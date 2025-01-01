Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Falling
The Falling Movie Quotes
The Falling Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Lydia Lamont
I resent this idea that we're just emotional. This is real.
Psychiatrist
It's real, it has consequences, yes. What's important here is that it's real to you.
Lydia Lamont
Real to me, what does that mean? It's real to all of us. Something's seriously wrong. Why is everyone ignoring us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Maisie Williams
Simon Paisley Day
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree