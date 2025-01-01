Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Ready Player One Ready Player One Movie Quotes

Ready Player One Movie Quotes

Sixer #1 It's fucking Chucky!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Halliday She wanted to go dancing, so we watched a movie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival Some people can read War and Peace and come away thinking it's a simple adventure story...
Art3mis Others can read the ingredients on the back of a chewing gum wrapper and unlock the secrets of the universe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Halliday I created the OASIS because I never felt at home in the real world. I just didn't know how to connect with people there. I was afraid for all my life, right up until the day I knew my life was ending. And that was when I realized that... as terrifying and painful as reality can be, it's also... the only place that... you can get a decent meal. Because, reality... is real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sho Ninjas don't hug!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival People come to the Oasis for all the things they can do, but they stay for all the things they can be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aech [Discussing Parzival's upcoming date with Art3mis] Z, you gotta be more careful about who you meet out on the OASIS.
Parzival Aech, Art3mis gets me. She'll get my outfit, there's just this connection. I mean, sometimes, we even...
Aech Finish each other's sentences.
Parzival Yeah!
Aech We have that, me and you.
Parzival Yeah, I know. But that's because we're best friends, dude.
[Puts hand up for a high-five]
Aech She could be a dude too, dude.
Parzival Nah, come on.
Aech I'm serious. She could actually be a 300 pound dude who lives in his momma's basement in suburban Detroit. And her name is Chuck.
[Puts hand on Parzival's shoulder]
Aech Think about that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aech I've never seen the Shining. Is it really Scary?
Sho Uh... I had to watch it... through my fingers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Halliday Maybe we should stop talking about it and start showing it. If you all want to reach under your seats, you'll find there's nothing there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival First to the Key!
Aech First to the Egg!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Sho?
Sho Yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm 11, so what?
Daito His real name is Xo.
Sho But everyone else calls me Sho, no big deal.
Wade No. It is a big deal. Sho, you're the world's most badass 11-year-old ever.
Daito He knows.
Sho Shut up! Let him tell me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anorak In the form of my avatar, Anorak the all knowing. I created three keys. Three hidden challenges test worthy traits, revealing three hidden keys to three magic gates. And those with the skill to survive these strengths will reach the end, where the prize awaits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ending Narration; Last lines]
Wade The High Five took over the OASIS, and the first thing we did, was sign Ogden Morrow to a non-exclusive consultancy. The salary, per his demand, was 25 cents. One quarter.
[Wade flips the quarter in the air]
Wade With his guidance, our second move was to ban any loyalty centers from accessing the OASIS. IOI had no choice. They shut 'em all down. The third thing we did wasn't as popular. We closed the OASIS on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I know it sounds like a weird move, but, people need to spend more time in the real world. 'Cause, like Halliday said, reality, is the only thing. That's real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
I-R0k No man is a failure who has friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival Since most people spend most of their time in the Oasis, losing your shit means, well, losing your shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Art3mis Sho?
Sho What? Do I have to wear a sign saying, "I am 11 years old, shoot me first"? No, thanks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival It's not about winning, it's about playing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
IOI Board Member Who is this 'Parzival' and how the hell is he winning?
Sorrento Well, here's a better question. Who cares? Halliday's contest is vitally important. I mean, it's nothing less than a war for control of the future. But this Parzival? He's not even clanned up. He's alone. We have an army.
Corporate Businessman And yet, he's got the first key.
Sorrento Yeah, he has a key, but you have to get three of 'em to win the contest.
IOI Board Member [interuppting] Our stock dove 6% yesterday.
Sorrento [strictly] Loyalty division is reporting profits of 28%! F'Nale?
F'Nale Zandor We're opening five new loyalty centers this month.
Sorrento [sternly] Debt Services dwarfs Hardware. Now, you really wanna talk to me about stock prices?
Corporate Businessman The shareholders won't be happy.
Sorrento It's not our job to make them happy. It's our job to make them money, but once we launch this little baby, they're gonna *flip*.
[taps on the screen to planet doom]
Sorrento [gunshots shooting on screen] We call this Pure O2. This is the first of our planned upgrades. Once we can roll back some of Halliday's ad restrictions, we estimate we can sell up to 80% of an individual's visual field before inducing seizures, so picture this...
IOI Board Member All of this implies we win the contest.
Sorrento [looks up to him] Indeed, it does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival A creator who hates his own creation. A hidden key: a leap not taken. Retrace your steps, escape your past. And the key of Jade will be yours at last.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Art3mis Get outta town. Buckaroo Banzai!
Parzival Huh?
Art3mis I like it! I like Buckaroo Banzai!
Parzival Oh thanks!
Art3mis Its Great!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anorak The keys aren't just laying around under a rock somewhere. I suppose you could say they're invisible, hidden in a dark room that's at the centre of a maze, that's located somewhere up here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
I-R0k Well, Buckaroo blows it. Shocking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Art3mis [Repeated line]
[after helping Wade escape]
Art3mis You'll forgive me for this, I promise.
Parzival [Before shooting Art3mis so she can escape IOI] You'll forgive me for this, I promise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Art3mis Ok mister dead guy, cool if I lead?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
I-R0k '... whereas my plan, which was cool because: I rock, actually worked'
[responding to Sorrento accusing him of failure]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Announcer Get ready for the feel, the real of real. X1. No pain, no gain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anorak Let the hunt for Halliday's Easter Egg, begin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival How'd you get here before me?
Aech Well, I didn't make a pit stop at the hair salon.
[slaps his hand to him]
Aech What up, Z?
Parzival What's up, Aech?
Aech Saved you a spot.
Parzival Thanks, bro.
Parzival [saw a beeping fuel running low] I gotta go to the back.
Aech Ugh. So you can skim coins from crashed cars? That's just SAD, man!
Parzival Fuel's low.
Aech Oh, but you still had enough to pay for that Something About Mary hairdo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival Aech, are you seeing this?
[turns right towards her]
Aech Yeah, I see it. That's Kaneda's bike from Akira.
[holds up the scope and looks down]
Aech It's a licensed skin over a standard frame.
Parzival [panicking] No, not the bike! Forget the bike! The girl, I think it's Art3mis!
Aech The Art3mis? The Sixer Fixer?
Parzival I've seen all her walk-throughs, her Twitch streams.
[smiles]
Parzival It's her. It's definitely her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aech Yo, Z, is Art3mis pissed at me?
Parzival Dude, I'm pissed at you! You've never seen The Shining, have you?
Aech [complaining] YOU KNOW I HATE SCARY MOVIES!
Sho We got the key!
[tosses the key to him]
Parzival Sweet! To room 237!
Aech We ain't got no business goin' to room 237! WE SHOULD STAY OUT! Plus, there was this crazy, naked zombie lady in there.
Parzival There are no zombies The Shining!
Art3mis Well, maybe it's not supposed to be LIKE the movie. Kira is the key. You're the one who said it.
Aech Hey, y'all. I saw a picture of Kira!
Art3mis Huh?
[they got knocked out]
Art3mis [straining] Where?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anorak [He enters Central Park] Nice racing, padawan. You're the first to finish.
Parzival [neels down stammering and looks at Anorak] M-Mr. Halliday. I... Anorak. It's such an honor.
Anorak The honor's all mine.
[he holds the Copper Key and gives it to Parzival as he looks down]
Anorak Get yourself a clue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sorrento Halliday, this is how you plan to resolve the fate of the world's most important economic resource?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aech Yo, Z, is Art3mis pissed at me?
Parzival Dude, I'm pissed at you! You've never seen The Shining, have you?
Aech [complaining] YOU KNOW I HATE SCARY MOVIES!
Daito We got the key!
[tosses the key to him]
Parzival Sweet! To room 237!
Aech We ain't got no business goin' to room 237! WE SHOULD STAY OUT! Plus, there was this crazy, naked zombie lady in there.
Parzival There are no zombies The Shining!
Art3mis Well, maybe it's not supposed to be LIKE the movie. Kira is the key. You're the one who said it.
Aech Hey, y'all. I saw a picture of Kira!
Art3mis Huh?
[they got knocked out]
Art3mis [straining] Where?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Gilmore Hello, Wade.
Mrs. Gilmore Hello, Mrs. Gilmore.
Mrs. Gilmore What's the matter? Life getting you down?
[locks up the pulley with the chains]
Mrs. Gilmore [chuckles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daito Look.
[flicks up the camera]
Daito Ticking Clock.
Art3mis Okay, so I'm estimating about... five minutes to find the key.
Parzival Yeah, there are so many keys The Shining, though. Where do we start?
Aech [puts his hand to his shoulder to come here] I've never seen The Shining. Is it really scary?
Sho Uh, I had to watch it through my fingers.
Parzival Okay, so we got the key from room 237, the keys to the Snowcat, or the keys they give Jack at the beginning of the movie.
Art3mis [when Aech was depressed he looks and saw a tennis ball walks on the floor] Well, if it's "the leap not taken, maybe the key isn't a key at all.
Sho [the tennis ball was still rolling] I know where the Snowcat keys are!
Parzival I say we split up. We get all the keys and then we meet back at the Torrances' apartment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Parzival FIRST TO THE KEY!
Tracer FIRST TO THE EGG!
Master Chief FIRST TO THE EGG!
Spawn FIRST TO THE EGG!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sorrento This guy! Back to work, people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Art3mis Back again so soon?
Art3mis [she looks at him] Careful not to lose your shit.
[she smiles at Parzival and doesn't know how]
Art3mis You figured something out. Parzival, tell me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
I-R0k [dramatically] The Orb of Osuvox!
Sorrento Don't say that again.
I-R0k Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more