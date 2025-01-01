Silas [propped up on his arm in bed with Nia] I never could have imagined what love felt like. It's... strange... like a tornado going around and...

Nia Yeah

[laughs shyly, then turns serious]

Nia That's why I was scared of it at first.

Silas [nods several times]

Nia It's about giving. Like, I want you to take everything. I don't even know what it is but I want you to take it from me.

Silas I just wanna-

[amusedly]

Silas I wanna run.

[Nia laughs, Silas smiles]

Silas I mean like you and I, both of us, just run...

[closes his eyes]

Silas ... as fast as we can, outside, just take off.

[opens his eyes]

Silas It's so weird; I'm like... I keep thinking about... Ever since we were kids, it's been drilled to us that our purpose is to explore the universe, you know? Outer space is where we'll find the answers to why we're here and where we come from. It's like everyone's... searching for these answers eight hundred million miles away and the truth is the answers are right in front of us.

[looks into Nia's eyes intensely]

Silas I know why I'm here.