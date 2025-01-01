Menu
Top Gun: Maverick Movie Quotes

Rear Admiral Maverick. Thirty-plus years of service. Combat medals. Citations. Only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years.
[Cain looks through pages of Maverick's records]
Rear Admiral 'Distinguished.' 'Distinguished.' 'Distinguished.' Yet you can't get a promotion, you won't retire, and, despite your best efforts, you refuse to die. You should be at least a two-star admiral by now, if not a senator. Yet here you are: Captain. Why is that?
Maverick It's one of life's mysteries, sir.
Rear Admiral This isn't a joke. I asked you a question.
Maverick I'm where I belong, sir.
Rear Admiral Well, the navy doesn't see it that way. Not anymore.
[pause]
Rear Admiral These planes you've been testing, Captain, one day, sooner or later, they won't need pilots at all. Pilots that need to sleep, eat, take a piss. Pilots that disobey orders. All you did was buy some time for those men out there. The future is coming, and you're not in it.
[Cain faces the officer by the door]
Rear Admiral Escort this man off the base. Take him to his quarters. Wait with him while he packs his gear. I want him on the road to North Island within the hour.
[surprised look on Maverick's face]
Maverick North Island, sir?
Rear Admiral Call came in with impeccable timing, right as I was driving here to ground your ass once and for all. It galls me to say it, but... for reasons known only to the Almighty and your guardian angel, you've been called back to Top Gun.
Maverick Sir?
Rear Admiral You are dismissed, Captain.
[Maverick proceeds to leave Cain's office]
Rear Admiral The end is inevitable, Maverick. Your kind is headed for extinction.
[Maverick turns around]
Maverick Maybe so, sir. But not today.
[after crashing the Darkstar, Maverick walks into a small town diner and is given a glass of water]
Maverick Thank you. Where am I?
Kid in Truck Stop [staring at Maverick] Earth?
Adm. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky The Navy needs Maverick. The kid needs Maverick. That's why I fought for you. That's why you're still here.
Maverick Thank you, Ice, for everything.
Adm. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky One last thing, who's the better pilot, you or me?
Maverick This is a nice moment, let's not ruin it.
Maverick Thank you for saving my life.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw It's what my dad would've done.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced. His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death. I give you Captain Pete Mitchell, call sign Maverick.
[repeated line]
Maverick Talk to me, Goose.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson Your reputation precedes you.
Maverick Thank you, Sir.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson It wasn't a compliment.
Maverick I have to admit I wasn't expecting an invitation back.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates They're called *orders*, Maverick.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [closing his eyes after left engine sputters out] Please don't tell me we lost an engine.
Maverick Alright, I won't tell you that.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Talk to me, dad.
Maverick [At the beginning of a training mission] Good morning, aviators. This is your captain speaking. Welcome to Basic Fighter Maneuvers, As briefed, today's exercise is dog-fighting, guns only, no missiles. We do not go below the hard deck of 5,000 ft. Working as team you have to shoot me down or else...
Payback ...or else what, sir?
Maverick ...or else I shoot back. If I shoot either one of you down, you both lose.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin This guy needs an ego check.
Lt. Brigham 'Harvard' Lennox We'll see to that!
Payback Sir, what say we put some skin in the game?
Maverick What do you have in mind?
Payback Whoever gets shot down first has to do 200 push-ups.
Maverick Guys, that's a lot of push-ups.
Fanboy Ah well, they don't call it an exercise for nothing, sir.
Maverick You got yourself a deal, gentlemen. Fight's on. Let's turn and burn!
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Fanboy, you see him?
Fanboy Not beyond the radar up ahead. He must be somewhere behind us.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [Maverick got ready and from below them, swooshed past between their jets upwards] Damn it!
Fanboy What the hell?
Payback Oh shit!
Maverick Easy, Maverick. Let's try not to get fired on the first day.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin [after destroying the plane that almost killed Maverick and Rooster] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, this is your savior speaking. Please, fasten your seat belts, return the tray tables to their locked and upright positions and prepare for landing.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Hey, Hangman, you look good.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin I am good, Rooster. I'm very good. I'll see you back on deck.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Then it's a dog fight.
Maverick An F-14 against 5th-Gen fighters?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw It's not the plane. It's the pilot.
Maverick Exactly!
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson You have put me in a difficult position, Captain. On the one hand, you have demonstrated that this mission can be flown, perhaps the only way it can be survived. On the other hand, you did it by stealing a multi-million dollar military aircraft and flying it in such a manner that it may never be airworthy again. Iceman is no longer here to protect you. I have everything I need to have you court-martialed and dishonorably discharged. So what do I do? Risk the lives of my pilots, and perhaps the success of this mission, or risk my career by appointing you team leader?
Maverick Sir...
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates I think the Admiral is asking a rhetorical question, Captain.
Maverick He would always resent me for what I did. Why should he resent her too?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Come on, Mav, do some of that pilot shit!
Maverick [to Iceman] How's my wingman?
Amelia Captain, still?
Maverick Highly decorated Captain!
Penny Benjamin [to Maverick as he watches her enter her house after taking her home] Don't give me that look.
Maverick What look?
Penny Benjamin That one.
Wo-1. Bernie 'Hondo' Coleman Maverick, Maverick. Hey, you with me? I don't like that look, Mav.
Maverick It's the only one I got. Thank you. If I don't see you again, Hondo, thank you.
Wo-1. Bernie 'Hondo' Coleman It's been an honor, Captain.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson [while Cyclone is giving the pilots new instructions on the mission, the screen shows a plane is about to run the course] Who the hell is that?
Maverick Maverick to Range Control. Entering Point Alpha, confirm Green Range.
Mission Controller Maverick, Range Control. Green Range is confirmed. I don't see an event scheduled for you, sir.
Maverick Well, I'm going anyway.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Nice.
Maverick Set the time to target, 2 minutes 15 seconds.
Payback 2:15? That's impossible!
Maverick File attack point, Maverick's inbound.
[Maverick runs the course and gets to the target]
Maverick Bomb's away!
Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd [after Maverick ran the training course in 2:14.84 and destroyed the target] Bullseye, holy shit!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Damn!
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado Sir, we're receiving a signal from Rooster's e-set, but there seems to be a malfunction.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates Have you lost him?
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado No, sir. He's supersonic.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates He's airborne!
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson In what?
Comms-Crew Tech Sir, Overwatch reports an F-14 Tomcat is airborne and on course for our position.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates Can't be, it can't be!
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson [In disbelief] Maverick.
Penny Benjamin [They are out sailing] Little rougher than I was expecting.
Maverick You don't say!
Penny Benjamin Pull on the backstay. We'll de-power the sails.
Maverick OK. What does that mean?
Penny Benjamin You're supposed to be in the Navy!
Maverick I don't sail boats, Penny, I land on them!
Penny Benjamin [after teaching Maverick how to handle the sails, she pats his shoulder] Now you're in the Navy!
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates Captain Mitchell. You're where you belong. Make us proud.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace [to Bob, about Hangman] That's why we call him Hangman. He will always hang you out to dry.
Maverick Having fun yet?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw There's more than one way to fly this mission.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin You really don't get it. On this mission, a man flies like Maverick here, or a man does not come back. No offense intended.
Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd And somehow, you always manage.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Hey, I don't mean to criticize, you're conservative, that's all.
Maverick Lieutenant...
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin We're going into combat, son, on a level no living pilot's ever seen.
[referring to Maverick]
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Not even him. There's no time to be thinking about the past.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw What's that supposed to mean?
Maverick Rooster...
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin I can't be the only one that knows that Maverick flew with his old man.
Maverick That's enough.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin That Maverick was flying with his old man...
Maverick Lieutenant, that's enough.
[the other pilots hold Rooster back from attacking Hangman]
Maverick That's enough!
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw You son of a bitch!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Hey, I'm cool, I'm cool. Hey.
Maverick That's enough.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin He's not cut out for this mission.
Maverick That's enough.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin You know it. You know I'm right.
Maverick You're all dismissed.
[the pilots leave the room]
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [after looking at a hangar in the bombed enemy airfield] You've got to be shitting me! An F-14?
Maverick I shot down three Migs in one of those.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw We don't even know if that bag of ass can fly.
Maverick Let's find out.
[runs towards the hangar]
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Mav! OK.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Got yourself another kill.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin That makes two.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Mav has five. Makes him an ace.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Breaking the hard deck? Insubordination? Are you trying to get kicked out?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Don't worry about it.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Look, I'm going on this mission, but if you get kicked out, you leave us flying with Hangman. Talk to me, what the hell was that?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw He pulled my papers.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace What? Who?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Maverick. He pulled my application to Naval Academy. He set me back four years.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Why would he do that?
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson The hard deck is 5,000 feet above ground level, a perimeter set not just for the safety of our pilots, but for the safety of their aircraft. 5,000 feet is not just a rule, it is a law, as immutable as gravity.
Maverick The hard deck will be much lower for the mission, sir.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson And it will not change without my approval, especially not in the middle of an exercise! And that Cobra maneuver of yours? That could have got all three of you killed. I never want to see that shit again!
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates What exactly do you suppose you were teaching, captain?
Maverick As good as they are, sir, they still have something to learn.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson You are talking about the best fighter pilots on the planet, captain.
Maverick And they've been told that their entire career, while they've been dropping bombs from a high altitude with little to no dog fighting. The parameters of this mission call for something they have never encountered, something...
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson You have less than three weeks to teach them how to fight as a team and how to strike the target.
Maverick ...and how to come home. And how to come home, sir.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson Every mission has its risks. These pilots accept that.
Maverick I don't, sir.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson Every morning from this day forward you will brief us on your instructional plans in writing and nothing will change without my express approval.
Maverick Including the hard deck, sir?
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson *Especially* the hard deck, captain.
Maverick [Maverick places a folder on Cyclone's desk] Sir.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson What is this?
Maverick It's a request to lower the hard deck sir, to practice low level bombing per the mission parameters.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates You can learn a thing or two about timing, captain.
Meek Engineer [When everyone celebrates that Maverick reached Mach 10, he looks at Admiral Caine] Put that in your Pentagon budget!
Meek Engineer [Admiral Caine gives him a stern look] Sorry.
Maverick [Repeated line, whenever someone tells him they don't like the look he's making] It's the only one I've got.
Penny Benjamin Oh, you gotta be kidding me. Pete!
Maverick Penny? What are you doing here?
Penny Benjamin I should ask you the same thing.
Maverick That is a long story.
Penny Benjamin I doubt that.
Maverick Yeah.
Penny Benjamin Who did you piss off this time?
Maverick Another admiral.
Penny Benjamin Exactly!
Maverick Are you mad at me?
Penny Benjamin Oh Pete, I could never stay mad at you, that's the problem.
Maverick [in response to Iceman's message It's time to let go, tearing up] I don't know how. I'm not a teacher, Ice. I'm a fighter pilot. Naval aviator. It's not what I am, it's who I am. How do I teach that? Even if I could teach it, it's not what Rooster wants. It's not what the Navy wants. It's why they canned me the last time. The only reason I'm here is you. If I send him on this mission, he might never come home. And if I don't send him, he'll never forgive me. Either way, I can lose him forever.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Say, Phoenix. How's about we tell everybody 'Bob' stands for something? Other than Robert, I mean.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Don't take the bait, Bob. Wanna know why we call him Hangman?
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin All right. I got it. Baby On Board.
[Maverick appears out of nowhere and flies by at full speed between Phoenix and Hangman's planes]
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Shit!
Maverick Greetings, aviators. Fight's on!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Alright, Phoenix. Let's take this guy out!
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [Listening to the radio] Watch your back, Phoenix!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Break right!
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Breaking right.
[Hangman leaves Phoenix]
Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd Where's he going?
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace That's why we call him Hangman. He'll always hang you out to dry.
Maverick Leaving your wingman. There's a strategy I haven't seen in a while.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin He called you a man, Phoenix. You gonna take that?
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace So long as he doesn't call you a man.
[towards Bob]
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Talk to me, Bob, where's Maverick?
Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd Jesus, his nose is already coming around!
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Get him off me, Hangman!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin For all you folks at home, this is how you bury a fossil!
Maverick Alright, Hangman. Time to teach you a lesson.
[Maverick puts Phoenix and Bob on missile lock]
Maverick You're out, Phoenix.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Son of a bitch!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Let's go, Mav, let's see what you got.
Maverick Come get me!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Evil be gone. Hangman's coming!
[Hangman keeps up with Maverick]
Maverick Yeah, you're good. I'll give you that.
[Maverick flies up to the sun, blinding Hangman, who is after him]
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Shit! Phoenix, I can't see him. How close am I? Phoenix?
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace I'm dead, dickhead!
Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd See you in the afterlife, Bagman.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Where is he? Where is he?
[Maverick soars from behind Hangman and paints him killed]
Maverick That's a kill.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Fellas, this here is Bagman.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Hangman.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Whatever. You're looking at the only naval aviator in active duty with a confirmed air to air kill.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Stop.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Mind you, the other guy was in a museum piece from the Korean War.
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado Cold War.
Payback Different wars, same century.
Fanboy Not this one.
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado Who are your friends?
Payback Payback.
Fanboy Fanboy.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Hey, Coyote.
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado Hey.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Who's he?
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado Who's who?
[Phoenix nods towards Bob]
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado When did you get in?
Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd Oh, I- I've been here the whole time.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Well, the man's a stealth pilot.
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado Literally.
Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd Weapons Systems Officer, actually.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin With no sense of humour.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [seeing the Felon pull off Kvochur's bell] Holy shit. What the fuck was that?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Why'd you pull my papers at the academy? Why didn't you just *stay out of my way*?
Maverick You weren't ready.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Ready for what? Huh? Ready to fly like you?
Maverick No, ready to forget the book. Trust your instincts! Don't think, just do. You think up there, you're dead. Believe me.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw My dad believed in you. I'm not gonna make the same mistake.
Maverick [Once airborne in F-14 Tomcat] Okay, Rooster, get us in touch with the boat.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Working on it. Radio's out, no radar, everything's dead back here, what do I do? Talk me through it.
Maverick Okay, first the radio. Throw the UHF-2 circuit breaker, try that.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw There's 300 breakers back here, anything more specific?
Maverick I don't know, that was your dad's department.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw I'll figure it out.
[Looking below at 5 Gen fighters]
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Mav, tally two, five o'clock low! What do we do?
Maverick Okay, listen. Just be cool. If they knew who we were, we'd be dead already.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [Watching fighters increase altitude] Well, here they come. What's your plan?
Maverick Just put your mask on. Remember, we're on the same team. Just waive and smile. Just waive and smile.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [Watching Fifth Gen fighter pilot's hand signals] What's that signal, what's he saying?
Maverick No idea. I have no idea what he's saying.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw What about that one, any idea?
Maverick Nope, never seen that one either. Shit. His wingman is moving into weapons envelope. Alright, listen up. When I tell you, you grab those rigs above your head. That's the ejection handle.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Mav, can we outrun these guys?
Maverick Not their missiles and guns.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Then it's a dogfight.
Maverick An F-14 against 5th Gen fighters?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw It's not the plane, it's the pilot. You'd go after them if I wasn't here.
Maverick But you are here.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw C'mon, Mav. Don't think, just do.
[Mav pulls right and the dogfight begins]
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin [Looking at a picture of Maverick's Top Gun class] Yo, Coyote, take a look at this.
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado [Looks at Maverick in the picture] The man, the legend. There he is.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin No, no, no, next to him. That look familiar to you?
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado What have we here?
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin [Referring to Goose] Bradshaw. As I live and breathe.
Maverick Rooster! Bradley! Lieutenant Bradshaw!
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Yes, sir?
Maverick Let's not do it like this.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Are you going to wash me out?
Maverick That'll be up to you, not me.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Am I dismissed?
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Say, Rooster, mind if I ask you a personal question?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Would it matter if I did?
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin So, what's the story with you and Maverick? Seems like he's got you a little rattled.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw It's none of your business. Now, where the hell is he?
Maverick Been here the whole time.
[Maverick, flying under Rooster's plane, flips his plane upwards on his starboard side and ends up inverted over Rooster's plane]
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Holy shit!
Maverick You see me now? Come on, let's get it over with.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [Maverick and Rooster begin to spiral downwards] Fight's on!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin What is it with these two?
Amelia [as Maverick escapes through the 2nd floor window and jumps down, trying to avoid her unexpected return, she's right there looking at him] Please don't break her heart again.
Title Card On March 3, 1969, the United States Navy established an elite school for the top one percent of its pilots. Its purpose was to teach the lost art of aerial combat and to ensure that the handful of men and women who graduated were the best fighter pilots in the world. They succeeded. Today, the Navy calls it Fighter Weapons School. The flyers call it: TOP GUN: MAVERICK.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [after Maverick shoves Rooster onto the ground] What the hell?
Maverick What are you doing here?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw What am I doing here?
Maverick You think I took that missile so you could be down here with me? You should be back on the carrier by now!
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw I saved your life!
Maverick I saved your life! That's the whole point! What the hell were you even thinking?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw You told me not to think!
[Maverick stares blankly at Rooster, Rooster shrugs]
Maverick Well, it's good to see you.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw It's good to see you, too.
[repeated line]
Maverick Don't think, just do.
Maverick Why are they dead?
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace We broke the 300ft ceiling, and a S.A.M. took us out.
Maverick No. Why are they dead?
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado I slowed down and I didn't give her a warning. It's my fault.
Maverick Was there a reason you didn't communicate with your team?
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado I was focusin' on...
Maverick One that their family will accept at the funeral.
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado No, sir.
Maverick Why didn't you anticipate the turn? You were briefed on the terrain. Don't tell me... talk to his family.
[Phoenix looks at Bob]
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin [after Maverick is thrown out of Penny's bar] Thanks for the beers, come back anytime!
[repeated line]
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw It's not the plane, it's the pilot.
Maverick [the recruits are playing football at the beach] Sir.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson What is this?
Maverick It's dogfight football. Offense and defense at the same time.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson Who's winning?
Maverick I think they stopped keeping score a while ago.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson This detachment still has some training to complete, Captain. Every available minute matters.
Maverick Yes, sir.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson So why are we out here playing games?
Maverick You said to create a team, sir. There's your team.
Maverick I think, I think this is it.
Penny Benjamin Come on, Pete, you've been saying that as long as I've known you. You said that after they busted you for taking me on a joy ride in that F-18, and the next thing I know, you're off to Bosnia, then Iraq. Both times you get yourself in trouble, Iceman makes a call and you're back in the air.
Maverick Penny, this is different.
Penny Benjamin Pete, trust me. As improbable as it seems right now, somehow you'll be back in a fighter plane with your tail on fire.
Maverick [as the final enemy plane moves in for the kill and Rooster is unable to eject them from the F-14] I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Goose.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates You two have something in common. Cyclone here was first in his class back in '88.
Maverick Actually, sir, I finished second. Just want to manage expectations.
Maverick Time is your greatest enemy.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw [singing] You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain, Too much love drives a man insane, You broke my will but what a thrill
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin, Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace, Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado, Payback, Fanboy, Lt. Brigham 'Harvard' Lennox, Lt. Logan 'Yale' Lee, Lt. Neil 'Omaha' Vikander, Lt. Billy 'Fritz' Avalone: Goodness gracious, Great Balls of Fire!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin You give 'em hell!
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson All right, now hit your target and come home.
Maverick [On the bombing run] Dagger attack!
[Tomahawks launch from USS Leyte Gulf]
Naval Officer Tomahawks airborne.
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates No turning back now.
Maverick Daggers, assume attack formation.
[Planes line up in single file]
Maverick [Approaching coastline] Daggers set. Proceeding to target. Two minutes and thirty seconds in 3... 2... 1. Mark.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Two mark.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Three mark.
Payback Four mark.
Maverick Going in.
[last lines]
Bartender (Jimmy) Hey, Mav!
Maverick Jimmy. Is Penny around?
Bartender (Jimmy) She took Amelia on a sailing trip.
Maverick Did she say when she'd be back?
Bartender (Jimmy) You know, she didn't. Can I get you anything?
Maverick Come on, sweetheart, just a little more. Just a little. Come on. Come on!
Maverick They want mach 10, let's give 'em mach 10.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin I flew as fast as I could. Kind of like my ass depended on it.
Maverick In a head-to-head with these planes in your F-18s, you're dead. That's why you need to get in, hit your target, and be gone before these planes even have a chance of catching you. This makes time your greatest adversary.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson Let me be clear: This will be your last post, captain. You fly for Top Gun - or you don't fly for the Navy ever again.
Maverick How low you want to go, Rooster?
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw I can go as low as you, sir! And that's saying something.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Hangman, the only place you'll lead anyone is an early grave.
Maverick What's past is past. For both of us.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw You'd like to believe that, wouldn't you?
Maverick Rooster just saved your life, fellas. But it's gonna cost him.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Not this time, old man.
Penny Benjamin Look, I have an example to set. I can't be bringing guys home on a first date.
Maverick This is not our first date.
Penny Benjamin You know what I mean.
Maverick Okay. Fine. But this is the last time I go out your window.
Penny Benjamin We'll see.
Maverick No. No, I mean it. I'm never gonna leave you again.
Penny Benjamin Oh, shut up.
[kiss]
Penny Benjamin Go on, get out of here.
Maverick You and Amelia, you seem a lot closer than when I last saw you.
Penny Benjamin Yeah. Yeah, we are.
Maverick How do you manage?
Penny Benjamin Well, you know, she always wanted more freedom than I thought she was ready for.
Maverick Where'd she get that from, I wonder?
Penny Benjamin I guess I realized I also had to trust her. Let her make some of her own mistakes sometimes.
Maverick Not an easy choice.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw The stress limit of the F-18's airframe is 7.5.
Maverick That's the accepted limit. To survive this mission, you'll pull beyond that, even if it means bending your airframe. You'll be pulling so hard, you'll weigh close to 2,000 pounds, your skull crushing your spine. Your lungs imploding like an elephant's sitting on your chest, fighting with everything you have just to keep from blacking out. And this is where you'll be at your most vulnerable. This - is coffin corner.
Maverick This is gonna take you and your aircraft to the breaking point.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Sir, is this even achievable?
Maverick The answer to that question will come down to the pilot in the box.
Maverick That's enough for today.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace That was close.
Maverick Too close. Bird strike! Bird strike!
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Bird strike!
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Both runways are cratered. How we gonna get this museum piece in the air? Why are the wings coming out, Mav? Mav, this is a taxiway, not a runway. This is a very *short* taxiway, Mav.
Maverick Just hang on.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Holy shit!
Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates Your target is a clear and present threat. A secret uranium enrichment site under rogue state control. It's an underground bunker, tucked between these two mountains.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson Seems like we're not the only ones holding on to old relics.
Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado We're out of time. I'm dropping blind.
Maverick Here we go. Enemy territory up ahead. Feet dry in 60 seconds. Comanche, dagger one. Picture.
Comms-Crew Tech Comanche. Picture clean. Decision is yours.
Maverick Come on, Rooster. Bandits inbound. We got to make up time now. Let's turn and burn.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson This is what you've all been training for. Come home safely.
Maverick You can't save it. Eject, eject!
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Eject, eject, eject!
Maverick I don't know what to do.
Penny Benjamin But you'll find a way. I know you will.
Maverick Dagger 1 up and ready on catapult 1.
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Dagger spare standing by.
Payback Dagger 4 up and ready.
Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace Dagger 3 up and ready.
Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw Dagger 2 up and ready.
Air Control Officer Report axis airborne, strike package ready, standing by for launch decision.
Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson Send them.
Rear Admiral You got some balls, stick jockey. I'll give you that.
Maverick [shows off thick manual] The F-18 NATOPS. Contains everything they want you to know about your aircraft. I'm assuming you know the book inside and out.
Payback Damn right!
Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin Damn straight.
Maverick [tosses the manual into the trash] So does your enemy.
Wo-1. Bernie 'Hondo' Coleman [under his breath] And we're off...
Maverick But what the enemy doesn't know is your limits. I intend to find them. Test them. Push beyond. Today we'll start with what you only think you know. And you show me what you're made of.
