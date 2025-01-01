Menu
Kurt What are you, a fag?
Chris Briggs My dads are gay, so shut the hell up.
Kurt Yeah, right! Gay guys can't have kids! They're too busy going to discos and having sex with each other. It's actually a pretty cool lifestyle.
Max Cartwright You just fucked with the wrong virgin!
Duncan Ever since I was a little boy, I've dreamed of being the final girl.
Max Cartwright Gertie, you're a virgin.
Gertie Michaels No. Well, not anymore. Last summer with that guy, Jerry. He had like the weird mustache and he, like, winked. Remember?
Vicki Summers Isn't he autistic?
Gertie Michaels Yeah. Yeah. He is. But he was also very romantic.
Nancy Am I really gonna die?
Max Cartwright Yeah.
Nancy So, I guess I never grow up or fall in love or have kids. I had this dream that when I graduated college, I would meet a guy and we'd have a baby. A girl. And if she ever needed me, I would do anything for her - anything. I would've made a really great mom.
Max Cartwright The best.
Vicki Summers Gertie, I'm sorry for that time in junior high when I told everyone to start calling you Ba-Chunk-a-Dunk, and then I covered your locker in bacon. That was so crappy and I'm so sorry! I'm such a bad person.
Gertie Michaels You're not, it's okay. If it makes you feel better, last summer I'm the one who spread the rumor that said you had a weird disease where you were always on your period.
Vicki Summers Wow, that's evil!
Gertie Michaels Thank you.
Nancy I should have known something was up with this place. I mean think about it. What the hell kind of summer camp has waterbeds?
Kurt By the way, what's with you and Max? Are you guys having sex? Because if not, I wouldn't mind bench pressing her with my dumbbell.
Chris Briggs Listen, brah, you're not bench pressing anyone with your dumbbell! If I so much as hear your dumbbell took a Pilates class...
Kurt What?
Chris Briggs I'm gonna cut it off.
Tina Oooh, I love legends! Loch Ness, Bigfoot, Bon Jovi... all of 'em!
Max Cartwright [the kids prepare to watch Camp Bloodbath, which Max's mother starred in]
Max Cartwright Today's the anniversary of her death. At least I get to see her. Even if she is being chased by a psycho with a machete.
Kurt Nice legs. What time they open?
Vicki Summers I wanna know where they keep the hardware in this dump. I want chainsaws and big-ass knives and I want them now!
[the kids strap Tina into a lifejacket and tape oven mitts to her hands]
Tina Why do I have to wear all this stuff again?
Chris Briggs Because you're scripted to do a striptease at the slumber party, and when you take your top off, Billy comes running.
Tina But why does he hate my boobs? Cuz they're not big?
Nancy You were right about one thing, you know?
Max Cartwright What?
Nancy I'm a movie star!
Kurt Oh, what's up, funbags?
Vicki Summers Funbags? Right. Yay, feminism.
Amanda Cartwright Honestly, if you ever become an actor, don't ever do a slasher flick.
Max Cartwright You wouldn't catch me dead in a movie.
Gertie Michaels She's probably gonna pee on him just to mark her territory.
Vicki Summers Tyson wanted to come here tonight and I was like, "Oh my God, no," but here we are. So, you win, Tyson!
Chris Briggs So, you didn't see my post about it, or anything?
Vicki Summers No, I don't go on your stupid Twitter. Which, by the way, has lost three more followers today.
Vicki Summers Nancy, you can't be the final girl. It's not in your DNA, or whatever. You're the shy girl with the clipboard and the guitar. You get laid and then you die. You're just part of the body count. No offense.
Duncan I wonder if all this blood is just corn syrup, you know? Like these characters are walking around with just corn syrup in their veins. You know? Let's give it a shot here.
[Duncan rubs blood from Mimi's corpse and licks his finger]
Duncan Oh, God. No, that is, um... That is not corn syrup. That is... Oh God, that's blood.
Duncan What did you pack, Tina?
Tina The basics. Bikini, mouthwash, diaphragm.
[the kids find themselves living inside of the old slasher movie that they were watching]
Duncan Okay. So, we're in the movie.
Max Cartwright Uh-huh. How do we get out of here?
Gertie Michaels Yeah, I like that question. That is a really, really good question. Duncan, can you answer that question, please?
Duncan What are you talking about? It's 1986! Our homes don't exist yet, they're probably just landfills waiting to be turned into crappy subdivisions. WE don't exist yet. I know for a fact my parents haven't met because I was an unplanned child.
Vicki Summers Where do they keep the chainsaws here?
Paula What?
Vicki Summers We might wanna find out, right? Where they keep them? Because you never know when you might need a chainsaw.
Paula Why do we need a chainsaw for a slumber party?
Nancy I didn't sleep with Kurt so now I guess I'll be able to save myself for George Michael after all.
Vicki Summers I wouldn't hold your breath, honey.
Nancy Why?
Gertie Michaels You know that Chris broke up with Vicki last week, right? And she is a mess! Have you seen the veiled suicide note/poem she posted on her Facebook page? It's so hilarious! I read it out loud to myself. A lot!
Mimi Anyone wanna help me pick some strawberries?
Kurt Nope, but I'll give you a hand with those melons! Talkin' about her boobs. You guys get me, right?
Kurt [to Paula] OH GOD, YOU KILLED DUNCAN! You smell great, by the way.
Duncan If this is a dream, then there's a very strong chance that my dad's gonna come up to us naked and offer us some pecan pie. But don't take any. It is not pecan pie!
Kurt Hey, where's you guys's suitcases? Because honestly, you're clothes, they're disgusting!
Vicki Summers Says the guy in the crop top.
Vicki Summers I can't believe we're just gonna casually watch someone get murdered. What is this, Detroit?
Vicki Summers I have a really good memory. It's not just the Adderall.
Nancy What does that tattoo mean?
Kurt It was given to me in juvie. I was caught stealing cherries. I'm a... I'm a cherry thief.
Gertie Michaels Hey, just keep on keepin' on.
Max Cartwright What does that even mean?
Gertie Michaels It's something my therapist tells me all the time.
Max Cartwright You have a therapist?
Gertie Michaels Mmm-hmm.
Max Cartwright Does it help you deal?
Gertie Michaels No, not really. She's a physical therapist, so...
Max Cartwright Vicki, you don't have to die.
Vicki Summers I'm the mean girl in the 80s horror movie and we're past the midpoint, so, you know, I'd say that I'd overstayed my welcome.
Trailer Voice-Over They won't be singing Kumbaya... they'll be screaming Kumba-no!
Max Cartwright We will pick this up again. Is that understood? In the meantime, just stay away from Kurt... and keep your shorts on!
Nancy I can't believe they're all dead!
Vicki Summers They were never alive! They weren't real. Neither are you because this is just a movie!
Vicki Summers I am glad that you die!
Kurt What?
Duncan Nothing! What she meant to say was that we all die eventually. Technically, we start dying the moment we're born.
[Tina fidgets with Vicki's iPhone]
Tina What is this thing, anyway?
Vicki Summers It's a phone.
Tina Yeah, please! I'm not that gullible.
[talking into the phone]
Tina Um hello, operator? Yes, I'm trying to make a call but I can't cuz my phone's not plugged into anything!
Duncan The Bathematicians were so excited when I told them that Amanda Cartwright's daughter was my sister's best friend.
Gertie Michaels Stepsister.
Duncan Why would you say that? That's so hurtful.
Chris Briggs What are Bathematicians?
Duncan Camp Bloodbath fans. It's kind of our awesome nickname.
Gertie Michaels Did you know that a nickname immediately becomes uncool when you give it to yourself?
Duncan Camp Bloodbath is like the granddaddy of all campsite slasher films, okay. Amazing production design, insane music, over-the-top acting. It's a cult classic!
Nancy Paula, you're just in time to start setting up for the slumber party!
Kurt Yeah, we took a vote and you get to share my sleeping bag.
Paula Thanks, Kurt, but I'm saving myself for someone who doesn't have a needle dick.
Kurt Yeah, right. It's like a hammer... dick, if anything. It's a sledgehammer.
Duncan The sequel is so much cooler than the original!
Gertie Michaels Maybe we're dead and this is Heaven.
Vicki Summers This can't be Heaven. Max is here and she's Jewish.
Gertie Michaels Oh, right. Well, maybe it's Jewish Heaven.
Blake So wait, is new wave real?
Gertie Michaels Yeah. Yeah, of course.
Blake But I'M not real?
Gertie Michaels You're only real in the movie. So yeah, you're real here.
Blake Oh, cool.
Max Cartwright You shouldn't have sex.
Nancy Why?
Max Cartwright Because I heard that sex can kill you.
Chris Briggs Okay. So, the myth of Persephone. Max, you want to take this one?
Max Cartwright Sure. She's the daughter of Zeus and she eats pomegranate seeds and then Hades kidnaps her to the underworld.
Chris Briggs Yeah. Okay, good. So, they go back to the underworld and Persephone is freaking out, and Hermes is like, It's okay, it's okay. Just keep looking forward, or we'll be stuck here forever.
Gertie Michaels Max, do you want to jot any of this down or...
Chris Briggs Oh, no, it's okay, Max. I've already got a copy. You can copy from me later or I can give it to you if you... If you want. I'm gonna stop talking.
