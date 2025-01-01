Menu
Kinoafisha Films Risen Risen Movie Quotes

Risen Movie Quotes

Clavius I have seen two things which cannot reconcile: A man dead without question, and that same man alive again. I pursue Him, the Nazarene, to ferret the truth.
Yeshua What frightens you?
Clavius Being wrong.
Clavius I cannot reconcile all this with the world I know.
Yeshua With your own eyes you've seen, yet still you doubt. Imagine the doubt of those who have never seen. That's what they face.
[last lines]
Clavius [lost in thought after telling his story]
Inn Keeper Tribune?
Clavius My payment.
Inn Keeper Tribune! Do you truly believe all this?
Clavius I believe... I can never be the same.
Yeshua There are no enemies here.
Clavius I ask you one last time, where are the other disciples? I will not ask again. Tell me, and you're free.
Bartholomew Give your word.
Clavius My word. Where are they?
Bartholomew [gets up, walks towards Clavius and whispers in his ear] They're... everywhere.
[laughs joyously]
Clavius What if I ordered your crucifixion?
Bartholomew What? I would happily submit. Strike!
[drop to his knees with his arms outstretched]
Clavius Have you watched a man crucified?
Bartholomew No.
Clavius No? I don't remember seeing you there. Probably because you ran. Didn't you? Shall I tell you what you missed.
[throws a large nail at his feet]
Clavius Feel it!
Bartholomew [picks it up]
Clavius Imagine having this driven through your arms. And then the same driven through your feet. Your feet. Can you imagine it? That's what you hang from. Nails rubbing on bone. You have to decide what's worse. The agony here
[grabbing his arm]
Clavius or here?
[kicks him in the ribs]
Clavius You choose which torture your own weight will inflict, constantly. And then you discover you can't breathe. And you realize you will never breathe easily again. And that every breath for the rest of your horrific life will be like sucking through wet cloth. Yeshua was lucky, he only hung like that a few hours, most take days - gasping for someone to kill them. And if he still felt anything at the end, he surely felt the spear that thrust up under his ribs to pierce his heart and lungs. I didn't look closely, but they must have had to break bones just getting him down. Sometimes they bury them with nails still in...
Bartholomew Enough!
Lucius [finding a note] "Do not seek me. Do not follow or wander. Persecute no one on my behalf. I have seen two things which, which cannot reconcile. A man dead, without question. And that same man alive again. I pursue him, the Nazarene, to ferret the truth. Clavius Aquila Valerius." It's his seal, Sir. Must be a plague.
Pilate My right hand turned against me. How could he follow that Hebrew?
Lucius Perhaps... it's true.
Pilate Well, if it is... I'll kill him again.
Clavius Yahweh manifests himself through a crazy, poor dead Jew?
Bartholomew Well, so it appears!
Clavius What does this rebirth mean?
Bartholomew Eternal life! For everyone. For everyone who believes.
[first lines]
Inn Keeper Roman, huh? That's a Tribune's ring?
Clavius Yes.
Inn Keeper Have you come far?
Clavius [narrating as he remembers a battle in Judea] Thirty years the Roman Emperor Tiberius Caesar has ruled the wasteland of Judea and its people. As Tribune to Prefect Ponpiu Pilate, my task is to keep order in a city that is steeped in unrest. The Jews pray to their single God, Yahweh, for the arrival of the mystical Messiah. As their religious leader, the Sanhedrin try to keep an uneasy peace. But each day creates more zealots to challenge the rule of Rome, and bring freedom. Instead, we bring them death.
Pilate The Nazarene... did you find him different?
Clavius I found him dead.
Clavius At this point any corpse could be the Nazarene. Still, I could find who took him. That's the threat.
Pilate Threat is a creature with many heads.
Peter The Spirit he promised, we are called to receive it there, Roman.
Clavius Your goal is to fish.
Peter Aye, for men! How could I do anything else now? Will you fish too, Clavius?
Clavius Did you know he would rise?
Bartholomew He said he would, but... truth be told, we doubted it.
Clavius What made you follow Him?
[suddenly there is a leper being chased away]
Pilate Your ambition is noticed. Where do you hope it will lead?
Clavius Rome.
Pilate And?
Clavius Position. Power.
Pilate Which brings?
Clavius Wealth. A good family. Someday, a place in the country.
Pilate Where you'll find?
Clavius An end to travail. A day without death. Peace.
Pilate All that for peace? Is there no other way?
Zealot Leader [on his knees] I know how this ends.
Clavius Then tell Yahweh you are coming, courtesy of Mars.
Zealot Leader It must pain you to know that the one true God chooses us over you.
Clavius But not today he didn't.
Zealot Leader When the Messiah comes, Rome will be nothing!
Clavius Until then...
[stabs him]
