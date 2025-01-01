Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Say, Phoenix. How's about we tell everybody 'Bob' stands for something? Other than Robert, I mean.

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Don't take the bait, Bob. Wanna know why we call him Hangman?

Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin All right. I got it. Baby On Board.

[Maverick appears out of nowhere and flies by at full speed between Phoenix and Hangman's planes]

Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Alright, Phoenix. Let's take this guy out!

Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [Listening to the radio] Watch your back, Phoenix!

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Breaking right.

[Hangman leaves Phoenix]

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace That's why we call him Hangman. He'll always hang you out to dry.

Maverick Leaving your wingman. There's a strategy I haven't seen in a while.

Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin He called you a man, Phoenix. You gonna take that?

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace So long as he doesn't call you a man.

[towards Bob]

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Talk to me, Bob, where's Maverick?

Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd Jesus, his nose is already coming around!

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Get him off me, Hangman!

Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin For all you folks at home, this is how you bury a fossil!

Maverick Alright, Hangman. Time to teach you a lesson.

[Maverick puts Phoenix and Bob on missile lock]

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Son of a bitch!

Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Let's go, Mav, let's see what you got.

Maverick Come get me!

[Hangman keeps up with Maverick]

Maverick Yeah, you're good. I'll give you that.

[Maverick flies up to the sun, blinding Hangman, who is after him]

Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Shit! Phoenix, I can't see him. How close am I? Phoenix?

Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace I'm dead, dickhead!

Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd See you in the afterlife, Bagman.

Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Where is he? Where is he?

[Maverick soars from behind Hangman and paints him killed]