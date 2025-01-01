[referring to the English troops]

Duchess of Richmond They're the salt of England, Arthur.

Duke of Wellington Scum. Nothing but beggars and scoundrels, all of them. Gin is the spirit of their patriotism.

Duchess of Richmond Yet you expect them to die for you?

Duchess of Richmond Out of duty?

Duchess of Richmond I doubt if even Bonaparte could draw men to him by duty.

Duke of Wellington Oh, Boney's not a gentleman.

Duchess of Richmond Arthur! What an Englishman you are.