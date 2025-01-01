[Qi'Ra makes contact with her boss, who appears in a hologram]

Maul Yes?

Qi'Ra I regret to inform you that Dryden Vos is dead, murdered by the thief he hired to steal the coaxium ship and his friend - Tobias Beckett.

Maul Is that so? Where is the shipment now?

Qi'Ra Gone. Beckett took it. Slaughtered the others. I alone survived.

[Maul takes off his hood]

Maul One man couldn't have done this alone.

Qi'Ra I wasn't there. But if I had been, perhaps I could've saved him.

[Maul sneers, then chuckles and pulls a weapon to him with the Force]

Maul Bring the ship and come to me on Dathomir and you and I will then decide what to do about the traitor Beckett and his accomplices.

[Qi'Ra nods]

Qi'Ra I'm on my way.

[Maul ignites his lightsaber]

Maul Qi'ra, you and I will be working much more closely from now on.