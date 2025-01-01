Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine
I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine Movie Quotes
Jennifer Hills
Forgive me father, for I don't give a shit.
Jennifer Hills
Out there, it's all predators and prey. You're either one or the other.
Would-be Rapist
[Forcing himself on to her] Come on now smart mouth, do something useful with it. You know you like it rough.
Would-be Rapist
[Receiving oral sex] That's it. Not just the tip sweetie.
Jennifer Hills
[Pulls out knife and stabs his penis]
Would-be Rapist
[Screams]
Jennifer Hills
[bites off the tip, splits his penis in two, repeatedly stabs him, and spits it out] Just the tip, sweetie.
Jennifer Hills
Justice isn't something you receive, it's something you dish out.
Detective Glen Bolton
Why did you change your name?
Jennifer Hills
[matter-of-fact with no emotion] I didn't want to be Jennifer Hills anymore.
Jennifer Hills
I said no.
Would-be Rapist
[Forcibly kissing her] Come one, I know you want to fell it.
Jennifer Hills
What you're pathetic little excuse for a cock. I thought that was your clitoris.
