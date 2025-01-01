Napoleon Bonaparte
Le Bedoyere, do you have any children?
Le Bedoyere
Yes, sire; one son, very young,no taller than your boot.
Napoleon Bonaparte
And if he were with you, would you want him with you here today?
Le Bedoyere
Yes, sire.
Napoleon Bonaparte
Yes, why?
Le Bedoyere
So he could see you, sire.
Napoleon Bonaparte
See me? You know, I have a son. I'd give anything in the world to see him. I'd give my heart, I'd give my life, but not here. I wouldn't want him to witness this battle here today.