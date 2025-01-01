DiegoActually, yeah, let's keep it. It might be nice. Have a little baby with an eyeball in the middle of his forehead. Maybe a baby born with no arms. Maybe he'll be born with leukemia, a nice little cancer his dad gave him. Someone he's never ever gonna meet!
Charlene[adjusting her high heels]Yeah, they do. I think you're only supposed to wear them in bed - if you know what I mean.
Grandma Sioux[consoling Romy]I will be here for you. We'll do this together. It's going to be okay. That's why we gave you that name of Sky. Mochpia. You are always changing. The sky is always changing.
Romy[minding her own business in an empty bar]Are you looking at me?