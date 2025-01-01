Menu
Films
The Program
The Program Movie Quotes
The Program Movie Quotes
David Walsh
I used to believe in this sport and Armstrong is killing it!
[repeated line]
Lance Armstrong
I have never tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.
Lance Armstrong
Floyd! I don't mind the caffeine but all this cream is gonna make you fat. Don't fuck with my investment.
Lance Armstrong
Attack without mercy, keep your head down and don't look back.
Lance Armstrong
I have the money and the power to destroy you.
Floyd Landis
You sold the bikes to pay for drugs?
Lance Armstrong
I just love to ride my bike.
Floyd Landis
I want to confess... everything.
Floyd Landis
I want to be in your team! I want to be in your team... again.
Lance Armstrong
I'm the most tested athlete on the face of the planet.
