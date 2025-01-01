Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief Movie Quotes

Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief Movie Quotes

Paul Haggis I finally get to OT 3 and they give me the secret materials, which I've been hearing about all this time. They're hand written by Hubbard. You'd have to keep them in a locked briefcase, be very cautious because they would always say if this gets out it's dangerous to people. It can actually do them harm if they are not adequately prepared. And I read it and it doesn't make any sense... I think, I remember for one fleeting second thinking well maybe it's an insanity test. Maybe if we believe this they kick you out. You know? Maybe you're insane! That of course is not the case. They talk about, you know, the fact that the earth was created, that such and such of trillions of years ago and this guy, who's this space guy... and put them in volcanoes and then blow them up with A-bombs... And we have these lost souls all over us and we have to get rid of them. And I'm going what the fuck are you talking about? I mean, I'm down for the self-help stuff. I'm down for, ok, I can be clear, I can, you know, I can get rid of those, the negative emotions, but what the fuck is this?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul Haggis Cults, they prey on people, suggesting that, you know, you should be able to think for yourself and then tell you exactly how you have to think, or get out. And if you get out, there will be consequences.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lawrence Wright Scientology really is a journey into the mind of L. Ron Hubbard and the further you get into it the more like L. Ron Hubbard you become.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Miscavige Before ending cycle completely on the IRS, there is one thing I do wish to do.
[Turns to the portrait of L. Ron Hubbard and salutes]
David Miscavige Sir? Done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Paul Haggis
Paul Haggis
Lawrence Wright
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more