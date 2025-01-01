HallidayShe wanted to go dancing, so we watched a movie.
ParzivalSome people can read War and Peace and come away thinking it's a simple adventure story...
Art3misOthers can read the ingredients on the back of a chewing gum wrapper and unlock the secrets of the universe.
HallidayI created the OASIS because I never felt at home in the real world. I just didn't know how to connect with people there. I was afraid for all my life, right up until the day I knew my life was ending. And that was when I realized that... as terrifying and painful as reality can be, it's also... the only place that... you can get a decent meal. Because, reality... is real.
ShoNinjas don't hug!
ParzivalPeople come to the Oasis for all the things they can do, but they stay for all the things they can be.
Aech[Discussing Parzival's upcoming date with Art3mis]Z, you gotta be more careful about who you meet out on the OASIS.
ParzivalAech, Art3mis gets me. She'll get my outfit, there's just this connection. I mean, sometimes, we even...
AnorakIn the form of my avatar, Anorak the all knowing. I created three keys. Three hidden challenges test worthy traits, revealing three hidden keys to three magic gates. And those with the skill to survive these strengths will reach the end, where the prize awaits.
[Ending Narration; Last lines]
WadeThe High Five took over the OASIS, and the first thing we did, was sign Ogden Morrow to a non-exclusive consultancy. The salary, per his demand, was 25 cents. One quarter.
[Wade flips the quarter in the air]
WadeWith his guidance, our second move was to ban any loyalty centers from accessing the OASIS. IOI had no choice. They shut 'em all down. The third thing we did wasn't as popular. We closed the OASIS on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I know it sounds like a weird move, but, people need to spend more time in the real world. 'Cause, like Halliday said, reality, is the only thing. That's real.
ShoWhat? Do I have to wear a sign saying, "I am 11 years old, shoot me first"? No, thanks.
ParzivalIt's not about winning, it's about playing.
IOI Board MemberWho is this 'Parzival' and how the hell is he winning?
SorrentoWell, here's a better question. Who cares? Halliday's contest is vitally important. I mean, it's nothing less than a war for control of the future. But this Parzival? He's not even clanned up. He's alone. We have an army.
Corporate BusinessmanAnd yet, he's got the first key.
SorrentoYeah, he has a key, but you have to get three of 'em to win the contest.
IOI Board Member[interuppting]Our stock dove 6% yesterday.
Sorrento[strictly]Loyalty division is reporting profits of 28%! F'Nale?
Sorrento[sternly]Debt Services dwarfs Hardware. Now, you really wanna talk to me about stock prices?
Corporate BusinessmanThe shareholders won't be happy.
SorrentoIt's not our job to make them happy. It's our job to make them money, but once we launch this little baby, they're gonna *flip*.
[taps on the screen to planet doom]
Sorrento[gunshots shooting on screen]We call this Pure O2. This is the first of our planned upgrades. Once we can roll back some of Halliday's ad restrictions, we estimate we can sell up to 80% of an individual's visual field before inducing seizures, so picture this...
IOI Board MemberAll of this implies we win the contest.