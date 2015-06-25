Cast
Simon Harrison
Antipholus of Syracuse
Brodie Ross
Dromio of Syracuse
Simon Harrison
Antipholus of Syracuse
Stefan Adegbola
First Merchant
Stefan Adegbola
First Merchant
Cast and Crew
Director
Blanche McIntyre
Writer
William Shakespeare
Composer
Olly Fox
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 21 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
25 June 2015
Release date
|25 June 2015
|Great Britain
|
|
|22 February 2023
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
Budget
60,000 GBP
Production
Shakespeare's Globe
Also known as
Shakespeare's Globe: The Comedy of Errors, Globe on Screen: Komödie der Irrungen, Globe on Screen: The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: The Comedy of Errors