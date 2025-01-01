IOI Board Member Who is this 'Parzival' and how the hell is he winning?

Sorrento Well, here's a better question. Who cares? Halliday's contest is vitally important. I mean, it's nothing less than a war for control of the future. But this Parzival? He's not even clanned up. He's alone. We have an army.

Corporate Businessman And yet, he's got the first key.

Sorrento Yeah, he has a key, but you have to get three of 'em to win the contest.

IOI Board Member [interuppting] Our stock dove 6% yesterday.

Sorrento [strictly] Loyalty division is reporting profits of 28%! F'Nale?

F'Nale Zandor We're opening five new loyalty centers this month.

Sorrento [sternly] Debt Services dwarfs Hardware. Now, you really wanna talk to me about stock prices?

Corporate Businessman The shareholders won't be happy.

Sorrento It's not our job to make them happy. It's our job to make them money, but once we launch this little baby, they're gonna *flip*.

[taps on the screen to planet doom]

Sorrento [gunshots shooting on screen] We call this Pure O2. This is the first of our planned upgrades. Once we can roll back some of Halliday's ad restrictions, we estimate we can sell up to 80% of an individual's visual field before inducing seizures, so picture this...

IOI Board Member All of this implies we win the contest.