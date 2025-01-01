Menu
Waterloo Movie Quotes

Waterloo Movie Quotes

Duke of Wellington Next to a battle lost, the saddest thing is a battle won.
Napoleon Bonaparte Never interrupt your enemy while he's making a mistake. That's bad manners.
Lord Uxbridge By God, Sir. I've lost my leg.
Duke of Wellington By God, Sir. So you have.
[Historical quote]
Duke of Wellington [referring to his army] I don't know what they'll do to the enemy; but, by God, they frighten me.
Napoleon Bonaparte Cross the river. Tomorrow we will dry our boots in Brussels.
Michel Ney God willing, sire.
Napoleon Bonaparte God? God has nothing to do with it.
King Louis XVIII I know you loved this man.
Michel Ney I did, once. But I promise you, that I will bring him back to Paris in an iron cage.
[exits]
King Louis XVIII How they exaggerate, these soldiers, "In an iron cage"? Nobody asked for that.
Lord Uxbridge [clears throat] Sir.
Duke of Wellington [removing his copy of The Times from over his face] Ah, Uxbridge.
Lord Uxbridge As I am second-in-command and in case anything should happen to you, what are your plans?
Duke of Wellington [brightly] To beat the French.
[goes back to sleep, replacing the newspaper over his head]
[referring to the English troops]
Duchess of Richmond They're the salt of England, Arthur.
Duke of Wellington Scum. Nothing but beggars and scoundrels, all of them. Gin is the spirit of their patriotism.
Duchess of Richmond Yet you expect them to die for you?
Duke of Wellington Um-hum.
Duchess of Richmond Out of duty?
Duke of Wellington Um-hum.
Duchess of Richmond I doubt if even Bonaparte could draw men to him by duty.
Duke of Wellington Oh, Boney's not a gentleman.
Duchess of Richmond Arthur! What an Englishman you are.
Duke of Wellington On the field of battle his hat is worth fifty thousand men; but he is not a gentleman.
Napoleon Bonaparte When I am dead and gone what will the world say of me?
Le Bedoyere They'll say that you extended the limits of glory, sire.
Napoleon Bonaparte The limits of glory'; is that all I have to leave to my son, the 'limits of glory'?
Duke of Wellington [on Napolean's maneuver that split the English and Prussian armies] By God, that man does war honor.
Michel Ney Wellington's on the run! I caught him at Quatre Bras! He's retreating!
Napoleon Bonaparte If Wellington's retreating, what are you doing here?
Michel Ney But, Sire...
Napoleon Bonaparte If Wellington's retreating, what are you doing here? Why didn't you follow him? Why didn't you pursue?
Michel Ney [Raises voice] where are the reinforcements you promised me?
Napoleon Bonaparte [shouting] Don't you dare criticize me! Don't you dare! Don't you see if Wellington's free to choose his ground then everything I've won in this campaign you've lost!
[On Wellington's refusal to move]
Napoleon Bonaparte [thinks to himself] This Englishman has two qualities I admire: caution, and above all, courage
[speaks up]
Napoleon Bonaparte He hasn't moved, he's nailed himself to his ridge. Now's the time to move all the heavy artillery against Picton.
Mulholland [the Old Guard is surrounded by British cavalry] Brave Frenchmen! You have done all that the honor of war demands; His Grace, the Duke of Wellington, invites you to save your lives! Will you surrender?
Vicomte Pierre Cambronne MERDE!
[Cavalry pulls back exposing ranks of artillery]
Napoleon Bonaparte Le Bedoyere, do you have any children?
Le Bedoyere Yes, sire; one son, very young,no taller than your boot.
Napoleon Bonaparte And if he were with you, would you want him with you here today?
Le Bedoyere Yes, sire.
Napoleon Bonaparte Yes, why?
Le Bedoyere So he could see you, sire.
Napoleon Bonaparte See me? You know, I have a son. I'd give anything in the world to see him. I'd give my heart, I'd give my life, but not here. I wouldn't want him to witness this battle here today.
Duke of Wellington The whole line will advance.
Lord Uxbridge In which direction your grace?
Duke of Wellington Why, straight ahead to be sure.
[Bonaparte is facing down Louis XVIII's artillery, unarmed]
Napoleon Bonaparte Soldiers of the fifth. Do you recognise me?
[pause]
Napoleon Bonaparte If you want to kill your Emperor? Here I am.
Field Marshal Gebhard von Blucher [ordering the Prussian forces into battle] Raise high the black flags, children. No pity! No prisoners! I'll shoot any man I see with pity in him!
[Observing the advance of the Gordon Highlanders]
Napoleon Bonaparte Has Wellington nothing to offer me but these Amazons?
Napoleon Bonaparte Well they've done it! The whole of Europe has declared war against me! Not against France, but against me.
Le Bedoyere They dignify you sire by making you a Nation!
Napoleon Bonaparte [laughing] Dignify? Dignify? They deny me the decency of law! They make it legal that any clown can kill me.
Michel Ney Well we've fought with mud in our boots before!
Napoleon Bonaparte Yes well, I'll discuss peace over Wellington's dead body, that's my peace table!
Napoleon Bonaparte [dictating a letter] To my dear Prince Alexis... I did not "usurp" the crown. I found it, in the gutter, and I, I picked it up with my sword, and it was the people, Alexis, the people who put it on my head. He who saves a nation violates no law.
Sarah General Picton doesn't know how to walk in a ballroom.
Duke of Wellington But he is very good when he is dancing with the French.
Gen. Drouot [wounded on his horse] The Prussians are in the woods! Blucher is in the woods!
Napoleon Bonaparte I made one mistake in my life; I should have burned Berlin.
Michel Ney You have no choice. You have to give up the throne.
Napoleon Bonaparte Oh, Ney, Ney, Ney. The throne? You know what the throne is, Ney? The throne is an overdecorated piece of furniture. It's what's behind the throne that counts. My brains, my ambitions, my desires, my hope, my imagination, and above all, my will.
[Napoleon is watching the charge of the Scots Greys]
Napoleon Those men on grey horses are terrifying.
Marshal Soult They are the noblest cavalry in Europe; and the worst led.
Napoleon That may be; that may be, but we will match them with our lancers.
Duke of Wellington [to the Duchess of Richmond about arranging the ball] You really are the best of my generals.
Napoleon Bonaparte [watching the advance of troops in the distance] Prussians.
[Ney aims his own telescope]
Napoleon Bonaparte That is not necessary, that is not necessary. They're Prussians, but as far as the army's concerned, they're on the moon. Understand?
Napoleon Bonaparte I can't believe my ears! You all stand before me waving a piece of paper crying 'Abdicate, abdicate!' I WILL NOT! I WILL NOT, NOT, NOT!
Mulholland We're doing murder, your grace.
Duke of Wellington I hope to God... that I've fought my last battle.
[as the British cavalry charge across the battlefield]
Lord Uxbridge Sound the recall!
[a trumpeter blows the signal on his trumpet. The cavalry either ignore or can't hear it, continuing to charge towards the French cannon. The trumpeter keeps sounding]
Duke of Wellington [irritably] Stop that useless noise!
[kinder]
Duke of Wellington You'll hurt yourself.
Sir William Ponsonby Before we go, Uxbridge...
[proffering snuff powder]
Lord Uxbridge [snorts] Ah...
[sneezes]
Lord Uxbridge Savage stuff, Ponsonby!
Sir William Ponsonby You don't see its like any more. My father left us a hundredweight, down to the last ounce. An old Jew in Alexandria had the blend.
Lord Uxbridge Blend?
[Ponsonby laughs]
Lord Gordon Good beans, Wellington!
Duke of Wellington If there is anything in this world about which I know positively nothing, it is agriculture.
Napoleon Bonaparte Grouchy! Gerard! You take 30,000 men. You take one third of my army and pursue Blucher. Don't let them regroup or consolidate and don't let them rejoin!
Napoleon Bonaparte [in pain from the early stages of stomach cancer] My body is dying, but my mind is still good!
Napoleon Bonaparte [after the defeat of the Prussians at Ligny] The field of honor is never a pretty sight. Nevertheless, sixteen thousand Prussian dead; that's good news to slap on the walls in Paris, eh?
Gen. August Gneisenau [to Blucher on Wellington's request to move in the direction of Waterloo] If Wellington runs to the coast, none of us will make it home to Berlin. I do not trust the English, nonetheless because I have served you before, sir...
Field Marshal Gebhard von Blucher [Disgusted with Gneisenau] I am seventy-two and a proud soldier. This sword is steel! I am too old to break it.
Gen. August Gneisenau Very well, I have ordered the retreat to Wavre. You may still co-operate with the Wellington, but God help us if he does not stand.
Sir William Ponsonby My Father poor fellow, was killed by the French. Never should have happened
Lord Uxbridge Really?
Sir William Ponsonby Yes, his horse got caught in a bog and the brute just gave up. Seven damn lancers had him like a tiger in a pit. Bad luck, eh, Uxbridge?
Lord Uxbridge Damn bad luck!
Sarah Mama, Iggy has promised to bring me a cuirassier's helmet to use as a work basket - without blood in it, Mama.
Duchess of Richmond And one for me, young man - *with* the blood.
Sir William Ponsonby And where do you plan to stick your Frenchman, Hay?
Lord Richard Hay I thought under the right arm, sir.
Sarah See? He has it all planned.
General Sir Thomas Picton When you meet a cuirassier beam-to-beam, you'll be lucky if you bring away your life with you, never mind his helmet. Boy, you'll learn the art of fighting from the French.
Napoleon Bonaparte What's he doing? What's Ney doing? What's happening? Can't I leave the field for a minute? What's he doing there? How can a man go forward with the cavalry without infantry support? What's the matter with you?
Napoleon Bonaparte I am France and France is me!
[the French artillery has begun firing on the English positions]
Duke of Wellington Well, that opens the ball.
William De Lancey He's commiting Reille's Division now sir, he intends to turn us, on the right!
Duke of Wellington What the master does and what he intends are as different as white knight to black bishop.
William De Lancey We could quickly move the 95th down, sir.
Duke of Wellington I do not intend to run around like a wet hen! There'll be plenty of time, sir.
Duchess of Richmond ...this year, soldiers are the fashion.
Duke of Wellington [ironically] Where would society be without my boys?
Duke of Wellington If Blucher doesn't show up here soon, they'll break every bone in my body!
Duke of Wellington They're coming on in the same old style.
General Sir Thomas Picton Well, then we shall have to meet them in the same old style.
Michel Ney [as elite French soldiers retreat in disorder] Are you France? Are you the Guard?
Duke of Wellington This fellow knows how to defend a hopeless position. Raise him to corporal.
[before the battle starts, the British troops are singing a mocking song about Napoleon]
William De Lancey Shall I shut them up, Sir?
Duke of Wellington No, no, indulge it . Anything that wastes time is good. Indulge it. Normally I don't like cheering, but there's always a time to cut cards with the Devil.
Duke of Wellington Bylandt's's brigade has broken. Plug the gap, if you please.
General Sir Thomas Picton Gordon, get your bastards up on to the crest. I'll bring up the rest of the brigade.
Lord Gordon Don't hurry yourself, Pic. My lads will hold them, aye, 'til you come.
General Sir Thomas Picton Get forward, damn your eyes!
Duke of Wellington Ah, the Inniskilling. I hang and flog more of them than I do the rest of the army put together.
Duke of Wellington If I thought my hair knew what my brain was thinking, I'd shave it off and wear a wig.
Duke of Wellington Expecting to die tomorrow? I don't like those thoughts. Having them sometimes makes them come true.
Duke of Wellington A retreating army is hardly ever in love with its commander.
Lord Richard Hay Over there, near the road, his white horse. The monster!
Duke of Wellington So there's the great thief of Europe himself.
Napoleon Bonaparte If I die, it will be here, in the field, with my men!
Napoleon Bonaparte This Wellington wages war in a new way. He fights, sitting on his ass. Well, we'll have to move him off it.
Duke of Wellington If I fail tomorrow, God I hope will have mercy on me, for nobody else will.
Napoleon Bonaparte I've been in this position before, at the battle of Marengo. I lost the battle at 5:00, but I won it back again at 7!
Duke of Wellington It appears, Uxbridge, we're losing the battle. Give me night, or give me Blucher.
Napoleon Bonaparte Let's not have any disagreement. Any disagreement only leads to disaster.
Duke of Wellington I've no need of a white horse to puff me, by god!
Napoleon Bonaparte Wellington? Why is it always Wellington? Wellington, Wellington, Wellington, Wellington. Why are you all so afraid of Wellington?
Napoleon Bonaparte Why are you all standing there like frightened children? What are you afraid of? You call yourselves soldiers?
Duke of Wellington I always like my men well-dressed for the enemy.
Napoleon Bonaparte The only enemy I fear is nature.
Sarah When we get to Paris, let me look at Napoleon. I promise I won't get too near. Mama admires him.
Duchess of Richmond I am a little bit of a Bonapartist.
Sarah Is it true what they say, that he's a monster?
Duke of Wellington He eats laurels and drinks blood.
Duchess of Richmond And when, my dear Arthur, will you venture into his lair?
Duke of Wellington Brotherly business, isn't it, De Lancey... killing.
Duchess of Richmond I don't want Sarah to wear black before she's worn white.
Napoleon Bonaparte All's well that ends well.
Duke of Wellington Dramatic fellows, these French. Music and banners. Quite beautiful. You're a lucky fellow, aren't you, Hay, to see such a wonder in your first battle.
Duke of Wellington Commanders of armies have something better to do than to fire at each other.
Napoleon Bonaparte Let me tell you something. The most precious quality in life is loyalty. Loyalty!
Napoleon Bonaparte Battles are lost and won in a quarter of an hour.
