NancySo, I guess I never grow up or fall in love or have kids. I had this dream that when I graduated college, I would meet a guy and we'd have a baby. A girl. And if she ever needed me, I would do anything for her - anything. I would've made a really great mom.
Vicki SummersGertie, I'm sorry for that time in junior high when I told everyone to start calling you Ba-Chunk-a-Dunk, and then I covered your locker in bacon. That was so crappy and I'm so sorry! I'm such a bad person.
Gertie MichaelsYou're not, it's okay. If it makes you feel better, last summer I'm the one who spread the rumor that said you had a weird disease where you were always on your period.
Vicki SummersTyson wanted to come here tonight and I was like, "Oh my God, no," but here we are. So, you win, Tyson!
Chris BriggsSo, you didn't see my post about it, or anything?
Vicki SummersNo, I don't go on your stupid Twitter. Which, by the way, has lost three more followers today.
Vicki SummersNancy, you can't be the final girl. It's not in your DNA, or whatever. You're the shy girl with the clipboard and the guitar. You get laid and then you die. You're just part of the body count. No offense.
DuncanI wonder if all this blood is just corn syrup, you know? Like these characters are walking around with just corn syrup in their veins. You know? Let's give it a shot here.
[Duncan rubs blood from Mimi's corpse and licks his finger]
DuncanOh, God. No, that is, um... That is not corn syrup. That is... Oh God, that's blood.
Gertie MichaelsYeah, I like that question. That is a really, really good question. Duncan, can you answer that question, please?
DuncanWhat are you talking about? It's 1986! Our homes don't exist yet, they're probably just landfills waiting to be turned into crappy subdivisions. WE don't exist yet. I know for a fact my parents haven't met because I was an unplanned child.
Gertie MichaelsYou know that Chris broke up with Vicki last week, right? And she is a mess! Have you seen the veiled suicide note/poem she posted on her Facebook page? It's so hilarious! I read it out loud to myself. A lot!
MimiAnyone wanna help me pick some strawberries?
KurtNope, but I'll give you a hand with those melons! Talkin' about her boobs. You guys get me, right?
Kurt[to Paula]OH GOD, YOU KILLED DUNCAN! You smell great, by the way.
DuncanIf this is a dream, then there's a very strong chance that my dad's gonna come up to us naked and offer us some pecan pie. But don't take any. It is not pecan pie!
KurtHey, where's you guys's suitcases? Because honestly, you're clothes, they're disgusting!