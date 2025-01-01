Menu
Kinoafisha Films Eisenstein in Guanajuato Eisenstein in Guanajuato Movie Quotes

Sergei Eisenstein My prick is a stowaway, and even sadder clown than me. He wears a sad clown's helmet.
Palomino Cañedo Could be a justification... to remind you about subjugation.
Sergei Eisenstein Signor Prick, behave!
Sergei Eisenstein We shall all be cleansed with the hot water of the revolution.
Sergei Eisenstein I am a scientific dilettante, with encyclopedic interests.
Sergei Eisenstein We are never aware of our own conception; can we really be witness to our own death?
Elmer Bäck
Luis Alberti
