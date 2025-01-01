Menu
Kill Your Friends Movie Quotes

[last lines]
James Trellick What is the meaning of life?
Darren [as Steven is about to answer] To drive your enemies before you and hear the lamentations of their women.
Steven Stelfox [from trailer] Imagine you're standing on wafer thin ice. Beneath your feet, you can see sharks circling. These are your colleagues, your friends.
Steven Stelfox Only one thing matters in this racket: Big. Hit. Records.
Steven Stelfox I'm the king!
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
