Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Program The Program Movie Quotes

The Program Movie Quotes

David Walsh I used to believe in this sport and Armstrong is killing it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Lance Armstrong I have never tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lance Armstrong Floyd! I don't mind the caffeine but all this cream is gonna make you fat. Don't fuck with my investment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lance Armstrong Attack without mercy, keep your head down and don't look back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lance Armstrong I have the money and the power to destroy you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Floyd Landis You sold the bikes to pay for drugs?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lance Armstrong I just love to ride my bike.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Floyd Landis I want to confess... everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Floyd Landis I want to be in your team! I want to be in your team... again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lance Armstrong I'm the most tested athlete on the face of the planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more