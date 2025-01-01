Menu
Missy You can stay as long as you like.
Romy Are you sure it's no problem?
Missy If you don't treat us like Indians can see in the dark, speak to Damselflies, and make their life choices based on the shape of the clouds, we should be fine.
Diego You've gotta get rid of it, rabbit.
Romy I'm not afraid to have this child.
Diego Actually, yeah, let's keep it. It might be nice. Have a little baby with an eyeball in the middle of his forehead. Maybe a baby born with no arms. Maybe he'll be born with leukemia, a nice little cancer his dad gave him. Someone he's never ever gonna meet!
Romy You got lots of horses?
Diego Somebody told me once, you shouldn't have more horses than you have asses, and I only have one ass. But, no, I don't have any horses.
Romy Those shoes look like they would hurt a lot.
Charlene [adjusting her high heels] Yeah, they do. I think you're only supposed to wear them in bed - if you know what I mean.
Grandma Sioux [consoling Romy] I will be here for you. We'll do this together. It's going to be okay. That's why we gave you that name of Sky. Mochpia. You are always changing. The sky is always changing.
Romy [minding her own business in an empty bar] Are you looking at me?
Night Biker Is there anything else to look at?
