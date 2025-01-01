SilasI mean like you and I, both of us, just run...
[closes his eyes]
Silas... as fast as we can, outside, just take off.
[opens his eyes]
SilasIt's so weird; I'm like... I keep thinking about... Ever since we were kids, it's been drilled to us that our purpose is to explore the universe, you know? Outer space is where we'll find the answers to why we're here and where we come from. It's like everyone's... searching for these answers eight hundred million miles away and the truth is the answers are right in front of us.
Employee[about jumper] I hope they find someone to cover his work.
The Collective[voice accompanying popup on train's touchscreen workstations]This is a message from the Collective. Are you unusually tired or experiencing increased sensitivity? Maybe you have difficulties concentrating? You may have SOS, Switched-On-Syndrome.
[display shows: Bulletin Ended. Learn More / Back To Program / Reapeat]
SilasI could never have imagined what love felt like. It's strange. Like a little tornado going around and...
NiaYeah. That's why I was so scared of it at first.
[first lines]
The Collective[over PA]All trains leave from the lower level. The Collective runs when everybody do their part. Report suspicious activity to Health and Safety.
GileadI don't believe all the research. Feelings engender feelings. SOS isn't even a disease, that's what they say. Switched off is something they do to us between conception and birth. SOS is who we really are and the inhibitors are just another attempt to squash that.