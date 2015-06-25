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Poster of The Comedy of Errors
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Comedy of Errors
7.9

The Comedy of Errors

, 2015
The Comedy of Errors
Great Britain / Theatrical / 18+
Poster of The Comedy of Errors
7.9

Cast

Matthew Needham
Antipholus of Ephesus
Simon Harrison
Antipholus of Syracuse
Jamie Wilkes
Dromio of Ephesus
Brodie Ross
Dromio of Syracuse
Peter Hamilton
James Laurenson
Simon Harrison
Antipholus of Syracuse
Stefan Adegbola
First Merchant
Stefan Adegbola
First Merchant
Andy Apollo
Headsman
Andy Apollo
Headsman
Andy Apollo
Headsman
Director Blanche McIntyre
Writer William Shakespeare
Composer Olly Fox
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 25 June 2015
Release date
25 June 2015 Great Britain
22 February 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
Budget 60,000 GBP
Production Shakespeare's Globe
Also known as
Shakespeare's Globe: The Comedy of Errors, Globe on Screen: Komödie der Irrungen, Globe on Screen: The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: The Comedy of Errors

Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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