[Qi'Ra makes contact with her boss, who appears in a hologram]
Maul
Yes?
Qi'Ra
I regret to inform you that Dryden Vos is dead, murdered by the thief he hired to steal the coaxium ship and his friend - Tobias Beckett.
Maul
Is that so? Where is the shipment now?
Qi'Ra
Gone. Beckett took it. Slaughtered the others. I alone survived.
[Maul takes off his hood]
Maul
One man couldn't have done this alone.
Qi'Ra
I wasn't there. But if I had been, perhaps I could've saved him.
[Maul sneers, then chuckles and pulls a weapon to him with the Force]
Maul
Bring the ship and come to me on Dathomir and you and I will then decide what to do about the traitor Beckett and his accomplices.
[Qi'Ra nods]
[Maul ignites his lightsaber]
Maul
Qi'ra, you and I will be working much more closely from now on.
[Maul deactivates his lightsaber and the hologram goes off]