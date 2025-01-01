Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine Movie Quotes

I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance is Mine Movie Quotes

Jennifer Hills Forgive me father, for I don't give a shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jennifer Hills Out there, it's all predators and prey. You're either one or the other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Would-be Rapist [Forcing himself on to her] Come on now smart mouth, do something useful with it. You know you like it rough.
Would-be Rapist [Receiving oral sex] That's it. Not just the tip sweetie.
Jennifer Hills [Pulls out knife and stabs his penis]
Would-be Rapist [Screams]
Jennifer Hills [bites off the tip, splits his penis in two, repeatedly stabs him, and spits it out] Just the tip, sweetie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jennifer Hills Justice isn't something you receive, it's something you dish out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Glen Bolton Why did you change your name?
Jennifer Hills [matter-of-fact with no emotion] I didn't want to be Jennifer Hills anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jennifer Hills I said no.
Would-be Rapist [Forcibly kissing her] Come one, I know you want to fell it.
Jennifer Hills What you're pathetic little excuse for a cock. I thought that was your clitoris.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sarah Butler
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more