobi Rey.
Yoda Rise in the Force.
Kanan Jarrus In the heart of a Jedi lies her strength.
Obi Wan Kenobi Rise.
Qui-Gon Jinn Rise.
Luke Skywalker Rey, the Force will be with you, always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren What could you give me?
Emperor Palpatine Everything. A new empire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine The Dark Side of the force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be... unnatural.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO Oh, my. A hex charm.
Poe Dameron A what?
C-3PO A common emblem of Sith loyalists.
Rey Sith.
Finn This was Ochi's?
Poe Dameron Luke sensed it. Ochi never left this place.
Finn And he ended up down here.
Poe Dameron He was headed for his ship. Same thing happened to us, happened to him.
Finn So how did Ochi get out?
Rey He didn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO [after his memory is temporarily wiped] I am C-3PO, human/cyborg relations. And you are?
Poe Dameron Okay, that's gonna be a problem.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jannah Where are you from, General?
Lando Calrissian The Gold system. Well, what about you, kid?
Jannah Oh. I don't know.
Lando Calrissian Well, let's find out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa Never underestimate a droid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I wanted to take your hand, Ben's hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn [playing Dejarik against Chewbacca] How do you think he wins all the time?
Poe Dameron He cheats.
Chewbacca [roars]
Poe Dameron I'm kidding! You're 250 years old! Of course you're better than us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron How'd you do it? Defeat an empire with almost nothing.
Lando Calrissian We had each other. That's how we won.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maz Kanata Chewie?
[she gives a medal to Chewie]
Maz Kanata This is for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey [referring to her incident with BB-8] You dropped a tree on him?
Rey [same re: his lightspeed-skipping] You blew both sub-alternators?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Rey Be with me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker [preventing Rey from throwing her lightsaber into the fire] A Jedi's weapon deserves more respect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine [to Kylo Ren] As once I fell, so falls the last Skywalker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I see through the cracks in your mask. You're haunted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn Boolio, good to see you You got something for us?
Boolio From a new ally! A spy in the First Order!
Finn A spy? Who?
Boolio I don't know! Transfer the message! Get it to Leia, hurry!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss So long, sky trash!
Poe Dameron Who's that flyer?
Zorii Bliss Take a guess, spice runner.
Babu Frik [pops up] HEY!
Poe Dameron Zorii, you made it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Long have I waited and now, your coming together is your undoing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa [her final line] Ben.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Let the final battle... begin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Kill the girl. End the Jedi. Become what your grandfather Vader could not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lando Calrissian I've got a bad feeling about this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rey encounters a Dark Side phantom of herself who is wielding red, two-ended lightsaber]
Rey [as the Dark Side phantom] Don't be afraid of who you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn How do we thank you?
Boolio Win the war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Move your metal ass, Threepio.
C-3PO [his memory has been briefly erased] How dare you! We've just met.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I did want to take your hand, Ben's hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker There's something my sister would want you to have.
Rey Leia's saber.
Luke Skywalker It was the last night of her training. Leia told me that she had sensed the death of her son at the end of her Jedi path. She surrendered her saber to me and said that one day, it would be picked up again by someone who would finish her journey. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maz Kanata Good-bye, dear princess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss They win by making you think you're alone. Remember? There's more of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux Wait. Wait. Blast me in the arm. Quick.
Finn What?
General Hux Or they'll know.
[Finn shoots him in the leg]
General Hux No. Aah!
Finn Why are you helping us?
General Hux I don't care if you win. I need Kylo Ren to lose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine The Jedi apprentice still lives. Perhaps you have betrayed me. Do not make me turn my fleet against you.
Kylo Ren I know where she's going. She'll never be a Jedi.
Emperor Palpatine Make sure of it. Kill her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Really could've used your help out there.
Rey How'd it go?
Poe Dameron Really bad actually. Really bad.
Rey Han's ship?
Poe Dameron What did you do to the droid?
Rey What did you do to the Falcon?
Poe Dameron The Falcon is in a lot better shape than he is.
Rey BB-8 is not on fire.
Poe Dameron What's left of him isn't on fire.
Rey Tell me what happened.
Poe Dameron You tell me first.
Rey You know what you are?
Poe Dameron What?
Rey You're difficult, really difficult, you're a difficult man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Long have I waited, for my grandchild to come home! I never wanted you dead. I wanted you here, Empress Palpatine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Ben...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren [holding the Sith wayfinder] Look at yourself. You wanted to prove to my mother that you were a Jedi, but you've proven something else. You can't go back to her now, like I can't.
Rey Give it to me.
Kylo Ren The Dark Side is in our nature. Surrender to it.
Rey Give it... to me.
Kylo Ren The only way you're getting to Exegol... is with me.
[Kylo destroys the wayfinder]
Rey No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Snap, they're on your tail!
Snap Wexley No, I see it!
Poe Dameron No, no, stop, stop!
[Tie fighter shoots X-Wing, Snap Wexley screaming and it explodes]
Poe Dameron NO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine The Princess of Alderaan has disrupted my plan, but her foolish act will be in vain. Come to me on Exegol, General Pryde.
General Pryde As I served you in the old wars, I serve you now.
Emperor Palpatine Send a ship to a world they know. Let it burn. The Final Order begins. She will come; her friends will follow.
General Pryde Yes, my Lord.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Do not fear their feeble attack, my faithful. Nothing will stop the return of the Sith!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wedge Antilles Nice flying, Lando!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron My friends... I'm sorry. I thought we had a shot. But there's just too many of them.
Lando Calrissian But there are more of us, Poe. There are more of us.
Poe Dameron [seeing the number of ships emerging from hyperspace] Look at this. Look at this!
Finn Lando, you did it. You did it!
Poe Dameron Hit those underbelly cannons. Every one we knock out is a world saved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lando Calrissian A Wookiee tends to stand out in a crowd.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron We've decoded the intel from the First Order spy and it confirms the worst. Somehow, Palpatine returned.
Rose Tico Wait, do we believe this?
Colonel Aftab Ackbar It cannot be. The Emperor is dead.
Beaumont Dark science. Cloning. Secrets only the Sith knew.
Poe Dameron He's been planning his revenge. His followers have been building something for years. The largest fleet the galaxy has ever known. He calls it the Final Order. In 16 hours, attacks on a free worlds begin. The Emperor and his fleet have been hiding in the Unknown Regions. On a world called Exegol.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Welcome to Exegol.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Why did the Emperor come for me? Why did he want to kill a child? Tell me.
Kylo Ren Because he saw what you would become. You don't just have power. You have his power. You're his granddaughter. You are a Palpatine. My mother was the daughter of Vader. Your father was the son of the Emperor. What Palpatine doesn't know is we're a dyad in the Force, Rey. Two that are one. We'll kill him together and take the throne. You know what you need to do. You know.
Rey I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron We're trying to find Babu Frik.
Zorii Bliss Babu? Babu only works for the crew. That's not you anymore.
Rey What crew?
Zorii Bliss Oh, funny he never mentioned it. Your friend's old job was running spice.
Finn You were a spice runner?
Poe Dameron You were a stormtrooper?
Rey Were you a spice runner?
Poe Dameron Were you a scavenger? We could do this all night.
Zorii Bliss [hoists her weapon higher] You don't have all night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron That's an old craft ID. That's Luke Skywalker's X-Wing.
C-3PO It's transmitting course marker signals on its way to the Unknown Regions.
Finn It's Rey. She's going to Exegol. She's showing us. She's showing us how to get there.
Poe Dameron Then we go together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Your hatred, your anger. You want to kill me. That is what I want. Kill me... and my spirit will pass into you. As all the Sith live in me... you will be Empress... we will be one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I lost control.
Finn It wasn't your fault.
Rey It was.
Finn No. It was Ren. He made you do it.
Rey Chewie's gone. That power came from me. Finn, there are things you don't know.
Finn Then tell me.
[pause]
Rey I, uh, had a vision. Of the Sith throne. And who was on it.
Finn Ren?
Rey [shaking voice] And me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Pryde Where did they get all these fighter craft? They have no navy.
Admiral Griss It's not a navy, sir. It's just... people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Babu Frik Hey, hey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I haven't come to lead the Sith. I've come to end them.
Emperor Palpatine As a Jedi?
Rey Yes.
Emperor Palpatine *No.*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren Wherever you are... you are hard to find.
Rey You're hard to get rid of.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron The inscription that was on the dagger is in your memory?
C-3PO Yes, Master Poe. But the translation from a forbidden language cannot be retrieved. That is, short of a complete redacted memory bypass.
Finn A complete what?
C-3PO It's a terribly dangerous and sinful act performed on unwitting droids by dregs and criminals.
Finn Let's do that!
Poe Dameron I know a black market droidsmith.
C-3PO Black market droidsmith?
Poe Dameron But he's on Kijimi.
Finn What's wrong with Kijimi?
Poe Dameron I had a little bad luck on Kijimi.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn Leia never gave up. And neither will we. We're gonna show them we're not afraid.
Poe Dameron What our mothers and fathers fought for, we will not let die. Not today. Today, we make our last stand. For the galaxy. For Leia. For everyone we've lost.
Finn They've taken enough of us. Now we take the war to them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren I pushed you in the desert because I needed to see it. I needed you to see it. Who you are. I know the rest of your story. Rey.
Rey You're lying.
Kylo Ren I never lied to you. Your parents were no one. They chose to be. To keep you safe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey You were right before. I'm gonna pick up Luke's search for Exegol. I'm gonna start where his trail went cold. The Forbidden Desert of Pasaaana.
Poe Dameron Yeah, I know. We're going with you.
[heading into the Falcon]
Poe Dameron Chewie, you get that compressor fixed?
Rey I need to go alone.
Finn Yeah. Alone with friends.
Rey It's too dangerous, Finn.
Finn We go together.
C-3PO [Chewie howls and BB-8 chirps] I wholeheartedly agree.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine The ritual begins! She will strike me down and pledge herself as a Sith! She will draw her weapon... she will come to me... she will take her revenge... and with a stroke of her saber... the Sith are reborn! The Jedi are dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey It's okay that we're here.
FN-0606 It's okay that you're here
FN-1226 It's good.
Rey You're relieved that we're here!
FN-1226 Thank goodness you're here...
FN-0606 Welcome, guys.
Poe Dameron Does she do that to us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux It was a coordinated incursion, Allegiant General. They overpowered the guards and forced me to take them to their ship.
General Pryde I see. Get me the Supreme Leader.
[takes blaster from stormtrooper and guns down General Hux]
General Pryde Tell him we found our spy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I know to get to Exegol.
Leia Organa Tell me.
Rey Luke searched for it. For a long time. He nearly found it. There are ciphers here I can't read. But he said to get there, you need one of these. A Sith wayfinder. They're compasses that lead the way to Exegol. To stop what we both know is coming... I need to finish what Luke started. Find Exegol. Find the Emperor.
Leia Organa No.
Rey I don't want to go without your blessing, but I will. I will. It's what you would do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey You lightspeed-skipped?
Poe Dameron Yeah, well, it got us back here, didn't it?
Rey Poe, the compressor's down.
Poe Dameron Oh, I know. I was there.
Finn Every time.
Rey You can't lightspeed-skip the Falcon!
Poe Dameron Actually, it turns out you can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lando Calrissian Only two were made.
Rey A Sith wayfinder. Luke Skywalker came here to find one.
Lando Calrissian I know. I was with him. Luke and I were tailing an old Jedi hunter.
[tapping his wristband, showing them a holographic profile]
Lando Calrissian Ochi of Bestoon. He was carrying a clue that could lead to a wayfinder. We followed his ship halfway across the galaxy here. And when we got to his ship, it was abandoned. No clue, no wayfinder.
Rey Is Ochi's ship still here?
Lando Calrissian It's out in the desert where he left it.
Rey We need to get to that ship. Search it again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO Oh, hello. I am C-3PO, human/cyborg relations. And you are?
[R2 chirps]
C-3PO What?
[R2 chirps again]
C-3PO Well, I am quite certain I would remember if I had a best friend.
[R2 chirps a third time]
C-3PO You want to put what in my head? Under no circum...
[a few moments later, R2 withdraws an electronic arm from 3PO's head]
C-3PO Memory restoration complete. R2, have you heard? I am going with Mistress Rey on her very first mission.
[R2 chirps]
C-3PO I already have?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Tico We think hitting the cannons might ignite the main reactors.
Lando Calrissian That's our chance.
Beaumont We need to pull some Holdo maneuvers. Do some real damage.
Finn Come on. That move is one in a million. Fighters and freighters can take out their cannons if there are enough of us.
Nien Nunb [in Sullustese] There aren't enough of us!
Lieutenant Connix He's right. We'd be no more than bugs to them.
Finn That's where Lando and Chewie come in. They'll take the Falcon to the Core Systems. Send out a call for help for anybody listening.
Poe Dameron We've got friends out there. They'll come if they know there's hope.
[murmurs of disagreement]
Poe Dameron They will. First Order wins by making us think we're alone. We're not alone. Good people will fight if we lead them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Babu, can you make him translate it?
Zorii Bliss [interpreting] Yes. But it will cause a complete...
C-3PO A complete memory wipe.
Poe Dameron Wait, wait, wait. We make him translate it, he won't remember... anything?
Babu Frik [in English] Droid, memory go blank.
C-3PO Oh!
Babu Frik Blank, blank.
C-3PO There must be some other way.
Finn Doesn't R2 back up your memory?
C-3PO Oh, please. R2's storage units are famously unreliable.
Rey You know the odds better than any of us. Do we have a choice?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I'm starting to think it isn't possible to hear the voices of the Jedi who came before.
Leia Organa Nothing's impossible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
D-O What is that?
Rey It's the Death Star. It's a bad place from an old war.
Poe Dameron It's gonna take us years to find what we're looking for.
C-3PO Oh, dear.
Rey [remembering the dagger's translation] "Only this blade tells."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jannah He said you'd come. He said you were the last hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren [through the Force] Palpatine wants you dead.
Rey Serving another master?
Kylo Ren No. I have other plans.
[beat]
Kylo Ren I offered you my hand once. You wanted to take it. Why didn't you?
Rey You could've killed me. Why didn't you?
Kylo Ren You can't hide, Rey. Not from me.
Rey I see through the cracks in your mask. You're haunted. You can't stop seeing what you did to your father.
Kylo Ren Do you still count the days since your parents left? Such pain in you. Such anger. I don't wanna have to kill you. I'm going to find you and I'm going to turn you to the Dark Side. When I offer you my hand again... you'll take it.
Rey We'll see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren I sense unease about my appearance, General Hux.
General Hux [awkwardly] About the mask? No, sir. Well done.
General Parnadee I like it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO This is General Lando Calrissian.
Rey We know who he is, 3PO.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beaumont There were always whispers of his hunger to cheat death.
Poe Dameron So, Palpatine's been out there all this time. Pulling the strings.
Leia Organa Always. In the shadows. From the very beginning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Leia needs pilots, General.
Lando Calrissian My flying days are long gone. But do me a favor. Give Leia my love.
Rey You should give it to her yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn What are you doing?
Poe Dameron Lightspeed skipping.
Finn How do you know how to do that?
Poe Dameron [Chewie howls] Yeah, well, Rey's not here, is she?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren You remember more than you say. I've been in your head.
Rey I don't want this!
Kylo Ren Search your memories.
Rey No!
[she slashes at him with her lightsaber, which he blocks with his own]
Kylo Ren Remember them. See them.
[she remembers her parents leaving]
Kylo Ren They sold you to protect you.
Rey Stop talking.
Kylo Ren Rey, I know what happened to them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron General, we're looking for Exegol.
Lando Calrissian Of course you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey [making her way through the Festival of the Ancestors] I've never seen anything like this.
Finn I've never seen so few wayfinders.
Poe Dameron There's always random First Order patrols in crowds like these. So keep your heads down. Chewie.
[with a soft howl, Chewie crouches down]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [after sinking through quicksand] Rey! Finn!
C-3PO You didn't say my name, sir, but I'm all right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey We have to go. Back to the Falcon. Now.
Finn Why?
Rey It's Ren.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn [watching Poe hotwire a speeder] How do you know how to do that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn This is a First Order part.
Jannah There's an old cruiser on the west ridge. Stripped for parts. The one we were assigned to. The one we escaped in.
Finn Okay, wait. You were First Order?
Jannah Not by choice. We were conscripted kids. All of us. I was TZ-1719. Stormtrooper.
Finn FN-2187.
Jannah You?
Finn I never knew there were more.
Jannah Deserters? All of us here were stormtroopers. We mutinied at the battle of Ansett Island. They told us to fire on civilians. We wouldn't do it. We laid our weapons down.
Finn All of you?
Jannah The whole company. I don't even know how it happened. It wasn't a decision, really, it was like...
Finn An instinct. Feeling.
Jannah A feeling.
Finn The Force. The Force brought me here. It brought me to Rey. And Poe.
Jannah You say that like you're sure it's real.
Finn It's real. I wasn't sure then... but I am now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Connix General? The Falcon's still hasn't arrived.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn This droid has a ton of information about Exegol.
Poe Dameron Wait, what, Cone-face?
D-O I am D-O.
Poe Dameron Sorry, D-O.
Finn He was going to Exegol with Ochi of Bestoon.
Poe Dameron Why was Ochi going there?
Finn To bring the little girl he was supposed to take from Jakku to the Emperor. He wanted her alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn I gotta talk to you about something.
Poe Dameron I gotta talk to you about something. I can't do this alone. I need you in command with me.
Finn Look, this droid... thank you. I appreciate that.
Poe Dameron General.
Finn General.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine With your hatred, you will take my life. And you will ascend.
Rey All you want is for me to hate, but I won't. Not even you.
Emperor Palpatine Weak. Like your parents.
Rey My parents were strong. They saved me from you.
Emperor Palpatine Your master, Luke Skywalker, was saved by his father. The only family you have here... is me.
[the ceiling opens, and she sees the raging battle in the atmosphere]
Emperor Palpatine They don't have long. No one is coming to help them. And you are the one who led them here. Strike me down. Take the throne. Reign over the new Empire, and the fleet will be yours. Only you have the power to save them. Refuse, and your new family... dies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker You'll take both sabers to Exegol.
Rey I can't get there. I don't have the wayfinder. I destroyed Ren's ship.
Luke Skywalker You have everything you need.
Rey [in the wreckage of Ren's ship] Two were made.
[hearing a rumbling, she sees his X-Wing lifted from the ocean]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO Exegol does not appear on any star chart. But legend describes it as the hidden world of the Sith.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I didn't finish the training course. Got distracted. I'm just... not feeling myself. I know it looks... it looks like I'm making excuses.
Leia Organa Don't tell me what things look like. Tell me what they are.
Rey I think I'm just tired. That's all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO [translating an alien language] She is saying "welcome." Her name is Nambi Ghima.
Rey That's an excellent name. I'm Rey.
C-3PO [translating again] She would be honored to know your family name, too.
Rey I don't have one. I'm just Rey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren What could you, give me?
Emperor Palpatine Everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Stand together, die together!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron What is this?
C-3PO The Aki-Aki Festival of the Ancestors. The celebration occurs once every 42 years.
Finn [dryly] Well, that's lucky.
C-3PO Lucky indeed. This festival is known for both its colorful kites and its delectable sweets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey So, bad mood?
Finn Me?
Rey [pointing at Poe] Him.
Finn Always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn Red Five is in the air. Rey's alive.
Poe Dameron I see her.
Finn People are rising up all over the galaxy. Poe... we did it.
Poe Dameron We did it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Something's not right about all of this.
Finn Hmm?
Rey I know where I've seen it. The ship he was on. Ochi's ship.
Finn What?
Rey The day my parents left. They were on that ship.
Finn Are you sure?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine The lifeforce of your bond... a dyad in the Force. A power like life itself. Unseen for generations. And now... the power of two restores the one, true Emperor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [after Rey heads to the Death Star wreckage alone] What the hell was she thinking?
Finn Poe, we gotta go after her.
Poe Dameron We'll get the Falcon fixed, and get out there as fast as we can.
Finn No, we're gonna lose her.
Poe Dameron Look, she left us! What do you wanna do? Swim?
Finn She's not herself. You have no idea what she's fighting.
Poe Dameron And you do?
Finn Yeah, I do. And so does Leia.
Poe Dameron Well, I'm not Leia.
Finn That's for damn sure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren [sharing a Force vision] Tell me where you are. You don't know the whole story. It was Palpatine who had your parents taken. He was looking for you. But they wouldn't say where you were. So he gave the order.
Rey's Mother [flashback] She isn't on Jakku. She's gone.
[Rey's father is stabbed in the stomach]
Rey's Mother No!
Rey No!
[as they duel, a column is destroyed and Vader's helmet lands at his feet]
Kylo Ren [realizing where she is] So that's where you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO The Emperor's wayfinder is in the Imperial vault. At delta 3-6, transient 9-3-6, bearing 3-2, on a moon in the Endor system. From the southern shore. Only this blade tells. Only this blade tells.
Finn The Endor system. Where the last war ended?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [sitting at Leia's deathbed] I gotta tell you, I don't really know... how to do this. What you did... I'm not ready.
Lando Calrissian [entering] Neither were we. Luke, Han, Leia, me... who's ever ready?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron We've only got eight hours left. So what are we gonna do?
Finn What can we do? We gotta go back to base.
Poe Dameron We don't have time to go back. We are not giving up. If we do that, Chewie died for nothing.
Finn Poe, Chewie had the dagger.
Poe Dameron Well, then we gotta find another way.
Finn Well, there isn't. That was the only clue to the wayfinder thing, and it's gone.
C-3PO So true. The inscription lives only in my memory now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey He killed my mother. And my father. I'm going to find Palpatine... and destroy him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO [helping repair the Falcon after it crash-lands] What a dreadful situation. Is every day like this for you people? Madness.
Poe Dameron [to Chewie] Did we ever find his volume control?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron I do not wanna know what made these tunnels.
C-3PO Judging by the circumference of the tunnel walls, there are numerous...
Poe Dameron I said I do not wanna know. Not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey We have to get to that wreck. There's something inside there we need.
Jannah I can take you there by water.
Finn Have you seen the water?
Jannah Not now. Too dangerous. We can go first light tomorrow.
Rey We can't wait that long. We don't have the time.
Poe Dameron Or the choice. Let's get that ship fixed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron How long's it been like this?
Zorii Bliss First Order took most of the kids a long time ago. Can't stand the cries anymore. I've saved up enough to get out. I'm going to the Colonies.
Poe Dameron How? All those hyperlanes are blocked.
[she shows him a small disc]
Poe Dameron That's a First Order Captain's medallion. I've never seen a real one.
Zorii Bliss Free passage through any blockade. Landing privileges, any vessel.
[opening the visor of her helmet]
Zorii Bliss Wanna come with me?
Poe Dameron I can't walk out on this war. Not 'til it's over. Maybe it is. We sent out a call for help at the Battle of Crait. Nobody came. Everyone's so afraid. They've given up.
Zorii Bliss No, I don't believe you believe that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss [conversing with Babu in an alien language] He says he's found something in your droid's forbidden memory bank. Words, translated from Sith.
Rey That's it.
Finn Yeah, that's what we need.
Zorii Bliss [turning to Poe] Who are you hanging out with that speaks Sith?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [surveying stormtrooper patrols on Kijimi] They're everywhere. All right, I know what we should do.
C-3PO So do I. We should leave.
Poe Dameron Clam it, 3PO.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron What the hell is this?
Rey Sinking fields! Try to grab something!
C-3PO Will this agony ever end?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux We recovered the scavenger's ship, but she got away. Under command of the Knights of Ren, we suffered losses. A transport was destroyed.
General Pryde I've seen the report. That all?
General Hux No, Allegiant General. There was another transport in the desert. It brought back a valuable prisoner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss Heard you were spotted at Monk's Gate. Thought "he's not stupid enough to come back here."
Poe Dameron Oh, you'd be surprised.
Rey Who's this?
Finn What's going on?
Poe Dameron Guys, this is Zorii. Zorii, this is Rey and Finn.
Zorii Bliss I could pull this trigger right now.
Poe Dameron I've seen you do worse.
Zorii Bliss For a lot less.
Poe Dameron Can we just, uh... talk about this?
Zorii Bliss I wanna see your brains in the snow.
Poe Dameron So you're still mad?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss You know, I'm still digging out of the hole you put me in when when you left to join the Resistance.
[recognizing Rey]
Zorii Bliss You. You're the one they're looking for. Bounty for her just might cover us.
[to her crew]
Zorii Bliss Djak'kankah!
Poe Dameron Don't djak'kankah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron We gotta keep moving. Find someone who can translate that dagger. Like a helpful droid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Quinn Forgive me, sir, but these allies on Exegol... they sound like a cult. Conjurers and soothsayers.
General Pryde They've conjured legions of Star Destroyers. The Sith fleet will increase our resources ten-thousandfold. Such range and power will correct the error of Starkiller Base.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren You know why the Emperor's always wanted you dead.
Rey No.
Kylo Ren I'll come tell you.
[to a stormtrooper as the vision ends]
Kylo Ren She was in my quarters. Lock down the ship.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren We have a spy in our ranks, who just sent a message to the Resistance. Whoever this traitor is won't stop us. With what I've seen on Exegol... the First Order is about to become a true Empire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine You will take the throne. It is your birthright to rule here. It is in your blood. Our blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pilot Tyce The navigation tower has been deactivated.
Finn What?
Snap Wexley Those ships need that signal. It's gotta be coming from somewhere.
Poe Dameron They figured out what we're doing. Call off the ground invasion!
Finn [spotting a Star Destroyer] Wait. The nav signal's coming from that command ship. That's our drop zone.
Jannah How do you know?
Finn A feeling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn What is this place?
C-3PO This isn't the afterlife, is it? Are droids allowed here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Never underestimate a droid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine The time has come!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey [feeling something through the Force] The dagger's on this ship. We need it.
Poe Dameron Why?
Rey A feeling. I'll meet you back at the hangar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jannah Rough landing.
Poe Dameron I've seen worse.
Jannah I've seen better. Are you Resistance?
Poe Dameron That depends.
Jannah We picked up a transmission from someone named Babu Frik.
C-3PO Babu Frik? Oh, he's one of my oldest friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss Night raids are gonna start soon. I'll keep lookout.
Poe Dameron I'm coming with you.
Zorii Bliss You still don't trust me, huh?
Poe Dameron Did you ever trust me?
Zorii Bliss Nope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn The ship's this way. Follow me.
[as a stormtrooper spots them, he shoots a blast door closed]
Finn Wrong way!
Poe Dameron There's not really a right way, is there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Kijimi? How?
Commander D'Acy A blast from a Star Destroyer. A ship from the new Sith fleet. Out of the Unknowns.
Beaumont The Emperor sent a ship from Exegol. Does that mean every ship in the fleet...
Poe Dameron Has planet-killing weapons. Of course they do. All of 'em. This is how he finishes it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine I am ALL the Sith!
Rey And I... am all the Jedi.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [evading TIE Fighters in the Falcon] Finn, you're supposed to be getting rid of those things!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pilot Tyce You wanna launch a ground invasion on a Star Destroyer?
Finn I don't want to, but we can't take out that ship's nav system from the air. Give us cover. We gotta keep that fleet there 'til help arrives.
Rose Tico We hope.
Finn We hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn All the information you need for an airstrike on Exegol.
Poe Dameron Yeah, except how to get there. Are you seeing these atmo readings?
Finn It's a mess out there. Magnetic crossfields.
Rose Tico Gravity wells, solar winds.
Poe Dameron How does a fleet even take off from there?
C-3PO [approaching] Terribly sorry. I'm afraid R2's memory bank must be crossed with his logic receptors. He says he is receiving a transmission from... Master Luke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux The beast used to fly with Han Solo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn As long as those Star Destroyers are on Exegol, we can hit 'em.
Beaumont Hit 'em how?
Rose Tico They can't activate their shields until they leave atmosphere.
Poe Dameron Which isn't easy on Exegol. Ships that size need help taking off. Nav can't tell which way's up out there.
Pilot Tyce So, how do the ships take off?
Poe Dameron They use a signal from a navigation tower like this one.
Finn Except they won't. Air team's gonna find the tower, ground team's gonna blast it.
Pilot Vanik Ground teams?
Finn I have an idea for that.
Poe Dameron Once the tower's down, the fleet will be stuck in atmo for just minutes, with no shields and no way out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [escaping from Jet Troopers] Did we lose 'em?
Finn Looks like it!
C-3PO Excellent job, sir!
[a stormtrooper appears on a speeder in front of them and opens fire]
C-3PO Terrible job, sir!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss [giving Poe her First Order medallion after they learn Chewie is alive] Might get you on a capital ship. Go help your friend.
Poe Dameron Zorii, I don't think I can take this.
Zorii Bliss I don't care what you think.
Rey [seeing Ren's TIE land] We have to go. Now.
Poe Dameron Come with us.
Zorii Bliss Poe.
Poe Dameron Can I kiss you?
Zorii Bliss Go!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey So, what was it?
Finn What?
Rey What you were gonna tell me.
Finn When?
Rey When you were sinking into the sand, you said "I never told you..."
Finn I'll tell you later.
Poe Dameron You mean when Poe's not here?
Finn Yeah. Mm-hmm.
Poe Dameron We're gonna die in sand burrows and we're all keeping secrets?
Finn I'll tell you when you tell us about all that shifty stuff you do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Maybe nobody else is coming.
Colonel Aftab Ackbar What do we do, General?
Poe Dameron We got to hit them ourselves.
Pilot Tyce What can we do against these things?
Poe Dameron Just stay alive!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Pryde Jam the speeders.
Commander Trach I can't.
General Pryde Why not?
Commander Trach They're not using speeders.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn Rey, I know you...
Rey People keep telling me they know me. I'm afraid no one does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO If this mission fails, it was all for nothing. All we've done - all this time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa Rey, never be afraid of who you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO You both make excellent points - at times.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn How did Ochi get out?
Rey He didn't.
Finn No, he didn't.
Poe Dameron Bones. I don't like bones.
C-3PO Bones? Never a good sign.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emperor Palpatine Let your death be the final word - in the story of the Rebellion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zorii Bliss Your friend's on that sky trash?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Hayden Christensen
Hayden Christensen
Ashley Eckstein
Ashley Eckstein
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Olivia d'Abo
Olivia d'Abo
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Frank Oz
Frank Oz
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Jennifer Hale
Jennifer Hale
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill
Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley
Adam Driver
Adam Driver
Ann Firbank
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac
Anthony Daniels
Anthony Daniels
Ian McDiarmid
Ian McDiarmid
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Greg Grunberg
Greg Grunberg
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher
Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran
Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
John Boyega
John Boyega
Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams
Alec Guinness
Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie
Joonas Suotamo
Joonas Suotamo
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Shirley Henderson
Shirley Henderson
Richard E. Grant
Richard E. Grant
Denis Loson
Chris Terrio
Dominic Monaghan
Dominic Monaghan
Geff Francis
Dave Hearn
Justin Dillard
Justin Dillard
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd
J.J. Abrams
J.J. Abrams
Tanya Moodie
Tanya Moodie
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer
Simon Paisley Day
Vinette Robinson
Vinette Robinson
Amanda Lawrence
Amanda Lawrence
Josef Altin
Josef Altin
Amir El-Masry
Amir El-Masry
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more