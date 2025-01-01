Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
Don't take the bait, Bob. Wanna know why we call him Hangman?
[Maverick appears out of nowhere and flies by at full speed between Phoenix and Hangman's planes]
Maverick
Greetings, aviators. Fight's on!
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
Breaking right.
[Hangman leaves Phoenix]
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
That's why we call him Hangman. He'll always hang you out to dry.
Maverick
Leaving your wingman. There's a strategy I haven't seen in a while.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
So long as he doesn't call you a man.
[towards Bob]
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
Talk to me, Bob, where's Maverick?
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
Get him off me, Hangman!
Maverick
Alright, Hangman. Time to teach you a lesson.
[Maverick puts Phoenix and Bob on missile lock]
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
Son of a bitch!
[Hangman keeps up with Maverick]
Maverick
Yeah, you're good. I'll give you that.
[Maverick flies up to the sun, blinding Hangman, who is after him]
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
I'm dead, dickhead!
[Maverick soars from behind Hangman and paints him killed]