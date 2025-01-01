Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film Movie Quotes

A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film Movie Quotes

Lando Calrissian I hate you.
Han Solo I know.
Han Solo Since when do you know how to fly?
[Chewie howls something]
Han Solo 190 years old?
[Chewie howls again]
Han Solo You look great!
Beckett You wanna know how I've survived as long as I have? I trust no one. Assume everyone will betray you and you will never be disappointed.
Lando Calrissian I don't like it, I don't agree with it, but I accept it.
Opening Scroll It is a lawless time. Crime Syndicates compete for resources - food, medicine, and hyperfuel. On the shipbuilding planet of Corellia, the foul Lady Proxima forces runaways into a life of crime in exchange for shelter and protection. On these mean streets, a young man fights for survival, but yearns to fly among the stars...
Lando Calrissian Do you want anything?
L3-37 Equal rights?
Han Solo Just did the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs!
Chewbacca [howls at Han]
Han Solo Not if you round down.
[from trailer]
Han Solo I heard a story about you. I was wondering if it's true.
Lando Calrissian Everything you've heard about me is true.
[from trailer]
Beckett Hey kid, I'm putting together a crew. You in?
[Chewbacca makes an affirmative growl]
Han Solo That's yes.
Han Solo [to Nest during standoff] You happen to notice that freighter down there? You know what's on it? About 30 hired guns. All I gotta do is give 'em the signal, you're surrounded.
[the Falcon takes off]
Dryden Vos You need an incredibly fast ship, and a brilliant pilot.
Han Solo We've got the pilot.
Han Solo So what's your name anyways?
Chewbacca Rrraaawwgghhhyyy!
Han Solo You're gonna need a nickname cause I ain't saying that every time.
Han Solo I got a really good feeling about this. Oops, that's on me.
Han Solo I don't know if he said "tribe" or "family."
Tobias Beckett What's the difference?
Chewbacca Rrraarrrghhh.
Han Solo You think everything sounds like a bad idea.
Chewbacca Rrrawwwrrggh?
Qi'Ra What should we drink to?
Han Solo Let's drink two and see where it goes.
[from trailer]
Han Solo I thought we were in trouble there for a second, but it's fine. We're fine.
[the Falcon dodges gigantic tentacles]
Lando Calrissian The Calrissian Chronicles. Chapter Five... continued.
[Qi'Ra makes contact with her boss, who appears in a hologram]
Maul Yes?
Qi'Ra I regret to inform you that Dryden Vos is dead, murdered by the thief he hired to steal the coaxium ship and his friend - Tobias Beckett.
Maul Is that so? Where is the shipment now?
Qi'Ra Gone. Beckett took it. Slaughtered the others. I alone survived.
[Maul takes off his hood]
Maul One man couldn't have done this alone.
Qi'Ra I wasn't there. But if I had been, perhaps I could've saved him.
[Maul sneers, then chuckles and pulls a weapon to him with the Force]
Maul Bring the ship and come to me on Dathomir and you and I will then decide what to do about the traitor Beckett and his accomplices.
[Qi'Ra nods]
Qi'Ra I'm on my way.
[Maul ignites his lightsaber]
Maul Qi'ra, you and I will be working much more closely from now on.
[Maul deactivates his lightsaber and the hologram goes off]
Qi'Ra It's risky, but it's worth a try.
Beckett Sorry I punched your face.
Han Solo Happens more often than you think.
Han Solo I'm gonna be a pilot. Best in the galaxy.
Imperial Officer We're almost there!
Han Solo Almost where? Where are we?
Han Solo How did you get out?
Qi'Ra I didn't.
Lando Calrissian Han! You're alive!
Han Solo Yeah, no thanks to you. I should have Chewie rip your arms off. In fact, Chewie, do it.
[Chewie roars at Lando]
Lando Calrissian Hey, Han! We are friends. You know that. We're friends. All right?
[Han pulls Lando into a tight hug]
Han Solo Oh, look at you. You thought he was gonna rip your arms off.
Lando Calrissian I knew you were kidding
Han Solo No, you didn't.
L3-37 So glad we took this job!
Rio Durant Hold on, is that a Wookiee?
[from trailer]
Beckett If you come with us, you're in this life for good.
Lady Proxima Well, what happened?
Han Solo I'll tell you what happened. They double-crossed you and tried to kill me.
Lady Proxima The money?
Han Solo They kept it.
Lady Proxima And my coaxium?
Han Solo They kept that, too. But we learned a very valuable lesson. We cannot trust those guys.
Lady Proxima So you expect me to believe that you walked away with nothing?
Han Solo Well, I... I ran away with my life. I think that's something. I mean... to me, that's a lot.
L3-37 Why, because you're my "organic overlord?"
Rio Durant I'm telling ya, you will never have a deeper sleep than curled up in a Wookie's lap.
Han Solo I ran away with my life. I think that means something. That means something to me.
L3-37 So what are you gonna do about your little problem?
Qi'Ra Problem? I, er... uh...
L3-37 Well, that brand on your wrist tells me that you're committed. And that young male's heart fluctuations tell me he's in love with you.
Qi'Ra Han is not in love with me!
L3-37 Oh, please. It's just us. You don't have to pretend. I'm in the same situation.
Qi'Ra You are?
L3-37 I'm sure you've noticed that Lando has feelings for me. Which makes working together difficult because I do not feel the same way about him.
Qi'Ra Right.
[pause, decides to humor her]
Qi'Ra Yes, Yeah. Yeah, I see that.
L3-37 Sometimes, I think... maybe. But, no. We're just not compatible.
Qi'Ra [pause] How would that work?
L3-37 It works.
Lando Calrissian [L3-37 is fighting someone; Lando comes to introduce Han, Chewie, and Qi'ra] L3! Let go of the mean man's face.
L3-37 [drops her opponent] Who are these guys?
Han Solo [to Chewie in Shyriiwook] Me have plan of break out. You and I freedom make... by secret battle of pretend.
[points to supporting column]
Han Solo Look... big... stick...
Lando Calrissian [Lando to Beckett] This is unbelievable. I'm definitely going to have some words with someone about this.
[from trailer]
Qi'Ra You look good. A little rough around the edges, but good.
Han Solo Beckett, we're .8 from the bridge! Val's still on the track!
Beckett Val, you gotta get off that bridge! We're here!
Val They've got me pinned! I'm gonna have to finish the job from right here.
Beckett What?
Val It's been a ride, babe. And I wouldn't trade it for anything.
Tobias Beckett Do you have any idea what it's like to live with a price on your head?
Beckett Stick to the plan. Do NOT improvise.
Qi'Ra [holding a vial of coaxium] This, this is worth...
Han Solo Five, six hundred credits. That's more than you said we'd need.
Qi'Ra To buy our way out of the control zone. And off Corellia. Han, this could work.
Han Solo This is gonna work. Qi'ra, you always said one day we're gonna get out of here. This is it.
Qi'Ra What are we waiting for?
Lando Calrissian [to L3] You might wanna buckle up, baby.
Rio Durant I'll say, I don't care. This kid's growin' on me.
[first lines]
Han Solo [trying to hotwire a speeder] Come on! Come on!
[from trailer]
Han Solo I'm gonna be a pilot... best in the galaxy.
[from trailer]
Qi'Ra You're after something. Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else?
[Chewbacca has Han pinned to the floor of his muddy cell]
Han Solo [Growls something in Shyriiwook]
Chewbacca [Looks puzzled]
Han Solo Yeah, I speak a little. Now just listen to me you dumb Wookiee!
Rio Durant Hey, Beckett, you said we were here to pull a quick job.
Beckett Yeah.
Rio Durant Well, this ain't a quick job! IT'S A WAR!
Tobias Beckett Is it a good day?
Rio Durant IT'S A GREAT DAY!
Lando Calrissian [about Han] I like this kid!
Han Solo [Han sits down for the first time in the Millennium Falcon next to Lando and reaches for the steering yoke]
L3-37 Excuse Me. Get your presumptuous ass out of my seat!
Rio Durant It's no good to die alone, kid. Val was right.
Val Everybody needs somebody. Even a broken down old crook like this one.
Mimban Lieutenant Feed him to the beast.
Han Solo The beast? Wait, there's a beast?
Qi'Ra Han and I grew up together on Corellia.
Dryden Vos Oh, a fellow scrumrat. Well, I admire anyone who can crawl their way out of the sewer. Especially, a sewer as putrid as Corellia. The stench, am I right?
Han Solo Drop the landing gear! When I tell you, flood the intake and sweep to the bi-lats. A little something I picked up from my pal, Needles, best street racer in all of Corellia... till he crashed... and died... doing THIS!
Mimban Lieutenant In three hours, we move out for the southern marshlands. I want an advance party of ten men.
Han Solo Great, more mud.
Mimban Lieutenant What was that?
Han Solo Just wondering what our objective is, lieutenant.
Mimban Lieutenant Bring peace and prosperity to the galaxy, install a regime loyal to the Emperor and eradicate the hostiles.
Han Solo It's their planet, we're the hostiles.
Mimban Lieutenant [Mimban Lieutenant steps closer to Han Solo] You got a problem, trooper?
Han Solo No problem, sir.
Mimban Lieutenant [Mimban Lieutenant steps away from Han Solo] Moving out.
Han Solo Mining colonies are the worst.
Beckett Yeah, well, "the worst" is where the money is.
L3-37 Who are these guys?
Han Solo Are they on us?
Beckett Like rashnold on a kalak.
Han Solo I don't know what that means.
Beckett Like a gingleson's pelt.
Han Solo What? Are they or aren't they?
Beckett Yes, they're still on us!
Tobias Beckett [Beckett to Val, Rio] I'll be damned.
Qi'Ra Please tell me this isn't your plan.
Rio Durant Alright, talk to me. Is it a good day?
Beckett It's a great day! Best day of your life, my grabby friend!
Rio Durant I don't know, you've never been to a Mynock roast in Ardennia. It's nuts!
L3-37 Look away. I can't perform with you looking at me.
Dryden Vos All right, let's eat a little, drink a lot, and talk privately.
L3-37 How about you have a go at me, ya lumpy brute.
Lando Calrissian You're Tobias Beckett. You killed Aurra Sing.
Beckett Pushed her. Pretty sure the fall killed her.
L3-37 Landonis, you do not want to press that button with me.
Lando Calrissian Qi'ra. You look phenomenal. As always.
Qi'Ra Well, I knew I was gonna see you.
Lando Calrissian What are you doing with hairy and the boy?
Lumpy Brute I'm gonna flip your switch.
L3-37 Good luck finding it.
Beckett All right, people. Time to shine.
Qi'Ra You degenerate scum.
Han Solo Punch it!
Beckett So, I hear you make good brandy.
Enfys Nest We're not marauders. We're allies - and the war has just begun.
Rio Durant Have you ever tried to disinvite a Wookie to anything? Not a good idea!
Lando Calrissian Very few people have actually seen the StarCave Nebula. It's breathtaking. Not unlike your eyes.
L3-37 Director Tolsite said our slaves should follow those guys to get clipped and tagged.
Han Solo [posing as a slave] What are they clipping?
Han Solo Another couple guards just spotted me. I don't have a free hand to take 'em out. What do I do?
Beckett Improvise.
Han Solo You said never improvise!
Han Solo Everybody stand back!
[holds out a rock pretending it's a weapon]
Lady Proxima What's that supposed to be?
Han Solo This is a thermal detonator
[makes clicking noise with his mouth]
Han Solo That I just armed.
Lady Proxima That's a rock.
Han Solo No, it's not.
Lady Proxima Yes, it is! And you just made a clicking sound with your mouth.
Han Solo Don't look back.
Qi'Ra Once we're through, we've gotta be smart, figure out where we're going.
Han Solo Anywhere the Empire isn't.
Han Solo Captain. Captain. I'm Han.
Beckett Nobody cares.
Beckett You want some advice? Get the hell away from here. Any way you can, as fast as you can.
Han Solo Wherever we go, it can't be worse than where we've been.
Qi'Ra Yes, it can. Out there, we've got no protection. We could get snatched up by traffickers, sold to Crimson Dawn or the Hutt Cartel.
Han Solo That's not gonna happen. I won't let it.
Han Solo Look, I came up running scams on the streets of Corellia. I was boosting AV-21s when I was ten. I'm a driver, a flyer.
Han Solo You're not Imperial Army. You're thieves here to steal equipment for a job and I want in.
Val Well, now we gotta shoot him.
Beckett No.
[pause]
Beckett Snap his neck. It's less mess.
Han Solo I got kicked out of the Imperial Academy for having a mind of my own. But I am a great pilot.
Han Solo A couple of your arms popped out of your butt and hiked up your pants, trooper.
Han Solo [Chewbacca walks in on Han as he's taking a shower] We couldn't have done this maybe, like, one at a time?
Rio Durant Oh, a girl! Tell us about the girl, Han. Is she nice? Does she have sharp teeth?
Val You're putting our lives in the hands of morons.
Beckett You guys morons?
Han Solo No!
Beckett No. See?
Han Solo We're not morons.
Imperial Recruitment Officer What's your name, son?
Han Solo Han.
Imperial Recruitment Officer Han what? Who are your people?
Han Solo I don't have people. I'm alone.
Imperial Recruitment Officer Han.
[thinks]
Imperial Recruitment Officer Solo.
[writes it on the recruitment application]
Imperial Recruitment Officer Approved.
Han Solo Do you got a line on a ship?
Qi'Ra I know a guy. And I know just where to find him. It's a long shot, but it's worth a try. He's the best smuggler around. He's slipped through the Empire's fingers more times than anyone else. He's attractive, too. Sophisticated, with impeccable taste and - charisma. Not to mention his *prodigious*...
Han Solo We get it.
Lando Calrissian How was I supposed to know she was an Imperial spy? I thought she loved me.
Lando Calrissian There she is, my pride and joy. The Millennium Falcon.
Han Solo Looks like you had a little work done.
Lando Calrissian Indeed I have, Han. Installed an escape pod in the mandible notch, alluvial dampers, a wet bar.
Beckett We have a problem. You don't see it, because you don't want to.
Beckett Come on, Chewie. We're gonna need a little bit of that Wookie oomph.
Beckett You're making a big mistake.
Han Solo Oh, really?
Beckett Which is yours to make except when you start to interfere with my livelihood.
Han Solo Maybe I know her a little better than you do.
Beckett Maybe you don't know her well enough.
Han Solo I'm not the kid you knew on Corellia anymore, Qi'ra.
Qi'Ra No?
Han Solo No.
Qi'Ra Then who are you?
Han Solo I'm an outlaw.
[Qi'Ra giggles]
Han Solo What? I'm not kidding.
Qi'Ra Okay. Okay, outlaw, you can tell yourself that, but I might be the only person in the whole galaxy who knows what you really are.
Han Solo Yeah. What's that?
Qi'Ra You are the good guy.
Han Solo I am *not* the good guy. I am not - I am definitely not a good guy.
Han Solo You don't know everything.
Qi'Ra No. Just a bit more than you.
Beckett You weren't paying attention. I told you, "Don't trust anybody." Am I wrong about that?
Beckett I'm leaving. If you're smart, you'll come with me.
Han Solo I thought you didn't believe in running.
Beckett I prefer it to dying.
Han Solo Well, I guess we'll just take our payment and get going. I'm sure you've got competitors to crush and black markets to dominate.
Han Solo We're gonna win.
Qi'Ra It's not that kind of game, Han. The object isn't to win. It's just to stay in it as long as you can.
Han Solo Fair and square, baby. Fair and square.
Enfys Nest A rebellion. You could come with us, you know. We need warriors and leaders like you.
[Han shakes his head no]
Enfys Nest Maybe someday you'll feel different.
Han Solo Don't hold your breath, kid.
[last lines]
Han Solo When have I ever steered you wrong?
Lando Calrissian How much do you know about intertwined celestial bodies? Because I happen to be something of an authority.
Lando Calrissian There are no liars in this game, just players.
