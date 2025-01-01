Menu
Films
Films
Kill Your Friends
Kill Your Friends Movie Quotes
Kill Your Friends Movie Quotes
[last lines]
James Trellick
What is the meaning of life?
Darren
[as Steven is about to answer]
To drive your enemies before you and hear the lamentations of their women.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven Stelfox
[from trailer]
Imagine you're standing on wafer thin ice. Beneath your feet, you can see sharks circling. These are your colleagues, your friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven Stelfox
Only one thing matters in this racket: Big. Hit. Records.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven Stelfox
I'm the king!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
