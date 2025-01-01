ClaviusImagine having this driven through your arms. And then the same driven through your feet. Your feet. Can you imagine it? That's what you hang from. Nails rubbing on bone. You have to decide what's worse. The agony here
ClaviusYou choose which torture your own weight will inflict, constantly. And then you discover you can't breathe. And you realize you will never breathe easily again. And that every breath for the rest of your horrific life will be like sucking through wet cloth. Yeshua was lucky, he only hung like that a few hours, most take days - gasping for someone to kill them. And if he still felt anything at the end, he surely felt the spear that thrust up under his ribs to pierce his heart and lungs. I didn't look closely, but they must have had to break bones just getting him down. Sometimes they bury them with nails still in...
BartholomewEnough!
Lucius[finding a note]"Do not seek me. Do not follow or wander. Persecute no one on my behalf. I have seen two things which, which cannot reconcile. A man dead, without question. And that same man alive again. I pursue him, the Nazarene, to ferret the truth. Clavius Aquila Valerius." It's his seal, Sir. Must be a plague.
PilateMy right hand turned against me. How could he follow that Hebrew?
Clavius[narrating as he remembers a battle in Judea]Thirty years the Roman Emperor Tiberius Caesar has ruled the wasteland of Judea and its people. As Tribune to Prefect Ponpiu Pilate, my task is to keep order in a city that is steeped in unrest. The Jews pray to their single God, Yahweh, for the arrival of the mystical Messiah. As their religious leader, the Sanhedrin try to keep an uneasy peace. But each day creates more zealots to challenge the rule of Rome, and bring freedom. Instead, we bring them death.